Seattle Genetics is a biotechnology R&D company with a robust business model. The company’s primary focus is on developing cancer drugs using antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) technology.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) is an efficiently-managed and ambitious company that specializes in the research and development of special cancer-cells-targeting drugs based on antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) technology, which harnesses the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver a cancer-killing agent directly to the cancerous cells, leaving the healthy cells unharmed. The monoclonal antibodies are chemically linked to the drug molecules to make a conjugate.

It was a single-product company in 2019, but all that has changed, and in style. As of July 2020, the company is zipping along nicely on a solid growth path and it seems like it will eventually make it to the big league. SGEN has a robust business model that is backed up with profitable products and a strong pipeline. It has the potential to become a global, multi-product oncology company. I'm bullish on the stock for the long term, and here are my reasons.

SGEN’s Product Profile

1. Brand Name: ADCETRIS, Generic Name: Brentuximab Vedotin

This drug can be used as a frontline or second-line treatment of Hodgkin's Lymphoma (HL) and Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), either alone or in combination with other agents. As of now, SGEN’s ADCETRIS has approvals in the United States, EU, and Japan for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic Anaplastic Large-Cell Lymphoma (sALCL). Very recently, ADECETRIS has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) of the UK in the treatment of untreated sALCL.

SGEN has developed this drug in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TAK).

Sales for 2020 are estimated in the range of $675 and $700 million, but this estimate has been blown to bits by COVID-19, which you’ll read more about that in the risks section. Market research company GlobalData estimates that Hodgkin’s lymphoma market will grow to $2.1 billion in 2029 at a modest CAGR of 5.5%. SGEN and Takeda are exploiting many other opportunities and both the partners are progressing well with clinical trials. Chances are that the growth will be much higher than estimated.

Image Source: SGEN Presentation

SGEN is currently in the middle of further clinical trials intended to discover ADCETRIS’ full potential and obtain additional Hodgkin and PTCL approvals. For example, clinical trials are ongoing/planned under various settings such as re-treatment, use in patients unfit for combination chemotherapy, novel frontline Hodgkin lymphoma combinations, and relapsed/refractory diffused large B cell lymphoma. The collaborators also are exploring untapped markets.

2. Brand Name: PADCEV, Generic Name: Enfortumab Vedotin

PADCEV is another cancer drug developed by SGEN in collaboration with Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF). PADCEV is used – either alone or in combination with other agents – in the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer, metastatic solid tumors, as well as first-line metastatic and muscle-invasive urothelial cancer.

In late December 2019, the FDA approved SGEN’s PADCEV for use in certain type of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

The company ratcheted up sales of $34 million in Q1 2020 and is currently researching how to expand the drug’s scope of treatment. SGEN and ALPMF have signed an agreement with Merck (MRK) and are conducting trials that combine PADCEV with Merck’s KEYTRUDA for treatment in end stages of bladder cancer, first-line metastatic urothelial cancer, and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Aside from the MERCK agreement, SGEN and ALPMF also are conducting trial studies in other stages and variations of bladder cancer.

The global urothelial cancer drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% until 2023, and PADCEV can go on to become a blockbuster drug.

Image Source: Grand View Research

3. Brand Name: TUKYSA, Generic Name: Tucatinib

The drug is used in the treatment of HER2+ breast cancer, HER2+ colorectal cancer, and neoadjuvant breast cancer.

On April 17, 2020, the FDA approved TUKYSA in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for use in adult patients with advanced unresectable (i.e., which cannot be removed surgically)/metastatic HER2+ breast cancer that may have spread as far as the brain.

SGEN is currently involved in maximizing the drug’s potential by investing in a development program covering HER2+ cancers. It's also exploring the drug’s potential in European markets.

The breast cancer drugs market is estimated to hit $40.47 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.

4. Brand Name: UNRELEASED, Generic Name: Tisotumab Vedotin

This under-trials drug is being developed by SGEN in collaboration with Genmab is to be used in the treatment of cervical cancer, recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer, locally advanced and other solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. The drug is being tested for use alone or in combination with other agents.

On June 29, 2020, SGEN and its partner, Genmab (GMAB), announced positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial that evaluated the drug in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic cervical cancer.

The ovarian cancer drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% until 2022, while the cervical cancer market will grow at a lowly CAGR of 2.2% up to 2025.

5. Brand Name: UNRELEASED, Generic Name: Ladiratuzumab Vedotin

This drug is still in the early stages of development. It's being developed for use in multiple types of cancers and locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors, such as metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, and lymphomas. The drug is meant to be used alone or in combination with other agents.

The company has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) for early trials of the drug in patients with solid tumors.

COVID-19 Risks

Aside from the usual regulatory and commercialization risks that every biotech company faces, investors should consider the following COVID-19 risks faced by SGEN:

1. SGEN’s sales personnel have been forced to restrict or stop in-person customer interactions and use instead virtual methods of communicating. The healthcare professionals too are running very busy these days, and that crunches their calendar. It also will impact the company’s ability to effectively launch new products.

2. SGEN cannot predict how this virtual selling and launching will impact the sales of its products but it's reasonably sure that its sales will be negatively impacted because of a variety of challenges, which include patients unable to access healthcare settings, loss of health insurance coverage due to unemployment, the inability of government agencies to process additional applications, etc.

3. The company also is uncertain about how future outbreaks (which are happening now) will impact their sales and regulatory efforts.

4. SGEN estimates ADCETRIS sales to grow at a slower pace in 2020 than in 2019. That’s because the company needs to demonstrate the drug’s value to the medical community, which it cannot do now because of the pandemic. It also anticipates regulatory delays. These delays have the potential to exert downward pressure on the drug’s prices. The company estimates that it's too difficult to predict how ADVETRIS’ sales will grow from here on.

5. PACDEV, TUKYSA, and other drugs too will face similar hurdles like ADCETRIS. Regulatory hurdles, post-marketing requirements, FDA approval, medical community acceptance, etc., are factors that have combined to delay SGEN’s plans.

Summing Up

SGEN is on a solid growth path, and in my opinion, it will one day metamorphose into a big pharma stock. As the company is spending heavily on drug development and trial processes, there's little point in getting into its finances and valuation.

Despite SGEN being an expensive stock and COVID-19 crushing its short-term ambitious plans, I'm still bullish on it for the long term because its products and pipeline have the potential to go on and become blockbusters.

What matters is whether an investor should buy it at its current price of about $175 as of July 22, 2020. We have a situation in which the economy is biting the dust while the stock market is flying high. So, is this the right time to buy? A staggered investment plan would see off COVID-19 (hopefully!), the elections impact, and perhaps U.S.-China tensions.

