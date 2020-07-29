COVID-19 is the company's biggest headwind and will likely see the company's top line revenues shrink in FY20. This ought to be temporary setback.

I would set a near term price target of $220 at the high end of analysts' consensus - and longer term target of $250.

The company has experienced a period of phenomenal growth and is now amongst the largest players in the sector.

Investment Thesis

Icon (ICLR) looks like a solid investment opportunity in the contract research organization ("CRO") space, offering strong growth potential whilst being a little undervalued by the market, based on my analysis.

Since 2010 Icon has grown its revenues from $0.9bn, to $2.96bn in FY19 at a CAGR of 13.5%, and net income from $87.1m, to $375.1m at a CAGR of 18%, achieving net profit margins of 16%, 12.4% and 13.4% respectively between 2017-2019. In FY19 the company posted EPS of $6.75, for a PE ratio of 25x. In the past 5 years Icon's share price has grown by 131%, from $80 to $187, with a pronounced spike since June this year, when the company traded at $160.

Icon grew revenues by 6% between Q119 and Q120, to $715.1m, but the company's Q220 revenues - reported last week - were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the wide-scale suspension or delay of clinical trials, from which the company earns the bulk of its revenues. Icon posted top line revenues of $620.2m for the quarter - down 11% - and adjusted EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.69 in Q219.

As such, the company has readjusted its full-year earnings projections from ~$3bn, down to $2.7bn, or ~4% less than in 2019. The adjustment has not unduly concerned the market, however - the stock price dropped from $197, to $185 after results were announced, but is already back on an upward trend, and it should not concern investors considering holding Icon stock for the long-term, in my view.

Although Icon will struggle to maintain the explosive growth that has characterized the past decade, the company is now reaching full maturity, with a staff of ~14,500, across 94 locations in 40 countries, and its claim that it is one of a select few CROs with the size and scale to conduct "full-service" clinical trials across nearly all major therapeutic areas certainly rings true.

This progress has enabled Icon to form long-term partnerships with several major big Pharma firms - the company's 5 biggest clients contributed 41% of its revenues in Q220 - while remaining flexible and responsive to the needs of its mid and lower-tier clients.

Growth estimates for the CRO industry as a whole range from a CAGR of 6.6%, to 11.5%, and when combined with Icon's preference for a mixture of organic and acquisition-led growth, it would be reasonable to assume that, in a post-pandemic world, the company ought to be capable of sustaining double-digit growth for years to come.

Using DCF analysis and a scenario whereby Icon achieves its original FY20 revenue forecasts in FY21 instead, and subsequently maintains growth ~10% to 2025, I would assign Icon's shares a fair value price >$220 - at the higher end of analysts' 1-year price targets of between $170 - $220.

I believe there are a number of reasons why Icon will outperform the market's expectations, which ought to provide the necessary price catalysts.

Thanks to its supercharged growth, Icon is capable of serving a broad range of customers - from early stage Biotechs to its largest multinational clients e.g. Pfizer (PFE). Thanks to its appetite for strategic acquisitions, Icon is also capable of growing faster than the CRO industry as a whole.

The company reported a backlog of work as at Q220 of a record $9.1bn - up 11% year-on-year. Furthermore, Icon is also more-or-less debt free, benefits from a lower taxation regime thanks to its being domiciled in Ireland, and may benefit from an unexpected surge in business in the latter half of 2020, owing to fast-burn contract work related to COVID-19 (Icon picked up $910m of work in Q220), which may even see the company outperform its own forecasts in FY20.

As such, I make Icon a reasonably strong buy. I don't expect to see substantial price hikes over the next 12-18 months, rather steady growth, and it is a shame that the company does not pay a dividend, but if it reinstates its share buyback policy in 2021 (1m shares were redeemed in the first half of 2020), there will be yet another reason for optimism that Icon's shares can push towards a price of $250, which would not flatter the company.

Company Overview

Founded in 1990 by John Climax, Ph.D., and Ronan Lambe, Ph.D, Icon joined the NASDAQ in 1999. Having laid the groundwork by pursuing an aggressive international expansion and acquisition led strategy, which shows no signs of slowing down, the company's share price began to take flight from 2013.

Despite its rapid growth, the company has maintained strong continuity within its senior leadership team. Of the two founders, Dr. John Climax remains on the Board of Directors, whilst Mr. Lambe retired in 2018, and Icon's management team have all been in place since at least 2012, with current CEO Dr. Steve Cutler being appointed CEO in 2017, from his previous position of Chief Operating Officer.

I view this as a significant plus point for the company, given that much of the company's business is won via the cultivating of long-term relationships with multinational Pharma concerns. The company does not name any of its clients in its regulatory submissions or earnings calls, but a recent investor presentation states that Icon has been involved in the development of 18 of the world's top 20 best-selling drugs.

Icon's business is drug development and the company provides products and services across the entire spectrum of this process, from early stage pharmacodynamic models and simulations, clinical development, all aspects of clinical trial site selection, patient recruitment and regulatory matters, and commercialization and post-commercialization work.

The company employs a variety of software solutions, technology platforms and data analytics - collaborating with the likes of Oracle, Intel, and leveraging Microsoft's PowerBi - to aid its patient identification, recruitment, testing and laboratory services, whilst its 40-years of accumulated experience running clinical trials has, Icon, says, allowed it to decrease time from site initiation to first patient enrollment to 72 hours, and reduce clinical site numbers by 50% whilst increasing patient enrollment by 100%.

Icon also boasts a record of 11 client audits and 14 FDA audits undergone in the past 5 years, without a single critical finding. This must be a strong selling point for the company, given that the last thing a drug developer needs is for the regulatory authorities to find fault with its trial procedures, potentially costing it tens or even hundreds of millions worth of extra costs and expenses, and setting it back by months or years - time enough for a rival company to release a directly competing drug into the marketplace and gain first-mover advantage.

Market & Competitors

Some online research reveals that the size of the CRO market has been variously estimated to be worth $62.1bn by 2027, $91bn by 2026, $57.1bn by 2025, or even $71.7bn by 2024, which suggests to me that it is worth somewhere between $35 - $40bn today, and that Icon's share is currently worth ~8%.

At the lower end of the market, CRO is a fragmented industry comprising hundreds of small-to-medium sized firms offering a diverse range of services, whilst at the higher end, there are a small collection of dominant players, including LabCorp (LH) Iqvia (IQV), Syneos (SYNH), Charles River Laboratories (CRL) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH).

As we can see above, although Lab Corp is the largest competitor by far, with a market cap of $19bn and revenues of $11bn - more than 2x its closest competitor Syneos - by most other measures Icon stacks up favorably against its rivals.

Icon's net profit margin is comfortably the highest at 13%, as is its Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") - 17% compared to its nearest competitor, PRA Health Sciences, with 9.8%. PRA is the only company with a higher PE ratio than Icon's 29x, whilst debt wise, again Icon is the winner with a debt to equity ratio of just 22%. And finally, when we look at share price growth since 2013 - Icon's most productive period - again, there is only one winner.

Strategy

Part of the reason Icon has been able to generate such phenomenal growth is the number of (relatively minor) acquisitions the company has made at all stages of its development as a company. Since 2008, Icon has spent ~$910m on M&A, compared to ~$55m per annum on internal investment.

Although this could be considered a risky strategy - the importance of reputation in the CRO industry is such that one "bad apple" acquisition could cause lasting damage - it has certainly worked out well for Icon to date, which suggests management knows how to take care of due diligence and identify promising opportunities.

Another potential advantage to this strategy is that the company can make acquisitions and pin them to a particular rung on the contract size ladder, meaning Icon can continue to serve all areas of its market, from large to small, whilst its core business development efforts can always be directed upwards towards competing for the largest and most lucrative contracts.

A good example of this is MedPass, a leading European medical device CRO acquired by icon in January 2020 for a total consideration of $47.6m (detail in company 6K submission. The growing medical device market is an area Icon is looking to target going forward since management believes it is an increasingly lucrative sector that is currently under-served by CROs. Not only does Icon gain valuable exposure to the European medical device market via MedPass, it is also able to take the company's know-how and use it to target medical device companies in the US.

Besides acquisitions, another strength of Icon's is that it is a truly international business, earning 31% of its revenues in the first 6 months of 2020 in the US, 59% in Europe, and 10% across the rest of the world. This gives the company a broader view of emerging market trends than some of its rivals whose focus does not extend far beyond the US borders.

From an organic growth perspective, despite the current, temporary (it is to be hoped) coronavirus headwinds Icon has been at pains to point out that the Pharma and Biotech industries are still posting growth and that the pool of funding for clinical trials is showing no signs of shrinkage.

Clearly, the fortunes of CROs like Icon are tied to those of its clients, but as we can see above, clinical trial suspensions aside, the market remains favorable.

Longer term, clinical trial funding may face political threats as governments try to curb big Pharma's perceived excessive spending on clinical trials, although the counter-argument runs that this has been a bone of contention for years, and thanks to their powerful lobbies, it is not a battle that big Pharma is likely to lose any time soon.

Between 2017 - 2018 Icon was able to grow top-line revenues by an astounding 48%, from $1.76bn to 2.6bn, and although this figure declined to just 8% between 2018 - 2019, and may reverse by up to 5% in FY20, I do not think that Icon's days of posting exceptional growth figures are over.

The combined revenues of the leading CRO providers mentioned above totaled ~$25bn in 2019, and as discussed previously, I estimate the total CRO market to be worth in excess of $35bn, whilst growing at a possibly double-digit rate, which leaves plenty of market share out there for Icon to compete for.

Whether it be through acquisition, out-performance or out-bidding for contracts, there are not too many obstacles in Icon's way should the company try to close the gap to Lab Corp's $9bn of annual revenues and move ahead of - or perhaps even acquire - rivals like PRA and Syneos - M&A within the sector provides plenty of potential share price catalysts.

Fair Value Price

Investors will need to look beyond Icon's anomalous 2020 earnings in order to gauge the real growth potential of the company.

In my model, as mentioned in my intro I am assuming that Icon meets its lowered expectations for 2020 of $2.7bn of revenues, and hits the upper end of its original FY20 target of $3.1bn in FY21 instead.

I consider these to be quite conservative assumptions given that FY20 results could be buoyed by Icon's booking extra / unexpected COVID-19 related work (discussed during the Q220 earnings call), plus I am effectively writing off 12 months' worth of growth potential.

For example, I could assume that overall growth in FY21 would be FY19 revenues plus 2 years' of 8% growth, which would give me a significantly higher FY21 revenue figure than multiplying FY20 revenues by 15%, as I have done, to reach $3.1bn of revenues. My intention here is to illustrate that even in a less optimistic scenario, DCF analysis reveals that Icon's shares remain undervalued by the market even despite their recent sharp growth.

Icon PLC revenue forecasts to FY25. Source: my table using company historical data, forecasts + my own assumptions (full model available to all Haggerston BioHealth subscribers).

From 2022 to 2025 I have the company maintaining double digit revenue growth fueled by organic - based on consensus estimated CRO market growth rates - and acquisition-led growth (remember that Icon has just $350m of debt versus near-term cash of ~$600m so can afford to complete further M&A deals if it chooses to do so).

I have increased OPEX from 85% to 86% between FY19 and FY20 to account for COVID-19 headwinds, but massage this back down over the following years, to 84% in FY25. You may note that interest expense becomes positive from 2021. This reflects the fact that Icon will have significantly more cash than debt going forward since its free cash flow in FY19 was >$400m.

Between 2020 and 2025 I forecast this figure growing from ~$380m, to ~$670m. I am using free cash to equity in the table below, including interest expense. It may be the company decides to use its spare cash in other ways (e.g. M&A, share repurchases) but I figure however it is used it will benefit the company and translate to growth, which I want to include in my forecasting.

Icon PLC free cash flow forecasts to FY25. Source: my table using company historical data, forecasts and my own assumptions.

I have used a tax rate of 12% which is in line with previous years, and the lighter touch tax regime for Irish domiciled firms, and depreciation of 2.2% of revenues - in line with previous years.

Icon PLC fair value price calculation. Source: my table using company historical data, forecasts and my own assumptions.

Finally, I calculate WACC to be 7.93% which translates to the discount factors shown above, and a fair value company valuation of $12.1bn - a 25% premium to current market cap - and a fair value price of $229 - a 24% premium to current trading price. FY25 EPS = $13 (CAGR of 16% for the forecast period) giving a forward PE of 14x.

Conclusion: buying high aside, Icon presents a fundamentally strong business and investment case.

While it's true that investing in Icon now is to buy the stock at very close to its all-time high price, I believe that in the long run it is a price worth paying (and there is a slight recent dip - from $197, to $185 to take advantage of).

The company is at something of an inflection point in my view, as it moves from a period of supercharged growth unmatched by any of its peers, to a more mature company contesting for market share and contract wins against the most dominant players in its sector.

Since I believe that reputation plays a hugely important role in the CRO market - companies want a trusted partner with a track record of success conducting their critical clinical trials - I like the fact that Icon's senior management team have been together for more than a decade, and appear to have an unblemished reputation, despite making numerous acquisitions and growing at such a fast pace - this suggests to me that they must be a capable group.

The company also has 4 or 5 key clients that contribute >40% of its total revenues, and whilst that could be considered a risk in some situations (Icon's largest, unnamed, client contributes ~12 - 15% of all revenues), it also speaks to the company's ability to maintain strong relations with big Pharma over time, which if anything, are more likely to grow in value.

Neither has Icon lost touch with the lower end of the market either thanks to its many acquisitions and its diverse range of technology platforms. I would assume that any company would want to partner with Icon given that its growth story and recent track record is so strong.

As I hope I have alluded to in the tables and financial breakdown above, I believe that the market continues to undervalue Icon's shares - had it not been for the March market meltdown, who knows how high the stock may be trading today.

Although coronavirus has dented the company's progress significantly and temporarily halted the growth story, I think Icon have been smart in the way they have faced down the crisis - neither under or over-reacting to costly trial delays - and even picking up new business. The company may just spring a surprise by outperforming in the final 2 quarters of the year, in my view.

All of this, plus the fact that Icon presents a superior set of investment ratios (PE, EPS, net profit margins, ROIC, etc.) to its peers makes me enthusiastic about the company. Its future growth may not resemble its past growth, but share price wise, I believe Icon will only begin to plateau when it has reached $250, which I would expect to happen within the next 18 months. Near term, I would set a price target of $220 - possibly achievable by the end of the year, if results match or exceed current forecasts.

