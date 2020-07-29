Investors looking for income and deep value should consider adding CenturyLink (CTL) to your portfolio. CenturyLink also referred to as CTL is an integrated communications company. The company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers.

With CTL's acquisition of Level 3 Communications, the company boasts over 450,000 miles of fiber optic roadways and 170K on net buildings. I don't think people understand the network that CTL owns. Global Crossing, Qwest, Racal, Impsat, Broadwing, Genuity, Embarq, Wiltel, and Progress Telecom. These assets are global, spanning the US to England and into South America. The network is very hard to duplicate, giving CTL a competitive advantage in the market.

Source: investor presentation

Monday's 4% sell-off created another opportunity to pick up this stock at what I believe is a very deep value play under $9.70. The company pays out a $1 a year dividend, yielding investors a whopping 10.3% dividend as of Monday's close.

Is the dividend safe?

I believe the dividend is safe. The company posted $407M in free cash flow for the first quarter excluding transformation cost of $82M. Management said it was committed to the dividend and capex control going forward. Like many companies in the S&P 500, CenturyLink suspended guidance for cash flow and capex for the year due to COVID-19.

Source: Q1 Earnings

CenturyLink share price gives investors a rare opportunity to pick up a 10% dividend while waiting for a COVID-19 vaccination. The company is generating free cash flow and expanded margins to 42.9% in the last quarter. The stay-at-home economy should have some possible benefits for CTL but one must consider the closure of thousands of small businesses as a risk to profits.

Upside risk Vs. downside risk

Where will CenturyLink trade next? That's the million-dollar question everyone wants to know. For an idea, let's go to the charts.

The graph you see is a two-month intraday chart showing the stock trading in a range of $9.55 to $10.15 give or take. The consolidation phase of a possible long-term uptrend. The stock needs to close above $10.23 to continue the bullish move off the March lows.

Here is a look at a YTD chart.

I like this set up on CTL trading sideways with smart money buying the dips around $9.65 for the 10.35% dividend and hedging with out of the money calls for August. Your downside risk is limited to $8.50 on a market-wide selloff. An upside breakout would take out the high of $11.37 and then rally up to $12 where it fills the gap of the COVID-19 sell-off in March.

With a 10.1% dividend yield, one can afford to be patient and add on weakness. I rode this stock last year from $9.85 to $14 in January when I sold. I see a golden opportunity for the patient dividend investor over the next three years. In a time of $100 a day moves in high-flying overvalued tech stocks, it's OK to have a solid 10% yield with the 20% to 40% upside. Living in California, I prefer having dividend stocks over a rental.

Debt reduction

CenturyLink is taking advantage of low rates and volatile times and paying off near-term maturities.

Recent positive developments

NASA contract

Source: Press Release

CenturyLink wins State of Arizona network contract

Bottom line

CenturyLink is significantly undervalued and trading at a single-digit multiple while paying a fully covered 10.1% dividend. The company is undergoing a digital transformation and increasing its EBITDA and free cash flow.

I see a significant upside for CenturyLink; I like the stock to go to $12 on the breakout. Investors with a 12- to 24-month time frame could buy now and add on any weakness. I am long the stock.

Investors should always have an exit strategy when taking a position in any stock, it can keep you grounded in times of high volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.