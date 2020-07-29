Ericsson is increasingly becoming the vendor of choice, which will lead to growth and financial stability for the struggling company.

Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock is a favorable long-term investment. It's largest competitor is being removed from the market due to non-financial considerations. In addition, the company has recently executed on a multi-year turnaround plan which boosted gross margins and cash flow. I believe that the successful execution of its turnaround plan, combined with an advantageous competitive situation will enable Ericsson to capitalize on the gigantic market opportunity in 5G.

Background

Mired in mediocracy after the dot-com bubble, Ericsson has struggled to grow sales and maintain profitability. However, after taking over the CEO position from Hans Vestberg in 2017, Börje Ekholm has led a successful turnaround at the company.

This allowed Ericsson to boost EPS from (-1.98) in 2018 to 0.67 in 2019. As demonstrated below by the company's February 2020 investor presentation, the business reached an inflection point in late 2017, and has managed to grow sales, increase gross margins, and generate substantial cash flow since that time.

Source: Ericsson Feb 2020 Investor Presentation

This financial success has enabled Ericsson to significantly increase its investment into R&D, especially into 5G technology. This positive feedback loop bodes well for the company's success when we consider the competitive landscape of the next decade.

Source: Ericsson Feb 2020 Investor Presentation

Yes, Ericsson's financial performance has solidly improved, but the true opportunity for the company and its shares comes from the switch to 5G spending. With that said, let's examine the state of the industry to see where Ericsson fits in. First, there are only a few other companies with the technological capabilities that Ericsson offers, which means it operates in a near oligopoly. In fact, Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Ericsson and Huawei split over 80% of the current equipment market, per Vodafone (VOD) CEO Nick Read. Additionally, both the design and production of its hardware is capital intensive, which gives the company an effective "moat", as Buffet would say, against new entrants to the industry.

Finally, it is important to remember that Ericsson sells the physical infrastructure which is installed and integrated into a network by the Telco operator. This makes vendor and equipment replacements particularly costly, which gives equipment manufacturers an incumbent benefit with their customers. Within the context of that environment, Ericsson boasts a 50% market share for RAN equipment in North America, and ~32% in Europe and 28% across the rest of the world (ex-China), according to their February 2020 Investor Presentation.

Source: Ericsson Feb 2020 Investor Presentation

The Catalyst

It appears that the United States government is pursuing a plan to remove Huawei from the global Telecom equipment market. This would present a major opportunity to gain market share for Ericsson, since Huawei is currently the market leader. In addition, I believe that part of that plan is to bolster Huawei's competitors: Nokia & Ericsson. In fact, there are members of the Trump Administration openly calling for Ericsson and Nokia to be acquired by American technology companies. Regardless of that scenario, the US is taking steps which will benefit Ericsson:

1) Huawei has been officially listed as controlled by the Chinese military by the US government. As reported by the New York Times, part of that designation means Huawei cannot buy chips using equipment made in the United States. Since US software and hardware form the back bone of much of the global semiconductor market, Huawei is at risk of severe supply chain shortages that could render it unable to fulfill orders.

2) The American government has waged a campaign with international governments and Telco's to remove Huawei's equipment from the "core" networks on national security grounds. In addition, they have also worked to convince these Telco's to transition their "non-core" networks away from Huawei, albeit less successfully.

To understand the impact of these changes, let's review the decisions made on 5G equipment sourcing subsequent to the February Investor Day, so we can get a better perspective on what wasn't factored into management's estimates.

Canada: While initially refusing to rule out Huawei as a 5G vendor, Bell Canada (BCE) and Telus (TU) announced Nokia and Ericsson as their new 5G RAN vendors. This is despite the fact that Huawei had been their 4G LTE supplier, which means a market share gain for Ericsson. Rogers Communications (RCI) has also selected Ericsson for its 5G RAN networks.

Australia: Chinese suppliers have been banned from the market, putting Nokia and Ericsson as the remaining front runners. Optus announced Ericsson as its 5G RAN vendor, with Telestra (OTCPK:TLSYY) choosing Ericsson and Intel for its rollout, further solidifying its position as the leader in the Australian market. Meanwhile, Vodafone Australia decided to go with Nokia.

UK: Chinese suppliers have been banned from the core network, and limited to 35% market share of the non-core market. Vodafone selected Ericsson as its RAN supplier replacing Nokia, and is partnering with Ericsson and others to build its 5G network. BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) selected Ericsson as their 5G core supplier, and will even spend $650M replacing Huawei in its 4G core network.

Germany: Germany has defied US calls to ban Huawei, but Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) still selected Ericsson to build its 5G network on July 22nd. This is a significant win for Ericsson as Huawei was Deutsche Telecom's 3G and 4G supplier, and was initially expected to build 70% of its 5G network. Meanwhile, on June 20th, its competitor, Telefonica (OTCPK:TELDF) decided to switch to Ericsson for its 5G network, despite saying they would stick with Huawei on May 3rd.

France: On July 5th, France issued a de facto ban, by notifying its Telco's that Huawei equipment would only be authorized to operate in the country for the next three to eight years. Since two of the four French telco's use Huawei for 50% of their network, this creates a large market opportunity for Ericsson. In addition, Orange France has selected Ericsson and Nokia to build its 5G network.

Japan: KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) selected Ericsson and Nokia as their 5G vendors. NTT DoCoMo (OTCPK:DCMYY) is pursuing a multi-vendor solution, and is even helping Japan stand up a domestic equipment manufacturer, NEC (OTC:NIPNF).

Singapore: In a somewhat shocking decision, Singapore decided to partner with Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G network, snubbing Huawei.

India: India is now likely to banish Chinese vendors. As one of the largest markets in the world, this represents a vast opportunity for Ericsson.

Italy & Brazil: Telecom Italia (TI), which operates in Italy & Brazil excluded Huawei from a list of companies bidding to build its 5G core. While the governments and other Telco's continue deliberations.

Others: Norway's Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY), Denmark's TDC, Argentina's Telefonica (TEF), have all decided to select Ericsson as their 5G supplier, in a shift from their previous supplier Huawei.

These sweeping worldwide changes are setting the groundwork for Ericsson to become the global 5G networking leader for the next decade. I expect these announcements to boost Ericsson's North American market share to 60% (Chiefly from switch from Huawei to Ericsson in Canada), 45% in Europe (Chiefly from switch from Huawei and Ericsson in the UK, France, Germany) and 40% for rest of world over the course of the 5G cycle.

Valuation

In order to value Ericsson under the framework of the changing 5G cycle, I will first focus in on translating the market share shifts denoted above into revenue projections. As shown below, assuming a constant equipment market size for this exercise, Ericsson's market share gains will result in 64B (SEK) of incremental revenue.

SE Asia and Middle-east and Africa: Current: 30% 2025: 40% Growth: 33% Europe and LatAm: Current: 30% 2025: 45% Growth: 50% North America: Current: 50% 2025: 60% Growth: 20% NE Asia: Modeling very minimal increase due to Chinese SOE competition.

However, Ericsson's expected market share gains are not the only source of revenue growth. The transition from 4G to 5G is expected to result in a growing market for equipment in terms of both quantity and pricing. For the purposes of this model, I have modeled in an organic growth rate of 3% per year from 2020-2025. I think this is a fairly conservative organic growth rate, as Ericsson's Executive Stock Plan from the 2019 20-F is based upon a 2-6% compound annual growth rate for the next three years. In total, this 3% compound growth rate will drive Ericsson's revenue to increase by 44B by 2025. In the table below, we can see how these dual components lead to expected 2025 revenue of 335B (SEK), which equates to a nearly 8% CAGR.

Based on the analysis above, let's convert from SEK to USD, and create a valuation based on a P/S multiple. Currently, Ericsson has a P/S ratio of 1.54x giving it a market cap of $38.6B with a share price of $11.39. In my 2025 base case, I apply Ericsson's current P/S ratio of 1.54 on the expected amount of sales above, which derives a share price of $16.81. However, I also believe that Ericsson's recent turnaround and the stability it will bring to the earnings and FCF picture will allow it to demand a higher P/S multiple. Therefore, I modeled in another scenario applying 2.25x multiple (S&P500 multiple 2.20x), which nets a stock price of $24.57.

While a price/sales multiple can often be a useful piece of information for thinking about a company's valuation, I would also like to model in Ericsson's cost structure, so we can get a better understanding of how much incremental revenue will fall to the bottom line. First, I assumed a steady gross margin % of 38%, which the business is essentially performing at now. Next, I factored in a 5% annual growth rate for R&D expense and SG&A expense, as management has indicated they expect to invest in both in order to increase product capability and quality. All told, EBITDA surges from 22.6B to 44.2B (SEK), which results in an EBITDA Margin of 13%.

Assuming an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12x, which is where both Ericsson and the broader market sit now, Ericsson's enterprise value would sit at $58.5B. Since Ericsson's market cap and enterprise value have historically been the same, this would imply a stock price of $17.28 (8.7% CAGR). One thing to keep in mind with this analysis is the relatively robust cost growth I have factored in. I believe Ericsson has underinvested in its business over the past decade, which means a significant proportion of incremental revenue will go toward reinvesting in the business rather than to profits. This is demonstrated by the relatively modest EBITDA margin increase from 10% to 13%, despite the nearly 50% growth in revenue modeled in.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

As with any company, Ericsson has its fair share of risks, from technological performance to supply chain problems in Asia. However, despite these risks, I believe Ericsson is well positioned to transform itself into the market leader in telecommunication equipment. I believe the spate of recent Telco decisions opting in favor of Ericsson for their 5G vendor has not been fully priced in by market participants, and will give the company increased financial resources to reinvest in its business. Management has already executed on a successful turnaround plan, and is currently focusing on growing sales and gross margins by increasing investment in R&D, all while maintaining a strong balance sheet. I believe the most likely scenario for Ericsson shares will be somewhere between my base case ($17) and bull case ($25) over the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.