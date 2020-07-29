While not a“lay-up”, FY '20 earning might be better than expected and the ADR may offer investors with a long-term horizon a worthy play in industrial robotics.

But, there are reasons to think FY ’20 could be more robust than anticipated, and that the company is better positioned than other robotics players over the long-term.

A Better Story...Maybe?

In my last Seeking Alpha article, I suggested investors long ABB (ABB), such as myself, might consider alternative robotics positions given (my perceived) weakness in ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation (“RA”) segment.

Japan’s FANUC Group (OTCPK:FANUY), the largest industrial robots manufacturer in the world whose (July 28) Q1 FY ’20 results sent shares down about (4%), is worth a look in my opinion; although unfamiliar investors should eye the ADR with a long time horizon in mind considering the cyclical nature of the business and high valuation risk. With that said, perhaps there are reasons to think upcoming performance and manufacturing cycles could be more robust than expected, making for a better story than what appears on the surface.

By The Numbers in Disturbing and Unpredictable Conditions

In pre-pandemic FY ’19 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2020), revenues were 508,252M JPY and operating income was 88,350M JPY; or ~$4.7B USD and ~$810.6M USD respectively using a 109 JPY/USD conversion rate. For comparison, ABB’s RA segment generated $3.3B in sales and $392.7 in operating EBITA in its corresponding FY ’19 period. Nearly 70% of revenue was driven by FANUC’s FA and Robot divisions.

As reported, Q1 FY ’20 revenue and operating income were down ~(19%) and ~(61%) respectively versus Q1 FY ’19 – results more or less in-line with a half-year forecast published back in April.

The company is now calling for full FY ’20 revenues of 423,300M JPY which would represent a ~(17%) year-over-year decline.

Despite what happened today, the ADR has had a nice run over the last few months gaining more than 50% since April. But, the cyclical nature of the business emerges when considering longer-term performance.

FANUC, itself, provides a clear illustration of past cycles with a consolidated graph of revenues over their nearly 5 decades of operation.

In the context of FANUC’s cyclical nature, its intra-pandemic gain of more than 50%, and management’s commentary that business conditions in Q1 FY ’20 “ became even harsher [while forecasting earlier that FY ’20 overall] will remain disturbing and unpredictable in general”, a couple questions may tug at investors:

Where are ADR shares headed for the rest of FY ’20 (the year ending March 31, 2021)? Does the company make sense as a long-term hold moving forward from 2020?

This analysis considers the 2 questions above. But first, some commentary on FANUC’s valuation.

Not Cheap

FANUC closed at $18.80 as I write this. Morningstar imputes a forward P/E of 64.9 and Bloomberg offers 65.7. These ratios may, in fact, be too low relative to the latest forecast offered by the company (see Figure 8). Regardless of what the “real” P/E ratio is, the ADR is not cheap on the basis of estimated forward earnings. Such multiples come at a time when margins have also steadily trekked downward.

What explains the high valuation? Perhaps it is a combination of 3 factors.

1. Investors are ignoring management’s FY ’20 concerns. I tend to think broader market action suggests at least some level of speculation in the company without much consideration of underlying fundamentals or business conditions.

2. Investors are excusing the recent loss of profitability in anticipation of future growth. Operating margins are indeed depressed, but keep in mind they were impacted pre-COVID-19 from increased CAPEX and R&D investment. Spending has included the 2018 strategic acquisition of Life Robotics, Inc., a company focused on the forecasted-to-be-multi-billion-dollar collaborative robotics (“cobot”) market, and the development of key digital initiatives such as the FANUC Intelligent Edge Link & Drive (“FIELD”) System – perhaps best described as an industrial internet of things (“IIoT”) platform (at the risk of using “buzzy” terminology).

While FANUC has more recently “...fortified [its] corporate structure by reducing expenses, reviewing unnecessary and non-urgent capital investment, and streamlining business operations” in order to combat economic effects resulting from the pandemic, investors may nonetheless expect past investments to “bear fruit” in coming periods.

3. Investors are betting on a recovery and stronger second-half. There are some reasons to think FY ’20 earnings could be better than expected which (if true) could imply some investors think the remainder of FANUC’s FY ’20 could play out alongside improved business conditions. I consider this possibility in the following section, leading to my thoughts on what lies ahead for the ADR in the next few months.

All in all, FANUC would hardly seem to be a bargain right now. However, as I see it, the possibility of a stronger-than-expected FY ’20, as well as longer-term bullish themes, add some luster to an ADR that would otherwise be tarnished by a quick look at traditional valuation-by-earnings measures.

Gazing Into FANUC’s FY ’20

Despite uncertainty, FANUC Group (“FANUC”) has published its forecast for FY ’20 with its latest earnings release.

Figure 8: FANUC FY ’20 Forecast

Source: FY ’20 Notice Concerning Revision of Financial Forecasts

Yet, consider some of the key headwinds acting on the business which would be used to defend a bearish stance:

Capital investment in China is subdued, due in part to friction in US-China trade relations.

Manufacturing demand plunged before the pandemic, including automotive and tech-related demand; and the pandemic has made it worse.

COVID-19.

Thinking about each of these, I offer some bullish counter-arguments as follows.

China’s economy is recovering. Outside of Japan and on a full-year basis, China has been FANUC’s largest single-country market for some time, representing 19% of sales in FY ’18 and 17.4% in FY ’19. Notably, China accounted for nearly 31% of reported revenues in Q1 FY ’20.

China’s economy (if the data is accurate) is recovering faster than perhaps some may have expected, with the country “[announcing a couple weeks ago] that GDP rose by 3.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, affirming that a V-shaped recovery may be under way in the world’s No. 2 economy.” The “smart money” has already noted that “...China’s economic rebound will pull profits higher for many Japanese companies” and this obviously is a positive for FANUC. In fact, the company notes in its Report of Quarterly Financial Results Q1 FY ‘20 that “...demand recovered and remained solid in China... for FANUC CNC systems...[and] sales mainly for the IT-related industry in China remained favorable [for robots].” Certainly, trade friction with the United States does not help matters. But, without underestimating the federal government's power, it is at least worthy of debate if the United States would or should (or could) completely decouple itself from China. The point is maybe the outlook for China might be "rosier" than some think, thus boosting FANUC’s prospects.

Global manufacturing is struggling, but there are some flickers of light at the end of the tunnel. Even before the pandemic, weak manufacturing demand in key sectors challenged the industrial robotics players, although Deloitte noted that “...2020 began with manufacturing indicators, though mixed, just starting to gain some momentum when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.” The automotive market, which I discussed in my last Seeking Alpha article on ABB RA, “...[had] been on the decline since 2017, when global sales peaked at 94 million. AlixPartners projects 2020 sales will be down to 70.5 million globally...[and] new challenges courtesy of the coronavirus may take auto manufacturers and suppliers years to overcome.” Surprisingly, however, auto demand – as economies have reopened from the early grip of the outbreak – has been more robust than expected. With regard to electronics manufacturing, FANUC management anticipated weakness in the Chinese market in early 2018, and subsequently reflected upon that dynamic as particularly problematic in its Annual Report FY 18. Obviously, the pandemic has added further pressure on electronics and device manufacturing; stretching, principally, the smartphone upgrade cycle. TechRepublic noted recently that “...consumers have realigned their purchasing priorities, focusing on essential items rather than tech upgrades. COVID-19 has resulted in the worst decline in global smartphone sales ever, according to Gartner, with a 20% drop in the first quarter of 2020.” IDC offers an overall full-year narrative “...[forecasting a] decline 11.9% year over year...[with] global smartphone shipments...not expected to return to growth until the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21).” While devices themselves may not see growth until 2021, suppliers to electronics manufacturers may nonetheless benefit this year as lines are re-tooled. Though only a single data point, in its earnings report, FANUC offered that “...demand for ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers) for the computer and tablet markets in China remained positive...” hinting at “life” in device manufacturing. Keep in mind also that a notable effect of the pandemic has been increased consumer savings; savings which many consumer are, likely, eager to deploy on vanity items, including updated smartphone and related electronic devices. Thus, it is possible user demand may pick up faster than anticipated, bolstering robotics and machine systems in the process; although, admittedly, such a consumer-driven benefit could be short-lived depending on how the pandemic plays out.

Uncertainty today around COVID-19 may settle into a “new normal” by the end of the year, setting the stage for a return to predictable economic growth. Recently, Dr. Ghebreyesus of the WHO suggested – in so many words – that people and populations will have to abandon their desires to return to the “old normal”, and instead adapt to the “new normal” resulting from the pandemic. While I do not know if he is right – and pandemic-related news over the last few days has been rather bleak – it does seem that if society (globally speaking) can adjust to the new “operating conditions” of the world (i.e. sans-vaccine), then that settling will lead to a stabilization in consumer demand and thus manufacturing demand. I am suggesting, optimistically I suppose in light of a lot of data to the contrary, that the world could largely adapt to the realities of COVID-19 heading into the end of this year, affording FANUC a more robust second half.

Obviously, I do not have a crystal ball; still, if my ideas as presented actually played out, the various consensus forecasts – including those of FANUC – may be too low. I would point out that the company has already increased its HY '20 forecast as originally presented in April:

Generally, I am betting – and presumably a few other investors long FANUC are betting – on a better full-year FY ’20 than the forecast. Personally, I lean toward a further (overall) gain in the ADR before the company closes out its fiscal year. Note, however, I am not in the ADR to trade; my interest in the investment is long-term.

Thinking About the Long Game

I think there are more than a few reasons justifying the long play with FANUC; here are 4.

1. Though spending has been scaled back more recently due to COVID-19, FANUC continues to invest in R&D as a proportion of sales at a rate exceeding competitors. The overall trend in FANUC’s R&D spend as a percentage of revenue is clear:

At just over 10% of sales in FY ’19, FANUC’s R&D spend is double that of ABB RA, which I highlighted in my last Seeking Alpha report as conspicuously low at an average of 5%. While FANUC management has taken steps more recently to reduce expenses in order to “weather the current storm”, historical R&D investment demonstrates a commitment to properly fund research that will lay the foundation for new growth segments. These areas include collaborative robotics and the company’s portfolio of software-related initiatives; with the latter including the FIELD System (mentioned earlier), Digital Utility Cloud (a joint venture with Fujitsu and NTT), and various artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies. In contrast to ABB RA, FANUC’s R&D spend seems more realistic in relation to its development areas.

2. FANUC’s digital initiatives may ultimately prove more defensible than competing solutions. Like all of its competitors, FANUC continues to exploit IIoT and AI trends that relate to machine control/management and factory automation/management. It is difficult to say that the company has a particular edge in one area or another, such as machine vision, as there are numerous challenges in making such claims. But, perhaps there is at least some validity in saying that their historically higher R&D investment may yield development of a digital portfolio with deeper capabilities, and – correspondingly – more defensible positions against competitive solutions.

3. FANUC may have been late to chase after the collaborative robots (“cobot”) market, but they may be in a good position to be one of the big winners in the race over time. The cobot market is still relatively small, perhaps worth somewhere around ~$1B USD today depending on who you ask; but had been growing at a high rate pre-COVID-19:

Ironically, the pandemic may serve to bolster the market’s CAGR as the need to protect human workers and offset rising labor costs grows more urgent in a variety of applications, some of which lie beyond manufacturing as with certain medical processes. As expected, forecasts vary; but a consensus of some predictions suggests the market heading well north of $5B USD (possibly getting in the neighborhood of $10B) in the next ~5 years at a very high rate. In 2018, Reuters noted that Japanese robot manufacturers, namely FANUC and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), did not “...see the shift coming [to cobots and]...now they are trying to catch up” with cobot “heavyweights” such as Teradyne (TER). The same article notes that “FANUC in [February 2018] bought [cobot player] Life Robotics Inc... the first acquisition in 15 years for [the company]”. The market’s importance is transparent with FANUC highlighting their CRX-Series cobots in their FY ’19 results presentation:

While FANUC was late to the party, the company’s existing breadth and depth across industrial robotics applications may prove to be a significant asset as it builds out the cobot business, with management claiming that “...as users get used to handling cobots, they will have more advanced and diverse demands. We have the capacity to better meet such demands.” It is a valid argument, even if will take some time to be proven correct. Also, noting that Asia Pacific is presently the largest cobot regional market, FANUC’s strong presence in China may serve to bolster its ascendance as a leading cobot provider.

4. FANUC’s size supports superior profitability. Among the various variables governing its operation, FANUC’s size and scale undoubtedly bear strong influence on the company’s historically high operating margins, relatively speaking:

In a perfect world, the long-term compounding implication of scale is clear: over time, higher average profitability will drive higher growth, which in turn will drive even higher average profitability and even higher growth. I do think FANUC has exhibited this kind of self-reinforcing cycle, although its evidence perhaps only becomes visible when looking across the company’s years of operation, as in Figure 5. However, this implies that long investors should be truly prepared for a long position.

As seen in Figure 3, holding the ADR over the last 5 years was actually a losing bet (based on today's close and excluding dividends of course). But, with advanced automation likely to now play an even more important role in how the world operates, in part due to COVID-19, FANUC is – in my view – positioned well in high-growth areas of their target markets, including collaborative robotics. The investment is far from a “lay-up”; but, personally, I think a long-term play is viable.

Closing Thoughts

FANUC’s corporate symbol is a zelkova serrata tree, which Wikipedia notes “...grows rapidly when young though the growth rate slows to medium upon middle age and maturity.”

The representation is an effective metaphor for the current business. I am not expecting “rock star” growth from FANUC at this point in its life-cycle; nor am I looking to allocate an over-sized position in the stock. I do, however, expect the company to grow at a reasonable rate over time as it expands its industrial foundation and penetrates its growth segments (e.g. collaborative robotics).

The dividend, at present is nothing to write home about. I estimate the FY ’20 yield around 0.5% using today’s closing price, the net income forecast in Figure 8, a payout ratio of 60%, and a 107 JPY/USD exchange rate. But it is worth noting that the company has paid special dividends on several occasions over the past few years; and the expectation (of course) would be for the dividend to increase as business conditions improve.

Like I said, there is no “lay-up” here and I would by no means “bet the farm” on the company. But, I am still willing to put some chips on FANUC, in a bit of a contrarian play that even management may be low-balling FY ‘20 earnings.

