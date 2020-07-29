H&P posted a loss of $0.43 per diluted share versus earning a loss of $3.88 in the previous quarter. The adjusted earnings per share were $0.34 loss, which beat analysts' expectations.

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $317.36 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020, down 54% from the same quarter a year ago and down 50% sequentially.

Source: Pinterest

Investment thesis

The Tulsa, OK-based Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) released its fiscal third-quarter results on July 28, 2020. As widely expected, it was a brutal awakening for this mainly domestic onshore driller. Revenues plunged by 50% sequentially.

President and CEO John Lindsay wrote:

The Company moved quickly and decisively making several strategic and impactful decisions that we believe will position us well for the future. We remain acutely aware of the constraints imposed by the current environment and because of our people, our drilling solutions' capabilities and solid financial footing, H&P is well positioned to address the challenges ahead.

The investment thesis is quite tricky when it comes to oil services. While I recognize that the company is stable and run by a professional team, I cannot, on the other hand, ignore how weak and unpredictable prospect is facing now.

Thus, I do not recommend investing in this sector, which is likely to struggle for years. However, it is perhaps a great time to trade short term the stock and take advantage of the volatility.

Results analysis

Despite plunging market conditions experienced in the fiscal third quarter, H&P managed decent pricing again in the super-spec market space.

In the North American segment, rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - increased to $27,975/d for the quarter from $27,281/d in the preceding quarter (including trucking, casing, running, rental equipment).

International: Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - decreased to $19,642/d for the quarter from $31,706/d in the preceding quarter.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico: Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - increased to $49,654/d for the quarter from $42,096/d in the preceding quarter.

The US land operations represent 262 rigs in which 64 rigs were contracted on July 28, 2020.

As we are witnessing this quarter, E&P operators are drastically reducing drilling activity in the US, with now only 64 rigs contracted.

The US land rigs revenues represent 80.2% of the total revenues of the company and show the importance of the domestic sector. Below is the income per business segment:

The average rig expense was $15,412 per day this quarter, in the US land sector, with a profit margin of $12,563 per day, which was higher sequentially.

HP has underperformed the market and is now down about 60% from a year ago after collapsing in February of this year. Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is doing poorly as well.

Data by YCharts

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 2Q'2020 (Fiscal third quarter 2020) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 1Q'19 (Fiscal 2Q'19) 2Q'19 (Fiscal 3Q'19) 3Q'19 (Fiscal 4Q'19) 4Q'19 (Fiscal 1Q'20) 1Q'20 (Fiscal 2Q'20) 2Q'20 (Fiscal 3Q'20) Total Revenues in $ Million 720.87 687.97 649.05 614.66 633.64 317.36 Net income in $ Million 60.89 -155.46 40.41 29.61 -421.54 -45.60 EBITDA $ Million 240.10 -37.10 171.71 181.10 -395.78 52.70 estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.55 -1.42 0.37 0.27 -3.88 -0.43 Operating cash flow in $ Million 199.54 250.35 196.38 111.78 120.86 213.61 CapEx in $ Million 133.89 73.59 54.83 46.02 48.29 26.65 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 65.65 176.76 141.55 65.76 72.57 205.99 estimated by Fun Trading Total cash $ Million 270.03 380.52 400.90 412.05 381.74 492.03 Long-term debt in $ Million 491.2 491.7 479.4 479.4 479.8 480.27 Dividend per share in $ 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.25 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 109.503 109.433 108.892 108.724 108.557 107.439

Data Source: H&P Release and Morningstar

Note from the Press release: On June 3, 2020, Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on August 31, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business August 17, 2020

Financials and balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues dropped to $317.36 million in fiscal 3Q'20

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $317.36 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020, down 54% from the same quarter a year ago and down 50% sequentially. H&P posted a loss of $0.43 per diluted share versus earning a loss of $3.88 in the previous quarter. The adjusted earnings per share were $0.34 loss, which beat analysts' expectations.

Third quarter earnings per share were impacted by a non-cash impairment of $15 million related to goodwill, less capable rigs, and excess related equipment and inventory. As you can see, it was a real wake-up call.

The company is now paying a dividend of $0.25 per share down 65% from the previous quarter.

According to the press release:

North America Solutions: This segment had an operating loss of $25 million compared to an operating loss of $343 million during the previous quarter. International Solutions: This segment had an operating loss of $9.5 million compared to an operating loss of $152.5 million during the previous quarter. Offshore Gulf of Mexico: This segment had operating income of $3.0 million compared to an operating loss of $3.3 million during the previous quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow is $205.99 million in fiscal 3Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading).

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is increasing this quarter again, and the company is showing a positive FCF yearly ("ttm") with $485.87 million.

The dividend payout represents $107 million annually based on 107.4 million shares and $1.00 per share annually, which is covered by the free cash flow.

The free cash flow for the quarter was estimated at $205.99 million.

The company repurchased about $28.5 million in stock during the quarter.

3 - No net debt in fiscal 3Q'20.

The company has no net debt, which is a critical element when entering a worrying bearish cycle in onshore drilling. The company had $492.03 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver.

The Company ended the quarter with $492 million in cash and short-term investments and no amounts drawn on its $750 million revolving credit facility creating over $1.2 billion in liquidity

Outlook for the fiscal 4Q'20

North America Solutions:

Operating gross margins to be between $38-$48 million, inclusive of approximately $12 million of contracts early termination compensation. We expect to exit the quarter at between 58-63 contracted rigs, inclusive of roughly 10-15 contracted rigs generating revenue that could remain idle.

International Solutions:

Operating gross margins to be between $(2)-$0 million, exclusive of any foreign exchange gains or losses.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

Operating gross margins to be between $5-$7 million. Management contracts are also expected to generate approximately $2 million in operating income.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Helmerich & Payne released its fiscal third-quarter 2020 results on July 28, 2020. It was better than anticipated due to better-than-expected results from the key North America Solutions segment as lower costs helped prop up average rig margins unexpectedly.

Drilling in onshore American fields declined the most in 14 years in April, and the financial effect on the company revenues has been tremendous.

The good news is that the market has found some low support, and oil prices have recovered enough to allow survival pace.

The bad news is that the oil demand will stay anemic for many quarters due to the coronavirus pandemic that cannot be overcome until an effective vaccine is finally approved.

Thus, it is perilous to invest in that sector at the moment, which will fluctuate between hope and despair. However, this situation is excellent for trading short term as long as you get the right timing.

Technical analysis (short term and midterm)

HP is trading within an ascending wedge pattern with resistance following the 50 MA at $20.60 and support at $18.75.

The basic strategy is to sell about 30-40% of your position at or above $20.60 and accumulate at or below $18.75. I assume that the stock describes a continuation pattern with no support breakout.

However, the ascending wedge pattern is often considered a bearish chart formation, which means we may go lower soon. In this case, I see lower support at around $16.50.

HP will be quite volatile depending on the oil prices, and any trading here must be considered based on the oil price outlook.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.