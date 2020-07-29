Union Pacific (UNP) recently reported its second-quarter results with revenue of $4.24 bn missing estimates by ~$100 mn and diluted EPS of $1.67 beating estimates by 9 cents.

Second-quarter was tough for Union Pacific. Its volumes declined ~20% year over year due to coronavirus induced shutdowns. Revenues were down even more at ~24% as, in addition to volume headwinds, they were also impacted by negative business mix and decreased fuel surcharges. The business mix was unfavorable as the company's premium business was down ~33% for the quarter with an approximately 64% decline in automotive end-market.

On the cost side, the company reported a second-quarter operating ratio of 61% which was worse than last year's 59.6% primarily due to lower volumes. The company is doing a good job in terms of reducing cost but there is little any company can do when volumes suddenly collapse 20% y-o-y in a quarter. A better indicator of the company's cost-saving efforts is its progress on its Precision Service Railroad [PSR] initiatives. The company is doing a good job in terms of implementing PSR. Its average train length last quarter was 8664 feet, a 13% increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. Quarterly freight car velocity was 225 daily miles per car, an 11 percent improvement compared to the second quarter of 2019. The company's locomotive productivity also increased by 12% while personal injury rate improved 5% compared to the last year.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Looking forward, I expect the company's revenues to recover as the year progresses. After bottoming at down 25% in the week ending May 9th, the company's revenues have recovered to down 7% in the first three weeks of July. I expect this recovery to continue as the economy continues to open up. In addition, comparisons are getting easier as the year progresses. If we look at last year's revenue progression, the company's revenues were down 7% and 9.5% in Q3 and Q4 respectively versus down 1.3% in Q2. So, there is 570bps and 820 bps help from easing comparisons in Q3 and Q4 respectively versus Q2. For the full year, management has given a guidance of down 10% for the revenues which look reasonable.

As automotive factories continue to open and ramp up production, I expect the company's premium business to recover which will help the freight mix. This coupled with improving volumes will help the company's margins moving into the back half. The company is also doing a good job in terms of reducing its cost structure. Earlier this year, management guided for $400 mn to $500 mn in PSR savings. They already have achieved the lower end of the guidance and have now increased guidance to more than $500 mn in productivity-related savings. Thanks to these productivity savings and core price increases, management is expecting the company's full-year operating ratio to improve despite a 10% decline in revenues which is quite an accomplishment in my opinion.

Longer term, the company's target is to achieve an operating ratio of 55%. The company was already at 59% in Q12020 and with ~$500 mn in structural cost savings from PSR initiatives, it would have been much closer to this goal if COVID-19 related shutdowns would not have impacted its volumes. I believe once the volumes recover, the company can easily reach or surpass this goal. The company posted $21.71 bn in revenues in FY2019. If we assume its volumes completely recover and reach these levels again over the next two years, we have $21.71 bn in FY2022 revenues. Assuming 45% operating margins (corresponding to 55% operating ratio), we have $9770 mn in operating profit. Subtracting $1134 mn in interest expense we have $8636 mn in profit before tax and assuming 24% tax rate we have $6563 mn in profit after tax for FY2022.

Union Pacific ended the last quarter with ~679 mn in share count. It has been a heavy buyer of shares in the past and has repurchased ~35 mn shares in 2019 for an aggregate cost of $5.8 bn. In the first half of this year, the company has already repurchased another 14 mn shares and reduced share count by 4%. The company generated $4,392 mn in cash from operations in the first half of this year, and its net capex was $1492 mn giving it a free cash flow of $2900 mn. Even after $1319 mn of dividend payments the company was left with $1581 mn in excess cash. Annualize this and we have $3162 mn in cash to buy back shares. This amount will increase as the economy recovers and the company benefits from its cost reductions efforts but even if we don't assume any improvement, the company's average diluted share count will still be lower by 36 mn if it continues to buy shares with excess cash [Calculation: Over the next two years we have $3162 x 2 = $6324 mn in excess cash. Divide it by the current share price of ~$175, we get ~36 mn]. So, I have assumed a share count of 643 mn in FY2022 [679 mn-36 mn = 643 mn].

With $6563 mn in Profit after tax and 643 mn diluted share count, we get an EPS of $10.21 for FY2022. Before COVID-19 hit, analysts were expecting the company to post an EPS of $9.25 in the current year and the stock was trading in mid 180s with a P/E of ~20x. If we assume it trades near a similar multiple we get a two year forward target price of $204.20. This implies ~17% upside in the next two years or an 8% to 9% return from the stock price appreciation. The company also has a 2.22% dividend yield. So, the total return for the shareholders can be in a low double-digit range. Hence, I rate the stock a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.