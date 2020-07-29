However, going fabless could allow Intel to regain the high ground. In this article, I will elaborate on this claim. Further, I will share an updated valuation of a "fab-less Intel."

Changes in Technology Organization (Dr. Venkata Renduchintala's exit) and Intel management's hour-long discussion on their contingency plans in the latest earnings call are clear hints of a fabless future.

Intel's reign as the leader in semiconductor manufacturing has truly ended with the new 7nm delays expected to push it two generations behind TSMC by 2022-23.

Investment Thesis

Last week, Intel (INTC) delivered robust quarterly numbers but followed that up with weak guidance for the rest of 2020 and shared the horrible news of further delays in 7nm nodes. Now, Intel's manufacturing woes are well documented - the 10 nm node faced multiple delays and only came to market in 2019 (four years post initial expectation). As a result, Intel's promise of a 7nm chip by 2022-23 failed to gain the trust of Wall Street, which, in turn, led to a flurry of rating downgrades and a nearly ~20% drop in stock price. With all of this in mind, in my view, the move is a classic example of market overreaction, and in this article, I will show why that's the case.

Intel's recent actions (viz. contingency discussion in the earnings call, and subsequent reorganization of its technology business) indicate that the company could soon outsource the manufacturing of new chips to competing foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). This is comparable to waving the white flag and admitting defeat on the manufacturing battleground. However, such a move is imperative if Intel wants to stay relevant in a rapidly-evolving semiconductor industry. In the next decade, Intel will need to fend off the resurgent AMD (AMD) in CPU and Server markets. At the same time, custom ARM-based chips from Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) could pose a significant threat to Intel's data center dominance.

Despite the negative outlook, Intel's 50-year history of innovation and engineering expertise deserves some faith from investors. If history counts for anything, the way Intel has held on to its market share with 14 nm++ chips against AMD's 7nm chips is ample evidence of Intel's engineering prowess. In my view, the recent reorganization of Intel's technology division shall unleash the full power of these engineering capabilities. With outsourced manufacturing, I expect Intel to regain performance and product lead over competitors. Moreover, outsourcing of production is not necessarily a disheartening or disconcerting move as the cost savings could be huge. From my point of view, a (fully or partially) fabless Intel would be a free cash flow generating machine.

My investment thesis is based on the following points:

Acceptance of defeat in manufacturing and subsequent outsourcing shall help Intel maintain pace with competitors and allow the company to regain product lead in the next 2-3 years.

Regardless of long-standing manufacturing issues, Intel's product roadmap remains strong, especially in the data center. Intel has maintained a 95% share despite AMD's emergence, and I expect it to remain a dominant force in the future, despite the murmurings of an ARM future.

Intel's broad product portfolio is well positioned to ride emerging secular growth trends in new areas like 5G, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence. This is why I expect persistent single-digit revenue (and free cash flow) growth for Intel over the next decade.

According to my valuation, the stock is cheap and offers potential market-beating returns for long-term dividend growth investors along with a healthy, well-covered 2.6% dividend yield.

Robust Quarterly Numbers, Weak Guidance

In a challenging business environment, Intel managed to beat my expectations by growing its quarterly revenue to $19.7 billion (up 20% y/y). Intel's transition into a data-centric business is moving along well, as evidenced by the 34% year-over-year growth in data-centric revenues (52% of the revenue mix). Well, I did expect DCG to do well as my original investment thesis for Intel is based on it. However, the 7% growth in PC-centric business due to the "stay-at-home" computing demand uptick is simply a bonus.

Intel's continued strength in its cloud business was foreseeable due to the momentum from the enterprise digital transformation mega-trend. Thus, the 47% growth in cloud revenues is not a surprise. As I mentioned in my previous note on Intel, data center is Intel's future, and the latest set of financials reaffirm my confidence in the thesis.

The Q2 numbers were excellent, but the Q3 outlook was a little disappointing. Intel expects Q3 revenues to be down 5% y/y along with a 6% drop in operating margins.

On a full-year basis, Intel is projecting revenue of $75 billion (up 4% y/y) with a 1% drop in operating margin. Considering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, investors can't really complain about Intel's performance in 2020.

However, it looks like some of the worst fears of Intel shareholders are about to come true. Historically, Intel has been a company that prides itself on its vertical integration of technology and manufacturing. The delay in 10 nm nodes resulted in Intel losing its process leadership to foundries like TSMC and Samsung. As Intel remained stuck on 14 nm nodes for four additional years, it opened the door for CPU rival AMD to re-emerge from near bankruptcy. In the last couple of years, AMD has been winning market share from Intel, and a substantial long-term customer, Apple (AAPL), decided to drop Intel as a vendor in favor of creating ARM-based chips in-house. According to experts on the subject, this was the result of a buggy product that pushed Apple's engineers to the breaking point.

No End In Sight For Intel's Manufacturing Woes

In the last two quarters, Intel resumed meeting delivery timelines and ramped up 10 nm based chip production. It looked like Intel had turned a corner, and 10 nm delays were a one-off. A return to a two-year cadence cycle (7nm by 2021 and 5nm by 2023) was a promise that would have seen Intel catching up with TSMC's process technology (5nm by 2021). However, the company dropped the bombshell of a 12-month (0.5 cadence cycle) delay in 7nm nodes onto the shareholders during Q2 earnings.

The company said it had identified the root cause of the defect mode, but Intel has no room for exceptional error like it did in 2014-2015 (when it had process leadership of 2-3 years). Even if Intel brings its 7nm tech by 2023, TSMC would be two generations ahead (at 3 nm) by then.

An hour-long discussion on contingency plans during the earnings call and the subsequent reorganization of Intel's technology department highlights that CEO Bob Swan and Intel's senior management recognize the enormity of the task at hand. To be frank, I do not believe in Intel's ability to catch up with TSMC or Samsung foundries at any point in the next five years. However, I'm happy with Intel's willingness to admit defeat and outsource the manufacturing to external factories.

I Can See A Fabless Intel, And I Like It

By fabless Intel, I'm referring to the idea of Intel outsourcing manufacturing of its next-gen chips to a foundry with most technologically advanced process nodes. Now, such a move would allow Intel to focus on its architecture design and enable the company to regain its product leadership.

However, the only foundries which could supply at the scale of Intel are TSMC and Samsung. These fabs might not have adequate capacity to fulfill Intel's demand and surely would not be willing to increase capacity for a customer, which might move production back to its own fabs (if Intel's fabs catch up with the latest process tech) in the future. Hence, the only viable solutions for Intel would be to either sell their fabs to TSMC or Samsung (go fully fabless like AMD and Nvidia) (efficient and cost-effective) or adopt a hybrid model - farm out what they can't make and manufacture the rest in-house (inefficient and expensive). According to Intel CEO Bob Swan's statements in the earnings call, I think Intel is ready to implement the latter model in the near term.

Now, AMD and Nvidia are both fabless, and AMD fan boys even list the AMD-TSMC contract manufacturing as a bullish argument. Thus, I do not see any negatives in Intel admitting defeat in manufacturing and farming out its next-gen chips to level the playing field with its rivals. I actually like the idea a lot, because such a decision would enable Intel to fulfill its product roadmap and become a leaner outfit at the same time. Further, the cost savings that come from outsourcing would be lucrative.

As you can see above, Intel had property, plant and equipment worth ~$60 billion in the last quarter. If the company decides to sell off some or most of it, shareholders could receive a massive windfall via share repurchases, or Intel could use that cash to acquire businesses in emerging growth areas like 5G, IoT, and AI. Hence, I'm entirely on board with the idea of Intel going fabless in the future.

In fact, I could see foundries like TSMC prioritizing Intel over AMD as clearly Intel would be a far bigger customer. In this way, Intel could easily stop AMD’s rise in its tracks and defend market share. Further, Intel could accelerate its GPU ambitions by moving to the most advanced manufacturing process and really take the fight to Nvidia in the next few years. According to a report on Seeking Alpha, Intel placed an order of 180,000 wafers (6nm) at TSMC for next year. This could very well be the start of Intel’s transformation into a fabless semiconductor company.

My valuation of Intel before the latest 7nm setback was announced can be found here: "Intel: Dividend Growth Investors Should Take Note." Now, let’s take a look at the updated valuation.

Reevaluating Intel

To determine Intel's intrinsic value, I will be utilizing the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of 10 years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point. Assessing the impacts of dividends and the growth thereof on total expected return.

Intel's gross profit margins are ~60%, but I expect these to contract over the next few years as the 10 nm process ramps up. Additionally, severe competition from traditional rivals like AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), plus the threat of ARM-based chips from big-tech companies, could apply pricing pressures and in-effect lower profit margins. However, outsourcing of next-gen chips (7nm and beyond) shall result in a net positive effect on gross margins (manufacturing at TSMC in Taiwan is cheaper than its own fabs in America). Thus, I expect a fabless Intel to hold gross margins in the range of ~55-60%.

With the changing business dynamics in mind, I estimate Intel's free cash flow margin to drop to ~20%. To be conservative in my valuation, free cash flow per share [TTM] is assumed to be $3.68.

Now, let's check out the results.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, Intel's intrinsic value is $74.73. This means Intel is undervalued by about 33.09%. Thus, Intel is available at a steep discount.

Projection Of Total Expected Returns

To determine the total expected returns, we must project the growth of free cash flow per share a good bit into the future. To do so, I grew the aforementioned free cash flow per share and multiplied it by a conservative price to FCF ratio of 15x. Intel trades at price to FCF of ~10x right now, but I don't expect such a discount to last very long.

Source: YCharts

By doing this, we arrive at the following result (the fourth step of the model is in the "Calculate Total Expected Return" box):

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So, if one were to buy Intel at today's price of $50 and hold for 10 years, he/she could expect share price appreciation at 9.14% CAGR.

Considering Intel's sizable dividend, the total expected return without dividend reinvestment is 10.63% CAGR, and the total expected return with dividend reinvestment is 11.44% CAGR.

These returns are not much higher than 9.8% - "our hurdle rate"/ "90-year annualized S&P 500 return rate." Hence, I expect Intel to market-perform, and thus it is a modest buy.

Conclusion

The post-earnings sell-off has resulted in Intel trading at a steep discount to its intrinsic value. In truth, the overhang of 10nm delays (four years long) on the fresh 7nm delays is an appropriate cause for pessimism. The market has lost trust in management's execution ability to deliver products in a timely manner, and the share price is merely a reflection of such a reality.

However, I believe that Intel can go fabless in the future and remain the free cash flow generating machine it is right now. After analyzing the prospect of outsourced manufacturing for its next-gen chips, I value Intel at ~$75 a share (lower than the previous valuation of ~$81). As the total expected returns are slightly above my hurdle rate of 9.8%, I recommend dividend growth investors to buy the dip in Intel.

Key Takeaway: I rate Intel a buy at $50.

