Lions Gate will be able to create shareholder value either by continuing to monetize its content or via a sale of its business to one of its bigger competitors.

Lions Gate (LGF.A) (LGF.B) is one of the most attractive OTT plays of 2020 along with ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA). By purchasing Starz in 2016, the company quickly utilized the newly acquired assets, and in the last few years expanded its direct-to-consumer offering. As of today, the company has a total of 10 million paying subscribers and it expects to grow its OTT business to 13-15 million paid subscribers by the end of the current year. By producing valuable high-quality content, Lions Gate is able to monetize that content through different distribution channels, which gives the company an edge in the movie and TV business. In the foreseeable future, Lions Gate will be able to create shareholder value either by continuing to monetize its content or via a sale of its business to one of its bigger competitors. For that reason, I’m long Lions Gate.

More Room For Growth

Lions Gate had a strong performance last year, as its adjusted FCF for FY20 was $349 million. Its latest earnings report from Q4 shows that its revenues increased to $944.3 million, up 3.3% Y/Y, while its non-GAAP EPS was $0.21, in line with the Street consensus. When compared to its peers, Lions Gate trades at EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples that are below the industry’s median, while its Forward P/E of 11.99x is in line with its peers. At those multiples, I consider Lions Gate to be a bargain, as the company is not overvalued in comparison to its rivals and it trades cheaply when compared to the rest of the market.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

The biggest advantage of Lions Gate is that it doesn’t have any exposure to the TV advertising business. While companies like Discovery (DISCA) and AMC Networks (AMCX) have seen a decline of advertising revenues due to the pandemic, Lions Gate does not have such a problem. While the company took a $50.5 million impairment charge in Q4, as coronavirus disrupted its operations, it was a one-time thing only, and on a normalized basis, Lions Gate would’ve made a profit. Another advantage of Lions Gate is that it produces high-quality content, which, once finished, could be monetized in different ways through various channels for years to come. The company recently licensed its Emmy winning drama Mad Men to Amazon (AMZN) and AMC Networks in a complex deal and currently it has 20 new series already in development, as there’s a demand for new content. It also plans to release Spiral and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in 2021 and scheduled the launch of John Wick 4 in theaters in 2022. At the same time, Lions Gate is in talks to produce a Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Considering that movies from the Hunger Games franchise grossed over $3 billion in recent years, it makes sense for the company to find new ways to further monetize its most popular series. With a strong backlog of content for years to come, Lions Gate will be able to thrive in the near-term, as its movie business is a cash-generating machine that will continue to create value. Last year alone, the Lions Gate movie business increased its profits by 60% Y/Y, while the profits of the TV production business were up 10% Y/Y.

At the same time, as cord-cutting continues to take place right now and linear distribution business weakens with each year, Lions Gate made a smart choice of expanding its presence in the OTT business. By doing so, the company is able to offset potential losses if its distributors start to lose money and go out of business amid the weakening demand for linear TV. After purchasing Starz in 2016, the company quickly expanded its direct-to-consumer offering, and currently, it has a total of 10 million paid subscribers among its DTC platforms. By the end of the year, Lions Gate expects to grow its subscriber base by ~30% to 13-15 million.

What’s unique about the Lions Gate approach is that the company from the very beginning decided to tackle the international market and not focus only on the overly saturated US market. While Amazon and Netflix (NFLX) went for big markets such as India and Europe right away, Lions Gate focused on niche markets in Latin America and the Middle East, where the competition is not as ruthless in comparison to Europe or Asia. In the previous fiscal year, its Spanish DTC platform PANTAYA increased the number of its subscribers by 122% to 700 000, while its STARZPLAY Arabia platform also showed a good performance last year. Thanks to its international expansion efforts, Lions Gate expects the number of its international subscribers to increase by up to 25 million by 2025.

The biggest downside of Lions Gate is its leveraged balance sheet. With only $300 million in cash, the company has a net debt position of $2.86 billion. The good news is that that debt starts to mature only in 2023, so Lions Gate has enough time to tackle the debt problem. At the same time, the company also has $1.5 billion in the undrawn credit facility, which it could use to finance some of its activities if needed. Another risk that is associated with Lions Gate is COVID-19. The one-time impairment charge in Q4, which was caused by the pandemic, damaged the company’s bottom line. While the country slowly starts to reopen, a second wave could lead us to another nationwide lockdown, which will prevent Lions Gate to produce its new content, like it was at the beginning of the year. That’s something that investors need to consider before investing in the company.

Despite those risks, Lions Gate has a strong backlog of titles and a growing business, which offsets that downside. With 10 BUY and 7 HOLD ratings, Lions Gate should be considered a safe investment.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Lions Gate could also sell its business at a premium to one of its larger competitors with an established foothold in OTT and movie industries. During the latest conference call, the management of Lions Gate said that they’re open to any strategic joint ventures if that will benefit Lions Gate in the long term. While it’s unlikely that a merger or an acquisition will occur in the next few months, as companies hoard cash to survive the pandemic, there’s still a possibility that a deal will be made in a couple of years. With a growing business and a strong backlog of content, Lions Gate will be an attractive investment for many streaming behemoths that have a big demand for high-quality content and deep pockets to go on a buying spree. Recently, there was a rumor that AMC Networks is evaluating a possible sale of its business. If it’ll be able to find one, then there’s a high chance that Lions Get could be next, as the industry will start to consolidate.

Considering all of this, I would say that Lions Gate has enough room to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. Its movie, TV, and OTT businesses are thriving in the age of COVID-19 and the company has a strong backlog of content that will help the business to drive growth. At the same time, Lions Gate has enough time to tackle the debt problem and it will not face a liquidity crisis anytime soon despite its leveraged balance sheet. As a producer of high-quality content, the company could also sell itself for a premium to one of its bigger rivals, which will unlock shareholder value right away. For that reason, I’m long Lions Gate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIACA, DISCA, LGF.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.