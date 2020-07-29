3 Ways Silver Is Better Than Gold

Thesis Summary

The recent surge in both gold and silver bullion has renewed the interest of both retail and institutional investors. I have been warning about this for a while, and it seems that now even the big banks, like Goldman Sachs are recommending the yellow metal as an investment. This has also sparked the age-old "silver versus gold" debate. Below, I explain why silver is, at this time, potentially a "better" investment than gold. Use, ownership, and price are the three determining factors in my analysis.

Source: linkedin.com

Silver has an industrial use

The first thing that sets silver apart from gold, is the fact that it has extensive practical uses. It is estimated that about half of the demand comes from industrial uses. Of course, gold also has some industrial uses, phone chips have some gold in them, for example, but the potential for the increased demand for silver is much higher.

The first and most widespread use of silver was photography, which used silver nitrate to create light-sensitive halide crystals. But this technology has come a long way since then, and silver demand from this industry peaked in 1999. However, a much more interesting technology came to take its place; photovoltaic.

Silver began to be used in the early 2000s as a conductor in photovoltaic cells. This is in part what led silver prices to explode back in 2011. As a result, manufacturers looked for ways to reduce the silver contents of solar panels, which they have by around 80%. Nonetheless, the photovoltaic demand for silver has grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last 10 years.

Last, but not least, silver has found increased use in medicine, as it is the most antibacterial chemical with low toxicity to animals. Nanotechnology uses silver as an antimicrobial. The nanosilver acts as a catalyst for oxidation and can destroy the cell wall membrane of certain cells.

Don't get me wrong, this is not to say silver is "better" than gold. This depends on what our definition of better is. As I have mentioned in past articles, the fact that gold has no real practical use is what makes it such a great currency. Gold's price is inherently more stable because demand is not going to increase dramatically, and why a gold standard would be preferable than a silver standard. If we were to use silver as money, but silver demand keeps getting pushed up by the demand coming from solar panels, this would increase its value and cause monetary deflation.

Banks don't have it

Another big reason you should consider adding more silver to your portfolio is that central banks don't have it, or have very little of it. According to the Silver Institute, there have been net zero central bank silver sales since 2014. So while many central banks have been increasing their gold holdings, silver has remained under the radar. There are two reasons why this can be good for silver.

First, and most importantly, Central Banks don't have much "ammunition" to suppress the silver price. In times of financial distress or monetary inflation, central banks can sell their assets to support the value of their currency. This was commonly done with gold and silver. Now, it is more often done with bonds, but also gold to a degree. This means the central banks do have the ability to hold gold prices down, at least temporarily. The same though can't be said of silver.

The other reason is that Central Banks could start buying silver again. With Central Banks playing catch-up with silver, so to speak, we could see it outperform gold in the months and even years to come.

Silver is "undervalued"

There are a few ways we can measure the value of gold or silver. Arguably though, this is a hard thing to do. Gold and silver have for most of history been the standard of value, hence the term gold standard. Even though gold is seen as the most popular monetary metal, both coexisted for quite some time. In fact, for most of history what we had was a bimetallic standard, where gold and silver circulated together as currency. This is why the idea of the gold/silver ratio arose. In other words, what is the value of gold relative to silver? For most of history, this ratio has remained quite stable at around 20:1, although there have been instances and supply shifts that have altered this. So what's the ratio now?

Source: longtermtrends.com

The gold-silver ratio represents the number of silver ounces it takes to buy a single ounce of gold. As we can see, over the last 100 years this has fluctuated significantly. Interestingly though, during what could roughly be defined as a period of stagflation, between 1973-1982, we saw the ratio remain somewhat stable and even decrease. If we were to believe that we might see something similar to this stagflation shortly, we could expect the gold-silver ratio to fall. In other words, we could expect silver to outperform gold. The explanation for this is simple. When people first start hiding into hard physical assets, gold is the first thing people buy. However, at some point gold becomes overbought, and this leaves an opportunity for people to purchase other metals like silver. People might even sell their gold in favor of silver, which eventually leads the gold-silver ratio to stabilize. What we are experiencing now is the same. A month ago while gold rallied, silver remained flat. Unsurprisingly, we have to know seen silver explodes up, inevitably the following gold in its path upwards.

Takeaway

I have personally been advocating the importance of owning gold and silver since the great depression. Unsurprisingly, it has taken gold breaking its previous highs for people to realize that, fundamentally, gold and silver will be going much higher. At this point, there is no real reason to not include some gold and silver in your portfolio. Furthermore, I would advise anyone who can to own physical gold and silver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.