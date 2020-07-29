SLV Silver Trust Additions Set New Stunning Record

Just when you thought it might be impossible to see another new record in terms of silver demand, wait until you see what this week's silver ETF trust data showed.
Where a record amount of silver was allegedly deposited, as premiums in the wholesale market rose, while the price spiked several times throughout the week.
To hear the stunning news, click to watch the video now!
Just when you thought it might be impossible to see another new record in terms of silver demand, wait until you see what this week's silver ETF trust data showed.
Where a record amount of silver was allegedly deposited, as premiums in the wholesale market rose, while the price spiked several times throughout the week.
To hear the stunning news, click to watch the video now!
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors