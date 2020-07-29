The Mi Band 5 has just launched in China, and Huami has said it is banking on margin expansion from this product.

Huami (HMI), a consumer electronics company based in China and the maker of immensely popular fitness trackers (Fitbit competitors) called Mi Bands, remains one of the best companies positioned to capitalize on China's exploding middle class. Since the last time I wrote on Huami last year, shares have vaulted ~50% while the S&P 500 has remained approximately flat.

Yet in the month of July, shares of Huami have dropped ~25% on virtually no news. In my view, this represents a very strong near-term rebound opportunity, and investors should take this opportunity to revisit the bullish case for this stock.

The Chinese are the world's best consumers, and Huami already has a lock on its home market by offering popular versions of U.S. products at attractive prices (the originality of these devices is outside the scope of this article). Ever since launching late last year, the $27 Mi Band 4 has driven strong unit sales growth for Huami - available even to U.S. consumers via Amazon.com (AMZN), and approximately half the price of Fitbit's lowest-level fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire at $50. Figure 1. The Mi Band 4

Sales of the Mi Band 4 have sustained strong financial performance for Huami in the wake of the coronavirus this year, and the product roadmap looks promising with the follow-up Mi Band 5 that launched in China in late June and is "coming soon" in the U.S.

But in addition, in January Huami announced several brand-new products, including a Peloton-like (NASDAQ:PTON) smart treadmill and accompanying subscription service, for later this year. Huami's extension into other connected device categories, and its home-field advantage in China where millions of people are developing a taste for middle-class consumption, makes it a solid bet.

Mi Band: strong sales trends; manufacturing efficiencies expected to drive margin tailwinds on Mi Band 5

Before we get into the opportunities presented by all the other new products, let's zoom in on Huami's flagship product line, the Mi Bands. In spite of both a demand hit on the early impact of the coronavirus on China plus manufacturing delays, Huami has performed extraordinarily well through its fiscal first quarter, covering the end of March.

As shown in the chart below, Huami drove 36% y/y growth in unit shipments in the first quarter to 7.6 million:

Figure 2. Unit shipments data Source: Huami Q1 earnings deck

Revenue, meanwhile, also grew 36% y/y to RMB 1.09 billion, or the equivalent of $153.7 million - vastly beating Wall Street's expectations of $144.5 million (+28% y/y). The company has been working on broadening its international distribution via partnerships, and Huami is hardly a China-only company now: through 137 different reseller partners, Huami products are now sold in over 70 countries. Huami also noted that in the wake of the coronavirus and continued conversations over healthy living, Huami has noted an uptick in its brand awareness among consumers.

The only disappointment in Q1 was the decline in gross margins, which fell 470bps in the quarter to 22.5%:

Figure 2. Huami margin trends Source: Huami Q1 earnings deck

The company noted that the main driver of the margin drop was company-driven promotions that precede the launch of the new Mi Band 5. On the bright side, however, Huami also noted that manufacturing efficiencies on the Mi Band 5 would lead to expected margin growth on this generation of the product. Speaking on the Q1 earnings call, CFO David Rui noted:

So, the gross margin was primarily impacted by the Mi-Band discount we provided to our channels in the quarter. And for the gross margin of Amazfit products, that wasn't changed much from this quarter -- from quarter-to-quarter. The primary reason was the Mi-Band 4, because of the COVID-19 situation. And then, we -- both, Xiaomi and us, we wanted to give higher discount to the channel, given that we will soon release Mi-Band 5. In the long run, we would assume that new products will achieve better economies of scale in the later part of the year and also with higher retail price, and depending on this pricing strategy, we would think for Xiaomi's products, we will continue to provide a reasonable margin on that. And then for our Amazfit new products, we still strive to keep or even increase a little bit of our margin."

The Mi Band 5 is slightly bigger than its predecessor, improved sleep tracking and blood oxygen tracking, and offers magnetic charging - all at the same price point as its predecessor. Given the recency of the Mi Band launch, we don't have any data on performance yet outside of favorable reviews, though in prior years Huami has commented on launch performance outside of quarterly releases.

Huami as a competitor to Peloton

Much more exciting than the Mi Band update, however, is Huami's progress on a whole new line of fitness-related devices, including a smart treadmill intended to compete with Peloton. The company has partnered with a U.S.-based startup called Studio and unveiled a new treadmill concept this January at CES (the world-famous annual Consumer Electronics Show).

The product will be called the Amazfit HomeStudio. Here's a render of what the design looks like:

Figure 3. Amazfit HomeStudio Source: en.amazfit.com

The big difference between the HomeStudio's design versus the Peloton Tread is that there's no control panel: users control the treadmill via their mobile devices. The screen, meanwhile, is a separate 43" "smart glass", versus Peloton's 32" connected screen.

In classic Huami fashion, the company intends to compete on price. In announcing the product at CES, Studio CEO Jason Baptiste commented that the HomeStudio will be "an incredible value compared to competing products on the market" (per TechCrunch). With the basic version of the Peloton Tread starting at $4,295, there's a lot of room to maneuver down on price.

The most exciting aspect, however, may be the $34.95/month connected subscription that Huami/Studio intend to offer alongside the device, again to compete with Peloton's class offerings. This is incredibly fortuitous from an investment standpoint because Peloton's shares have doubled this year on investor excitement over its subscription product; having a similar offering may be the catalyst that lifts Huami's valuation multiple up from its current bargain levels.

The launch date is still to be announced and Huami has noted it does not expect any near-term revenue contribution, but this is the first step toward Huami expanding far beyond its fitness tracker roots.

Key takeaways

At current share prices near $13, Huami trades at just a 9.6x trailing P/E based on FY19 EPS of $1.39, and a 10.4x forward P/E based on FY21 expected EPS of $1.29, per Yahoo Finance. For a company that has enjoyed >30% y/y growth in revenue and unit shipments and is looking to expand into treadmills and fitness subscriptions for the first time, that's an incredibly conservative multiple. Look for an entry point here.

