Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended July 26, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: opaxe)

1) Mt. Morgans gold mine in Australia

On July 24, Dacian Gold (OTC:DCCNF) released an update on the A$15 million ($10.7 million) exploration program at its Mt. Morgans gold mine and the best drill result was 8.6m @ 74.7g/t Au from 286.4m in hole 20MMDD0625W1. This is equal to 642(AuEq.)m and this hole formed part of infill drilling within the inferred mineral resource of the Phoenix Ridge deposit.

(Source: Dacian Gold)

Mt. Morgans is located in the Laverton goldfield and there are six deposits with over two million ounces each in a 25km radius:

(Source: Dacian Gold)

Phoenix Ridge is located around 15km from the Mt. Morgans plant and it currently has a mineral resource of 481,000t at 8.1 g/t for 125,000 ounces of gold. Dacian plans to update the mineral resource estimate in the second half of 2020.

(Source: Dacian Gold)

In FY2020, Mt. Morgans is expected to produce 138,000-144,000 ounces at all-in costs of A$1,550($1,100)-A$1,650($1,175) per ounce.

The operation currently has reserves of just 754,000 ounces of gold but I think the exploration potential is pretty good with almost 1.5Moz of resources in the measured and indicated category.

(Source: Dacian Gold)

2) Tuvatu gold project in Fiji

On July 24, Lion One Metals (OTCQX:LOMLF) announced that it intersected 12.7m @ 46.14 g/t Au from 571m in diamond drill hole TUDDH500 at its Tuvatu project. This is equal to 586(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled to a depth of 641.4m. Its targeted depth is 1,000m, which should be reached in a few weeks.

(Source: Lion One)

The company said that the high-grade mineralization in TUDDH500 has characteristics typical of feeder style mineralization in alkaline gold systems.

Tuvatu is an alkaline gold project situated on the island of Viti Levu and has a diameter of around 7km:

(Source: Lion One)

Alkaline gold systems are usually large and high-grade and have deep vertical profiles. Most of them, such as Porgera and Lihir, are owned by gold majors.

At 3g/t cutoff, Tuvatu has an indicated resource of 468,000 ounces and an inferred resource of 468,000 ounces.

In 2015, Lion One completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment which showed that Tuvatu can produce 352,931 ounces of gold over seven years at an average grade of 11.31 g/t. The initial capex was estimated at $48.6 million and the all-in sustaining costs over the life of mine stand at $779 per ounce. I think the net present value and internal rate of return of this project look great at gold prices above $1,100 per ounce.

(Source: Lion One)

Still, keep in mind that the figures mentioned in the PEA are outdated.

3) Norseman gold project in Australia

On July 21, Pantoro (PNTOF) announced that hole SFDD20_005 at its Norseman gold project intersected 8.1m @ 67.29g/t Au from 78.6m. This is equal to 545(AuEq.)m and confirmed a historical intersection of 1.5 @ 461.47g/t Au from 1992.

(Source: Pantoro)

Norseman is located in the southern end of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt in Western Australia.

(Source: Pantoro)

The areas comprising Norseman have produced more than 5.5Moz of gold since 1935 and the project currently has a mineral resource of 35.5Mt @ 3.9g/t for 4.4Moz of gold. Most of the resource has been tested only to shallow depths and mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

(Source: Pantoro)

There are several targets at the property, which can deliver more than a million ounces each. Infrastructure in the region is very good and I think Norseman has the potential to become a large gold operation with a long mine life.

Conclusion

Dacian Gold delivered another batch of bonanza gold drill results from the Phoenix Ridge deposit at its Mt. Morgans project, and I think it will become a valuable source of high-grade ore in the future. I think regional consolidation is key here as there are several large deposits nearby. Dacian looks cheap at the moment but AISCs are high and extending mine life is critical. I’m avoiding this one for now.

The key financial figures from the 2015 PEA for Tuvatu look compelling – capex and AISCs are low and the NPV and IRR look great at the current gold prices. Lion One is well-funded at the moment and is trying to confirm proof of concept for an alkaline gold system with over 10Moz of gold. It’s rare to see an alkaline gold project in the hands of a gold junior and I think there’s a good chance for the company to be acquired before reaching commercial production.

Pantoro’s 50%-owned Norseman gold project is large and is located in a good mining jurisdiction with a lot of infrastructure. Most of the resource has been tested only to shallow depths, which is why I think the 4.4Moz mineral resource has significant room for growth. Pantoro is debt-free and I think cash flow from its Halls Creek project can fund exploration at Norseman for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.