While peak valuations in recent years were far too high, current expectations are very low as a solid net cash position provides real safety.

Inogen (INGN) has been quite an intriguing stock in recent years. The producer of innovative respiratory products saw its share price practically explode from $30 to $300 between 2016 and late 2018. Now, two years later, we are back to $30 as heightened expectations have not turned into reality.

With the company not bleeding money, actually having a strong net cash position, and attention and interest for respiratory conditions on the rise amidst Covid-19, it certainly feels like time to check on the current prospects of the investment case.

The Thesis

My last take on the company and its shares was practically a year ago as in August 2019, I concluded that investors should take a breather. The market is large with 30 million Americans suffering from COPD, in part driven by bad air quality, as the company aims to change the way in which patients will obtain their much-needed oxygen through portable and stationary oxygen delivery machines.

While a retail price of $2,000 certainly is not cheap, the product is not advanced enough to warrant big medical device kind of operating margins. On the other hand, growth from $10 million in sales to $350 million in about a decade's time certainly is impressive. Despite the impressive growth, operating margins were stuck around 10% even during the boom years.

With a share count of 22 million shares peaking around $300, the equity of the business was valued at $6.6 billion at its top, equivalent to 19 times sales and an astronomical earnings multiple with earnings per share trending at just above a dollar.

What followed was sales being flat in 2019 and ever since, with margins under pressure. The sky-high valuation in 2018, reversal of the growth rate and pressure on margins made that shares fell 90%, as the decline in the operating asset valuation is even greater given the solid net cash position of the firm.

In August of last year, the company guided for 2019 sales of $370-$375 million as the operating earnings guidance was cut from $43 million to $27 million. With shares trading at $45 last August, earnings power coming in above a dollar and net cash still around $10 per share, I initiated half of my target position at these levels. In fact, I closed the position again at $65 in November (a bit too early) yet I was happy with nearly 50% returns in just three months on the back of relatively sound third quarter results.

Recent Developments

The momentum-induced rally which led me to sell shares at $65 in November was driven by resilient third quarter results and an upbeat outlook for 2020. The company guided for 2020 sales of $410-$415 million, up from $370-$375 million seen in 2019. The midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA metric was set to rise from $50 million to $57 million in 2020.

Shares moved back to $45 in January as the fourth quarter results were weaker than anticipated with annual sales seen around $362 million, driven by a high single-digit decline in fourth quarter revenues. The company furthermore cut the 2020 guidance to sales of $385-$400 million, while placing EBITDA metrics under review. By February, the company cut the GAAP outlook for 2020 from a midpoint of $26 million to $16 million, just around $0.70 per share.

Covid-19 arrived as shares fell to levels in the low $30s in March as an initial reaction, yet shares rallied to $55 later that volatile month as investors believed Inogen might actually benefit or play a role in the crisis with many patients being administered oxygen (which is exactly what Inogen does, just not in a hospital setting).

The hope of a big boost faded early May when the company reported first quarter results. First quarter sales fell 2% to $88.5 million, as the company reported a modest net loss of $1.6 million. On the bright side, the company ended the quarter with $208 million in cash and no debt outstanding. The biggest disappointment for investors was the fact that the net impact of the Covid-19 crisis might be negative, with no real short-term jump in demand anticipated by management.

This caused shares to drift lower ever since, until they now trade at the lowest levels in quite a while around the $30 mark. With net cash close to $10 per share, the operating asset value of the firm comes in around $450 million, or just over 1 times sales, after shares were awarded a 19 times sales multiple as recent as 2018!

What Now?

The situation will get tough for a while, as direct-to-consumer sales fell by a quarter in April, and that is based on a sequential basis. This is even worse than the numbers suggest as the month is typically stronger, with normal solid growth seen on a sequential basis in April.

We have to recognize that the first quarter earnings were reported on the 5th of May and while Covid-19 is still a big crisis currently, it seems that peers in the wider medtech space have seen sequential recoveries in May and June in terms of volumes, although likely still down year-over-year.

The good news is that likely incurred losses in the second quarter and perhaps thereafter will not likely cause financial concerns and hence there is enough time for the company to recover under more normalized conditions.

While the situation is highly uncertain at this point in time, the long-term outlook for the business remains good yet management has some real top line sales growth and margin work to be done. That said, after a >90% reduction in the enterprise value from albeit far too high levels to begin with, the situation is starting to look quite compelling for a true long-term investor with a taste for some risk, that is operational and execution risk, as the sound large net cash balances are actually quite comfortable now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.