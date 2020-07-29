ABB shares are likely pretty fairly-valued on the basis of what it is, but a successful turnaround can drive further upside.

ABB saw some serious headwinds in the second quarter, but the performance relative to sell-side expectations and peers was quite good.

"Long-suffering" is probably a good description for many ABB (ABB) shareholders, but it looks as though their patience is starting to show a few rewards. While the long-term performance of ABB shares doesn't compare so favorably to its peer group (including companies like Emerson (EMR), Rockwell (ROK), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)), the shares have continued to outperform since the August 2019 hiring of former Sandvik CEO Bjorn Rosengren, helped as well by a small string of better than expected results.

While better-than-expected results in the second quarter were welcome, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done at ABB. The business still has too much in the way of central/corporate expenses, corporate cultures tend to change slowly, and ABB has some fierce competitors. What's more, there may be some intrinsic complexities to the business that just prove resistant to change. Still, I believe ABB can be a much better-run company than it has been, and while the current share price already prices some of that in, there's further upside if the company can hit the CEO's long-term targets.

A Better Than Expected Second Quarter, But Still Some Tough Conditions

This was always going to be a rough quarter for industrial companies, and indeed, that has been the case, with steep double-digit revenue declines for most companies. Even so, not only was ABB's performance better than analysts expected, it's shaping up as a pretty solid quarter on a relative basis as well, with organic revenue down "only" 10% in a quarter where many are seeing high-teens declines or worse.

Revenue declined 10% in organic terms, beating expectations by 10%. The beat was broad-based, with all segments beating sell-side expectations by a range of 7% (Electrification) to 14% (Motion). Gross margin actually improved slightly (up 20bp), and while EBITA declined 21% (and margin declined 90bp), that was good for a 46% beat against a sell-side number that had risen 20% from the end of the first quarter. All in all, this was a solid quarter for ABB on a relative performance basis.

By segment, Electrification saw a 10% revenue decline, driving a 21% decline in EBITA and a 90bp decline in margin. Industrial Automation revenue declined 9%, with segment profit down 39% (margin down 370bp). Motion revenue declined just 1%, with segment profit actually up 1% (margin down 170bp). Robotics and Discrete Automation revenue declined 23% (still good for a 10% beat), with profits down 59% and margin down 560bp.

Orders declined 14% overall, with Motion down 7%, Electrification down 12%, Industrial Automation down 17%, and Robotics down 25%. Orders came in 6% better than expected, with all segments beating (by a range of 5% to 8%) sell-side expectations. By geography, orders from the EU were down 14%, orders from the Americas were down 23%, and orders from Asia were down 5%, with orders from China up 3%.

Better Performance, But Pretty Much In Line Underlying Conditions

ABB's commentary on underlying markets didn't hold too many surprises for me. At a high level, the commentary basically confirmed a sharp drop in short-cycle industrial markets, but emerging signs of recovery sufficient to support the idea that many of these markets (like autos and general manufacturing) will exit the year on pace for a V-shaped recovery.

Within the end markets, auto and general manufacturing were weak - there were no surprises there, really. Likewise, with the sharp decline in energy, though I was slightly surprised that renewable energy markets are also seeing pronounced weakness. The bigger surprise for me was hearing that some short-cycle markets within buildings/non-residential construction were weaker. This could be a mix issue, but generally speaking, the trend so far has been that non-resi has held up better so far this year, but with a shrinking funnel in 2021.

As far as stronger markets go, it did not surprise me to hear of strength (relative strength, at any rate) in utility distribution, rail, water, and data center - those have proven to be resilient markets, and the investment cycles there make them incrementally less vulnerable to disruption from COVID-19.

Looking at peers, ABB appeared to outperform Schneider in both electrical, with ABB down 10% and Schneider down 15%, and automation, with ABB down about 8.5% and Schneider down 10%, though the automation comparisons are admittedly "apples to oranges". ABB also did better than Honeywell (HON) in process automation, with a 9% decline to Honeywell's 13% decline, and I'd note that Honeywell also saw significant weakness in its Buildings segment (suggesting that ABB's experience in that market wasn't so unusual).

Performance relative to Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) was more positive, with ABB likely outperforming in the inverters business and slightly outperforming in robotics (down 23% to down 25%), with a notably better margin result (6.7% versus 0.9%). In contrast, it looks as though Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) may have done better than ABB in robotics, with revenue down 14% and orders down 22%. As I've said many times in the past, though, head-to-head comparisons in robotics are tricky because single-customer orders can drive significant shifts on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

A Lot Left To Do

Calling back to ABB's mid-June meeting with analysts on the CEO's initial impressions, there's still a lot of work ahead for ABB. The CEO was pretty straightforward in his claim that he believes ABB has underperformed for a decade largely because prior management wasn't really focused on financial performance (which I'd argue is also an indictment of the board of directors). Now, the business will be run with far greater accountability at the operating unit level (there are 18 units across the four segments), with management evaluated on 15 specific KPIs.

Giving more autonomy to operating units and managing to specific financial targets is straight out of the Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY)/Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) playbook, and it has worked well there. Time will tell with ABB, but ABB's starting point includes a more bloated corporate cost structure and a much more complex mix of businesses.

Management is committed to internal R&D as the primary driver for growth, though growth will be subordinate to margins, and the CEO believes ABB can eventually be #1 or #2 in its core markets. That could prove challenging, given the competition from companies like Emerson, Fanuc, Honeywell, Rockwell, Schneider, and Siemens, but I applaud the ambition, and it could also be a subtle hint that ABB will ultimately exit businesses where being #1 or #2 isn't a viable goal and/or where the long-term margin potential isn't up to snuff. To that end, there should be an update on the $3 billion portfolio review at the November Capital Markets Day (if not sooner), and I'd expect that the turbocharging and marine businesses could end up on the block.

The Outlook

I've written before about the challenges in modeling ABB on the basis of what it could become versus what it has historically been. Neither is necessarily "fair" today, and I am taking a middle approach that still leaves upside for margins/FCF margins if and when the company shows it can meet and exceed targets. In keeping with that, I'm still comfortable with a long-term revenue growth rate in the 3% to 4% range and a long-term FCF growth rate in the low teens as FCF margins improve into the low double digits.

The Bottom Line

ABB isn't a clear-cut bargain here unless Rosengren leads the company to a successful and meaningful turnaround. I believe he will, but belief is a tricky basis for an investment thesis. I'll simply say, then, that successful turnarounds can significantly exceed initial expectations, and I believe Rosengren is working with a company that has long mismanaged its costs but where the underlying product quality is quite high and market growth opportunities are attractive. That is enough to keep me positive on the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.