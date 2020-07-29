American Clean Energy Is Heating Up, European Renewables Offer Fundamentally Sound Diversification Opportunities

Exceptional returns delivered by American clean energy utilities are unmatched by their growth rates that are in low single digits for most domiciled companies.

So far in the pandemic, clean energy utilities have held up well providing returns averaging 21% year-do-date. Familiar US-listed names include the likes of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Azure Power Global (AZRE), TerraForm Power (TERP), Ormat Technologies (ORA) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP).

Total Returns: US-Listed Clean Energy Stocks

AY BEP AZRE TERP ORA NEP Average YTD Return 15.43% 22.31% 48.17% 43.90% -17.23% 11.93% 20.75% 3 Year Return 73.08% 97.71% 12.90% 145.05% 7.55% 71.41% 67.95%

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, the overall momentum in the sector seems to be outweighing the fundamentals considering mean growth rates of the companies; so overvaluation is a possibility.

Growth Metrics: US-Listed Clean Energy Stocks

3 Year CAGR AY BEP AZRE TERP ORA NEP Average Revenue 2.29% 6.28% 45.78% 13.88% 1.79% 3.92% 12.32% EBITDA 2.79% 10.17% 46.14% 13.20% 1.97% 3.13% 12.90%

Source: Seeking Alpha

We put forward for current investors in clean energy as well as new investors looking for an exposure that renewables in Europe are sensible diversification candidates that still allow one to ride a wave of positive expectations around the energy transition.

Comparative Analysis

In the high-level overview that follows, we compare three US-domiciled companies from the abovementioned stocks — AY and NEP that feature a bullish analyst rating, along with ORA whose price-to-earnings ratio is comparable — to three European utilities, namely Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY), Verbund (OTCPK:OEZVY) and Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY). (As a caveat, the latter three are not wholly renewable; similarly, US-based AY and NEP produce part of their energy from natural gas and operate natural gas pipelines.)

On the wording: For simplicity's sake, we will be referring to the chosen US-based companies on aggregate as “US/American”, and to the European utilities under analysis as “European”.

Profile: US vs. European Clean Energy Stocks

US$ AY ORA NEP FOJCY IBDRY OEZVY Market Cap 3.04B 3.17B 3.79B 18.46B 83.60B 17.74B Enterprise Value 8.35B 4.52B 13.62B 29.27B 135.06B 20.22B Revenue 1.04B 739.12M 890.00M 5.73B 39.37B 4.36B Operating income 419.48M 198.63M 248.00M 1.29B 6.38B 879.54M

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although much larger in terms of market cap and income figures, the European companies have been growing at a faster pace on the whole than the American counterparts. To a large extent, this may be explained by the growing region-wide emphasis on realizing a low-carbon economy.

The proliferation of programs with feed-in tariff (FIT) and feed-in premium (FIP) schemes have effectively enabled higher margins for producers of energy from renewable sources. FOJCY, for one, almost doubled its revenues from USD3.7 billion to USD6.1 billion between 2015 and 2019. This solid base of earnings, in turn, has made it easier for European utilities to approve further investments into renewable capacity in the way of business expansion.

Comparative Growth Rates

3 Year CAGR AY ORA NEP FOJCY IBDRY OEZVF Revenue 2.29% 1.79% 3.92% 10.08% 7.48% 12.06% EBITDA 2.79% 1.97% 3.13% 17.57% 8.14% 6.54% Net Income 48.27% -2.33% NM 60.06% 11.57% 6.98%

Source: Seeking Alpha

European utilities also benefit from higher prices on residential electricity. Consumers can choose where they get their energy from, and utility bills are calculated in direct proportion with the final energy mix. This is currently only possible in 13 US states; across the country, electricity prices on average are more competitive than in European markets. Tariffs in the Midwest and Mideast, for example, can be twice as low as those in Germany, the UK and Spain, to name a few.

All companies in our analysis are multinationals with energy assets in both the US and Europe. However, companies domiciled in Europe tend to have more assets within the home region, which allows them to earn significantly higher revenues as opposed to the companies with a larger clean energy portfolio in the US.

In terms of profitability, the American companies are generating higher margins at top gross profit and EBITDA levels. At net income level, however, the European companies in some instances are 3x more profitable. There are two possible explanations.

Comparative Profit Margins

TTM AY ORA NEP FOJCY IBDRY OEZVF Gross Profit Margin 100.00% 37.31% 60.45% 54.19% 46.14% 43.00% EBITDA Margin 70.84% 47.39% 67.53% 33.78% 26.59% 28.64% Net Income Margin 2.95% 11.93% -30.90% 39.87% 10.36% 13.48% Debt-to-Equity Ratio 381.56 93.43 86.10 62.72 85.97 23.88

Source: Seeking Alpha

First, the American companies are considerably more leveraged (with net interest cost constituting on average over 50% of operating income as of the latest fiscal year) than the European utilities (that had a lower net interest cost of not more than 21% of operating income). Although in most cases debt on the books of American companies is isolated to individual projects, it does seem to affect earnings adversely.

Second, European governments, among them France and Germany, have been offering zero or low-interest loans to incentivize the production of clean energy, helping utilities mitigate the cost effect of debt on income statements. It must also be noted that the federal funds rate in the US was higher than a comparative benchmark in the European Union (EU) between 2015 and 2019.

Better earnings have helped the European companies record higher average return ratios. Meanwhile, the American companies have been paying more dividends, some as much as 7%. While their high payout ratios may seem unsustainable in view of smallish net profits, they are not implausible given the add back of material depreciation expenses to operating cash flow that dividends come from. Still, it raises a question: Could the funds be put to better use by paring down debt or investing in new assets to reduce the reliance on project finance?

Comparative Return Ratios

TTM AY ORA NEP FOJCY IBDRY OEZVF Return on Equity 2.48% 6.32% -17.26% 14.43% 8.97% 9.40% Return on Total Capital 3.41% 4.32% 1.50% 3.15% 4.20% 5.82% Cash From Operations 352.38M 238.81M 426.00M 2.62B 8.06B 1.24B

Source: Seeking Alpha

The US renewable energy may take a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic as job losses in the industry are expected to reach 850,000, and no federal support has been granted in the way of lease or loan waivers. The government continues to charge solar and wind developers for land and water as usual. High debt they carry is an aggravating factor and a risk to their future financial standing.

Comparative Valuation

TTM AY ORA NEP FOJCY IBDRY OEZVF Price/Earnings 99.18 36.40 - 7.95 20.33 25.95 Price/Sales 2.92 4.32 3.98 3.17 2.14 3.50 EV/Sales 8.04 6.14 15.31 5.11 3.43 4.64 YTD Price 13.34% -15.94% 9.97% -21.61% 25.49% -9.62% 1 Year Price 29.99% -0.81% 14.36% -11.92% 35.53% -9.62% 3 Year Price 43.73% 6.55% 50.98% 22.77% 63.07% 124.79% 5 Year Price 1.42% 59.07% 61.15% 19.10% 84.42% 137.04%

Source: Seeking Alpha

From a valuation standpoint, the American companies are trading at higher multiples than the European peers, so the latter may be undervalued on a relative basis. We think this is reason enough for American clean energy investors looking to strengthen their asset mix — and new clean energy investors alike — to consider buying into European companies. Specifically, the three companies under review in this analysis are growing earnings at higher rates, whilst being more mature and hence less exposed to risk.

Industry Tailwinds in Europe

Over the medium term, we expect the robust growth trend in renewable energy to continue across Europe for the following reasons:

Clear directive

The EU aims to transform itself to a zero emission zone by 2050. To adhere to this target, member states are required to set up and execute a number of support schemes over the next 10 years. This has led to a prioritization of clean energy in signing power purchase agreements as well as broader incentives. Although FITs and FIPs will be abolished in most of the EU by 2021, grid-prioritization schemes, significant energy quotas, low-interest financing and high capital commitments as part of the Renewable Energy Directive II 2018 guarantee the clean energy industry’s continued expansion in Europe.

Government mandated targets leave ample room for asset growth

Country Renewable energy in 2019 Targets by 2030 UK 40% 50% Germany 40% 65% Spain 39% 74% France 29% 40% Italy 20% 55%

Source: Various (see individual links above)

Government support

The centralized EU legislation encourages new green energy infrastructure and a staged phaseout of coal and oil from the power mix. What this essentially means is that within Europe it is by now more cost efficient to generate electricity from renewable sources than from fossil fuels. With most European countries dependent on energy imports to some degree, the shift toward clean energy is also seen as a major way to support the bloc’s pursuit of energy independence.

Although renewables have gained some traction over the past decade in the USA as well, they are still largely outshone by fossil fuels that continue to benefit from generous incentives. And since the election of the current administration, things took a turn for the worse for clean energy.

Source: Center for American Progress

Furthermore, in the absence of a unified federal guidance, individual states set varying milestones and, consequently, vastly different intervention and support mechanisms; this introduces an additional layer of friction for clean energy utilities operating across territories. At least 13 states do not have formal renewable energy standards or targets altogether.

GlobalData forecasts for renewables to account for a hefty 30% share in total installed capacity in the US by 2030. For this to be possible, however, much greater political will is requisite.

Public support

Across most of Europe — in the UK, Germany, France, for example — the consumer push for green energy is more evident. In Germany, consumers are willing to accept possible surcharges associated with renewable energy. In France, more than 83% of citizens support the clean energy transition.

The sentiments are not as clear-cut in the US where opinions on energy appear to be roughly divided along party lines. This serves as an expedient justification for the government’s stubborn opposition to clean energy. As a result, in contrast to European power markets, the American story around renewables does not come through as patently.

Conclusion

Considering multiple supportive macro- and microeconomic environmental factors in addition to strong balance sheets at company level, European clean energy utilities may offer attractive diversification propositions for American investors looking to invest in renewables or to add to their current clean energy portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.