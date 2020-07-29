Dave Waters: I Avoid Markets That Are Thoroughly Picked Over

After that he talks about a few REITS, a luxury hotel company and telcos, among other things.

Dave talks about his process and how he likes to find ideas.

I just interviewed Dave Waters, founder of Alluvial Capital, and talked about what draws him toward the forgotten realms of the stock market. For years he's been digging for very interesting companies here.

Dave explains how he finds ideas, what kind of ideas he likes, and talks about one of his worst investments ever.

We go into more detail on Wheeler REIT (WHLR). Of all things, this is a retail-focused operation. However, the tenants are mostly grocery stores which is much more resilient to the "Amazon (AMZN) is eating the world effect." He considers this a mismanaged company but with an activist in control who usually sticks to bank stocks.

We talk more about real estate like New England Realty Associates LP (NEN). This is a Boston-focused residential REIT. Its properties are very valuable, but the market is missing this because of complex accounting. This is a great example of how Dave finds obscured value.

Then we get to Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes. This little known French company holds trophy assets on the French coast and on St. Barts.

In the end, Dave explains his thesis behind the decidedly unsexy but potentially profitable rural telecom companies like LICT Corporation (OTCPK:LICT) and Nuvera Communications (OTCQB:NUVR).

Alluvial Capital's website can be found here. Dave's blog can be found here.

