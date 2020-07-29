Q2 2020 +24% (+33% YTD), But Still Nervous

The issue is that I am in areas in which concentration is a risky business - gold/Russia so I have sacrificed depth and concentration for opportunity.

34 holdings over 1% weight, the top 10 is 54% of the portfolio. It feels like too many holdings.

So Gold/Silver is 13% with gold equities a further 12%. So I am 25% exposed to gold - at my limit - I will be selling gold periodically if it goes above that.

Quick overview of performance - and holdings which I know is something you all enjoy.

At the end of the quarter, I am c+24% YTD. This is vs. an FTSE AS of -17%. and AIM AS of -8%. I have had a very good July and I am currently up c33%.

This is good but I often think of a (mis) quote when I am doing well:

"Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make invincible"

To invest in current times, I think you need something of a thesis of how the new world will work - my view is more towards inflationary melt-up but some severe dips. There is always the possibility that no matter how much is printed it will not be spent…

It's very easy to forget with markets just a touch off flat/slightly down for the year.

Don't forget happy charts such as this on US unemployment:

Or this on US money supply:

Difficult to position in this environment but I do my best.

Portfolio is as below (as at 12/7/2020)

And Grouped.

So Gold/Silver is 13% with gold equities a further 12%. So I am 25% exposed to gold - at my limit - I will be selling gold periodically if it goes above that.

34 holdings over 1% weight, the top 10 is 54% of the portfolio. It feels like too many holdings. I prefer fewer, particularly as I am very short of time. The issue is that I am in areas in which concentration is a risky business - gold/Russia so I have sacrificed depth and concentration for opportunity. I believe natural resources are likely to outperform but they are naturally risky and not really my area, hence the use of funds.

Buys

One gold holding I will touch on is GPM - Golden Prospect Precious Metals. This has a NAV of 66.15 but a share price of c61.7p per share (as of 19/7/2020). I don't believe in a bullish precious metals market this will continue. Even if the discount continues, if gold miner's share prices rise and the discount is maintained, it will do OK. Holdings are mostly largish cap gold miners - this is rallying strongly so take care and double check figures as they are already out of date.

I have also spiced this up by buying the subscription shares - in essence, options on the share price. These currently trade at 18p to buy - I paid far less, c10p but have a 46.14p exercise price at the end of November. If we stay at the current price (66p), I reckon they should be worth about 20p - if we go to NAV then 26p - so I double my money. Of course, this can go in reverse, or further if gold continues to rise - hence the small position size. (Since I wrote this it has happened and I have more than doubled on a small stake.)

Purchased a touch more Dolphin Capital (DCI) (OTCPK:DOLHF) - people keep telling me it's a scam and it is down a lot - I am not so sure and I think the upside is good from here…

I bought more CMCX before recent rises - I have sold now and moved weight to CAML last few days as I think it's due a run. I am doing more of this sort of trading around positions right now. I will try and post these on Twitter more as I have done quite well.

Another holding, DNA2 is interesting - I think I tweeted it. It's Doric Nimrod Air 2 - they have 7 A380s on lease to Emirates. If Emirates continues to pay leases, the market cap is covered by the dividend over the next two years, debt is paid down and you own the planes. These are not the most popular planes in the world - the A380 having widely been regarded as a flop but they are free and the engines alone are worth money and in a worst-case scenario these can be stripped for parts. VIC has a good write-up.

There (to me) is some risk of leases being renegotiated by the government but transport assets are covered by international treaties so I think it should be OK.

I bought more 4D Pharma (OTCPK:FRPRF) in the placement at 35p - clinical results are due in the next six months. It is currently trading at 50p (not in figures above).

Sales

I sold some EOS Russia (OTC:EGSNF) - as I wanted to cut exposure a touch.

I have also sold all my PHN - cheap Polish property at 1/4 book. The issue is that it isn't the best-run company, the property isn't the best and in a post-COVID/work from home world, I am not sure it's where I want to be. Plus, I want to lower exposure more generally.

In the quarter, I bought more then sold CMC Markets (CMCX) (OTC:CCMMF). It's a good company and my thesis was right but it is cyclical and has risen a lot. I put more into CAML - as it's really cheap, particularly vs. peers which have rerated more - only now is it starting to move.

Sold Kazatomprom. I believe URNM, which I bought after quarter-end, is a better bet.

Sold my small ORPH position on the capital raise - I thought they were taking advantage of the high share price rather than needing the money. My expectation is COVID will be beaten - more or less in the rich world in the next 6 months.

Increased weight/adds

I would like to add more to SNN (Romania's Nuclearelectrica) - as I think it's very cheap - I just haven't had time to analyse it properly. I think it fell back as they decided not to go ahead with another reactor - something I actually prefer. Why invest more if your existing plant is valued at less than book?

BXP is also one I would like to add to - with increased medical spending and a highly erratic discount vs. the Bangladeshi listing - I think I may have missed the boat on this.

One to me you guys should consider add to is FEES - the Russian Electricity grid - it's fallen from a high of 0.24 to .20 rub (on MOEX, it's on LSE too, but I don't follow it there). Russian rates are lower than when the price is higher, the yield is 11% and it's trading at a quarter book. Lots to like here. Actually writing this - I should add here. Particularly with the growth in the portfolio I need to keep weights where I want them to be. Globetrans might also not be a bad bet.

General

Even though I expect the virus to pass/be cured in the next 6 months, I am not sure whether the economic consequences will be longer-lasting. I will monitor it and may well try to lock in gains with options. The other risk is more inflation but gold/silver trading at highs maybe isn't attractive, though I am a holder and think it will go higher. There are other potential options - for example property, that I can explore. I am increasingly nervous about holding cash.

Now that those in control realise they can print money I don't anticipate them stopping any time soon. Still I could be wrong, VIX is down though and put options are looking cheap.

I think the next place to look for value is, (I think) oil - ahead of things starting up again. It's also an inflation hedge - to a degree, I have exposure via Russia, so I need to be careful I don't get over-exposed. These cross exposures of natural resources/Russia are hard to manage. A potential short opportunity is UK insurers whom I believe may well be wiped out by business interruption due to COVID claims. I don't think this is really in the price. I feel an option trade coming on if I get time to look into it properly.

In life more generally, I am still (ridiculously) working in a job, albeit 4 days a week. At present, I have made 4 and a half years' (meagre) net salary in the last 7 months. It's nuts I am still working but the safety net of a job has become very much a hammock. Preparations to move abroad and go full time on investing are continuing but I'm not ready yet - the goal is to do this before the end of the year, regardless of COVID. It's years past time to make a change. As regular readers can probably tell, I haven't been posting much and my research is not quite what it could be as I am desperately short of time. I am looking forward to making the switch.

I intend to try to at least tweet more - as I haven't really been putting enough out there. As ever, I don't and won't post every trade I do for lots of reasons, but I can post more, particularly those relevant to a wider audience.

As ever, comments/suggestions, positive and negative are appreciated.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors