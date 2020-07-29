Meanwhile, the company has sold its high-cost Prestea Mine for cash consideration of up to $95 million, a wise move given that it's been a massively underperforming asset.

We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) in what was one of the most challenging quarters in years for the sector due to COVID-19. Golden Star Resources (GSS) is one of the first names to report its earnings, and the company had a decent quarter overall, with quarterly gold production of just over 50,000 ounces. While the company's Prestea Mine continues to be a thorn in its side from a profitability standpoint, the company has finally made the wise move to divest the asset, and Golden Star should see a significantly improved balance sheet once the sale closes. The shedding of this asset will drive Golden Star's consolidated costs lower and massively improve margins and pave a way towards earnings growth, something the company has lacked for years. Based on the divestment of Prestea at a reasonable price, I have reversed my thesis from Sell at $3.10 to Hold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Golden Star Resources released its Q2 results on Tuesday, and the junior gold producer reported quarterly gold production up 4% year-over-year to 50,600 ounces. While it was another quarter of underperformance at the company's Prestea Mine with less than 6000 ounces produced, we saw continued improvement from Golden Star's flagship Wassa Mine. Wassa's quarterly gold production jumped 20% year-over-year to 44,800 ounces, and mining rates continue to improve, with Q2's mining rate coming in at 4,420 tonnes per day. However, the more important news was the divestment of Prestea, a black cloud hanging over the company for two years now and stunting its performance in this bull market. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the biggest news first, Prestea, the mine produced 5,900 ounces in Q2 at all-in sustaining costs of $2,890/oz due to COVID-19 related issues. The higher costs were a direct result of lower production, but this isn't an isolated high-cost quarter; costs have been tracking above $1,600/oz for several quarters. The fact that they've finally managed to divest the asset is a massive plus to the Golden Star story, and a $55 million sale price is not a bad deal for an underperforming asset like this.

The company also has a contingent consideration to reach $20 to $40 million more if the acquirer proceeds with the Bogoso Sulfide Project. Given the higher gold prices, it's likely that this deal would come in at $30 million to $40 million if FGR does decide to go ahead with it in the next few years. While the sale of an asset and a lower production profile for a miner is rarely a reason to cheer, the below charts should help to explain why this is a game-changer:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see above, Golden Star has had negligible margins for several quarters now, which has been a direct product of Prestea. While the company's Wassa Mine has continued to operate at below $1,000/oz in eight of the past nine quarters, Prestea's high costs have pushed up consolidated costs for Golden Star, leading to a cost profile closer to $1,200/oz (Q2 2020 - $1,186/oz). However, with Prestea out of the picture, Golden Star is a producer with industry average costs in a Tier-3 jurisdiction, and no longer a Tier-3 jurisdiction producer with some of the highest costs industry-wide.

As the chart below shows, this should lead to a dramatic improvement in the company's ranking among worldwide gold producers, even if costs only drop to a conservative $1,000/oz vs. $1,159/oz in FY2019 and guidance for $1,150/oz in FY2020. Given that Prestea is old news as it's being divested, we'll focus solely on Wassa's Q2 performance below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As noted by the company in the earnings report, it wasn't the best quarter for Wassa from a COVID-19 standpoint with 27 confirmed cases. This did not have any material effect on operations, and the mine is tracking well above guidance of 160,000 ounces for FY2020. Thus far, Wassa has produced 85,100 ounces in the first half of the year, and Q2 production came in at 44,800 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $960/oz.

As we can see below, these all-in sustaining costs are relatively stable and in line with the previous trend, but we should see a massive improvement in margins from the gold price. As shown below, while all-in sustaining costs inched up slightly on a sequential basis from $941/oz to $960/oz, the average spot gold price surged from $1,473/oz to over $1,700/oz, more than making up for the increased costs.

(Source: Author's Chart)

During Q2, we saw throughput of 523,000 tonnes vs. 365,000 tonnes in Q2 2019, a substantial improvement of 42% on a year-over-year basis. While head grades dropped by 10% year-over-year from 3.09 grams per tonne gold to 2.80 grams per tonne gold, a result of Golden Star processing low-grade stockpiles. Despite the higher contribution from stockpiles, we still saw a significant improvement in production, given the higher throughput. Based on these solid results, the company has raised its production guidance at Wassa from 160,000 ounces at the mid-point to 168,000 ounces.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While it was a solid quarter for processing, we saw even better performance in mining, where we also continue to see improvements. While grades mined at Wassa remain well below FY2018 levels, underground productivity has improved substantially with mining rates of 4,420 tonnes per day, a nearly 30% improvement from Q2 2019 levels (3,470 tonnes per day). This higher productivity helps pick up the slack from a grade standpoint as mined grades have been relatively volatile over the past year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's also worth noting that Golden Star's paste fill plant is now 84% complete and is expected to be completed by quarter-end. Golden Star is confident that the plant should be ready for commissioning in Q4 of this year, and this should improve mining rates even further. As noted in the quarterly discussion, the paste fill plant is expected to allow for more flexibility in the mine plan and increased mining rates. This is a big deal as higher mining rates should ultimately drive costs lower as Wassa will benefit from economy of scale. Let's take a look at how this has transformed the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com. Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Golden Star has had one of the ugliest earnings trends in the sector since FY2016 as Prestea has been an anchor on the stock, massively weighing on consolidated margins. However, analysts seem much more bullish on Golden Star based on a combination of the divestment of Prestea and higher gold prices, and FY2020 annual earnings per share estimates [EPS] have jumped from $0.22 to $0.26.

Meanwhile, FY-2021 annual EPS estimates have improved from $0.36 to $0.42, with some analysts projecting annual EPS of up to $0.50 next year. This is a massive improvement from the lifeless earnings trend we've seen for the past couple of years, with Golden Star being one of the only miners posting consistent net losses per share even in a rising gold price environment. Assuming Golden Star can achieve the high estimates for FY-2021 of $0.50, the stock is reasonably priced here at less than 8x FY-2021 annual EPS.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In addition to improving earnings, both the balance sheet and technical picture are finally improving. Based on the Prestea sale that should close this year and higher margins, I would expect net debt to finish FY2020 at below $30 million, down from $57.5 million. This should increase the investment attractiveness a little for Golden Star, as it was previously a story where we had a relatively high debt to market cap and no way to generate positive annual earnings per share.

Going forward, we could see debt fully paid down by the end of 2021, something that would have not even been remotely possible with Prestea still in the portfolio. Meanwhile, from a technical standpoint, the stock has regained its prior broken support and may make a run at the top of its multi-year base later this year. These are positive developments, though it is worth noting that the stock is still massively lagging its peers.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While I have no real interest in single-mine operators in Tier-3 jurisdictions like Ghana, I have reversed my previous Sell above $3.05 target here. This is because the Prestea divestment has changed the investment thesis. Yes, Golden Star may be a smaller producer without Prestea, but a 160,000-ounce per year producer that can generate positive earnings is much better than a 200,000-ounce producer that posts net losses per share each year.

Besides, the higher gold price will be an even further tailwind to margins as while consolidated costs should drop $200/oz after divesting Prestea, the higher gold price will lead to a $200/oz increase in average realized selling prices. Therefore, while I have no plan to buy Golden Star, I believe that any 15% corrections here are likely to be buying opportunities for those that don't mind single-mine operators in Africa. For now, I see the stock as a Hold at $3.80, though I see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in better jurisdictions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.