Current Federal Reserve Dilemma: How To Keep Up Current Market Expectations

Thus, the current dilemma for Federal Reserve officials is how to maintain the current expectations.

These expectations have been built up over many years and, consequently, have resulted in greater increases in wealth inequality over the years.

Right now it appears that expectations about Federal Reserve actions are supporting the stock market and hopes for a quick recovery to the economy.

United States policy makers are hoping for a quick economic recovery, one that will get the economy back into an expansion that will bring economic resources back to the level of employment…or unemployment…that had been attained before the coronavirus pandemic set in, before the current recession started.

The US economy was in its eleventh year of expansion, the longest period of economic growth since the Second World War ended. Unemployment was around a 50-year low. Things seemed to be good.

Yet economic growth during this last period of expansion was the lowest on record, the annual compound rate of growth for the economy during this time was only 2.2 percent. The growth of labor productivity was around 1.0 percent per year, and real wage growth was tepid, at best.

There was some unhappiness as a result of these latter factors. So even though the unemployment rate was below 4.0 percent, a rate that many claim to be the full-employment rate of unemployment, many people thought we could do better.

But, this situation has major implications for any economic recovery that is to take place.

A Different World

My argument to this discontent is that the world we have been working in is a different world than the one that many economic models project. The difference between the two, I would contend, is the role that expectations have played in the latter part of the last century up through the present time.

Readers of this post know my story. Early in the 1960s, the Kennedy administration built economic policy around the Keynesian idea of aggressive government policies to fight economic recessions. Policymakers expanded this approach to shoot for lower levels of unemployment throughout the economic cycle. The support for this approach was called the Phillips Curve, which showed the trade-off between higher levels of inflation matched against lower levels of unemployment. This seemed to be a reasonable approach, accepting a little more inflation to put more people to work.

But, Milton Friedman, Nobel-prize willing economist, argued that this was not a stable relationship. The level of unemployment, he argued, was based on the current level of inflation. Stepping up economic policy to create more inflation would break the market’s expectation of inflation and, over time, you could not attain the lower level of unemployment, given the increase in the market’s expectation of inflation. The target inflation rate would have to rise.

Mr. Friedman was right, but how things worked out was slightly different that the existing economic thinking and, as a consequence, policymakers continued to use the concept of the Phillips Curve in designing economic policy.

Mr. Friedman was right and expectations did change, but whereas he projected the change to take place in consumer prices, the price changes that took place moved more and more into the area of asset prices. By the early 1970s, sophisticated investors channeled more and more money into housing, gold, commodities, art, and other assets that held value. And, less and less policy-related monies went into real physical investment, the expected driver of economic growth.

In the 1990s, we saw more and more asset bubbles as credit inflation resulted in sophisticated investment money going into asset markets rather than into the advancement of physical investment. Labor productivity growth slowed and economic growth became less dynamic. Wealth inequality rose dramatically during the last part of the century.

The 2010s

Jumping forward to the Great Recession, Ben Bernanke, Fed Chairman at the time, took charge and led an effort to create a stock market wealth effect that would spur on consumer spending and drive the following economic expansion. And, Mr. Bernanke got just what he aimed for.

A lot of experts expected consumer price inflation to take off, even reaching hyper-inflation levels, given the amount of reserves the Fed was pumping into the banking system, especially while the Fed was going through three rounds of quantitative easing.

But, as I mentioned above, the times had changed. Mr. Bernanke got his expansion generated by consumer spending. However, investment in physical capital lagged and, as a consequence, so did the growth rate of labor productivity.

The result was the very slow rate of economic expansion throughout the whole period of recovery.

And, inflation? Did inflation take off? Well, no, it didn't.

But, asset prices rose, especially in the stock market. Mr. Bernanke got his wish in terms of the movement in stock prices; the market continued to push toward new historical highs throughout the period of economic expansion. Housing prices, commodity prices like oil, and other asset prices also benefited during this time period. Wealth inequality became much greater.

Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has recently written about this period, supporting my feelings that economies going into the current pandemic have become “so fragile, so heavily dependent on constant government help.” Because of this “the growing government involvement in the economy typically led to lower productivity and weaker growth.”

As a consequence, “It was taking more debt to fuel the same amount of growth, because more debt was going to unproductive borrowers.” And, at the same time “the rising culture of government dependence is, in fact, a form of socialism—for the rich and the powerful.”

Where This Leaves Us

This does not leave the United States in a very good place.

Market expectations are for the Federal Reserve continuing to underwrite the stock market. These expectations have been built up over many years. They will be hard to change.

And, that is why the stock market continues to rise.

The Federal Reserve continues to do all it can to support the liquidity needs of the financial system and keep stock prices rising. As a consequence, debt levels have continued to rise and the number of “zombie” companies in the economy has grown substantially.

More and more, the whole stack of cards seems to depend upon expectations…expectations that the Fed will keep the financial markets going.

The question then becomes: How long can these expectations last?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.