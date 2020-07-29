NexPoint Real Estate Finance has been a public company for 6 months only, and there is very little public information about it.

Introduction

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is a mortgage REIT whose initial public offering on the NYSE was launched at the end of January this year. Now, only 6 months later, the company is also launching its first preferred stock IPO.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B4 Filing by NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.3M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $57.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NREF-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.50% and has a par value of $25. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 07/14/2025. Currently, the new issue trades quite under its par value at a price of $23.62 and has a 9.00% Current Yield and YTC of 9.92%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 7.50% and 8.26%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT'). It is a commercial real estate finance company, whose primary investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns for stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company's strategy is to originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities ('CMBS'), securitizations, or collectively its target assets. It is focused on investing in real estate sectors where, including in the multifamily, single-family rental, ('SFR'), self-storage, hospitality and office sectors.

Source: Reuters.com | NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock NREF:

Source: Tradingview.com

For Q2 2020, NREF has paid a $0.40 quarterly dividend for its common stock, which translates into an annualized payout of $1.60. With a market price of $15.71, the current yield of NREF is at 10.18%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $8.42M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A Preferred Stock are around $4.89M.

In addition, the market capitalization of NREF of around $79.37M makes it one of the smallest mortgage REITs listed on the New York Stock Exchange (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, NREF had a total debt of $2.4B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other future preferred stocks of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by NREF. However, since the initial public offering of the company's common stock was in January, there is no information about the previous quarters.

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all preferred stocks, issued by an mREIT, that pay a fixed dividend, with no suspended distribution. For this reason, the preferred stocks issued by AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) will not be included in the charts. It is also important to take note that none of these preferred stocks is eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

Currently, all issues, including the newly issued NREF-A, are trading below their par value, which means that their Yield-to-Worst will be equal to their Current Yield. This is why the next bubble chart presents all preferred stocks by their % of PAR and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

With its current yield of 9.00%, NREF-A gives one of the highest but still not the highest YTW in the sector. When compared to the 8.76% average YTW of the group, the new IPO has a very similar yield, returning only 0.24% higher.

Special Optional Redemption

In the event of a Change of Control, the Issuer will have the option to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control has occurred for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the redemption date. If the Issuer exercises its redemption right, by sending the required notice, with respect to some or all of the Series A Preferred Stock, the holders of Series A Preferred Stock will not be permitted to exercise the conversion rights described below in respect of any Series A Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds we will receive from this offering will be approximately $45.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions of approximately $1.4 million and estimated offering expenses of approximately $0.7 million (or, if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option of 300,000 additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock in full, approximately $52.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions of approximately $1.6 million and estimated offering expenses of approximately $0.7 million).

Source: 424B4 Filing by NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $54M, NREF-A cannot be an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, thus it will not be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed income securities.

Conclusion

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is one of the smallest mortgage real estate investment trusts listed in the US. The company is listed on the exchange from only a few months, and there is very little public information available where we can make an informed decision. Its newly issued preferred stock, NREF-A, is currently trading at 94.5% of its par value, giving a Yield-to-Worst, equal to its Current Yield, of 9.00%. When we compare it to all other fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by an mREIT, although it is one of the highest yielders, it returns only 0.24% higher than the average return of the group. Due to the poor information and because the company is generally in a sector that is experiencing very hard times because of COVID-19, I recommend proceed very cautiously with this one.

