Top players are trading at reasonable valuations and could be the entertainment giants/movie studios of the future.

Mobile games and virtual reality could double the size of this lucrative industry. EA, Activision and Take-Two stand to gain.

Video games is a $120 billion industry that is growing faster than any other form of entertainment.

Here's an interesting fact - the gaming industry is four times the size of the global film industry. It's also triple the size of the global music industry. Yet, while investors pour billions into digital streaming companies, video game stocks have mostly been overlooked by institutional investors. This could present an opportunity for investors with game studios like EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) on their radar.

In this piece, I want to take a closer look at the gaming industry and figure out if any of the top players present a lucrative opportunity for long-term investors.

Gaming's potential

I used to be a gamer myself. In fact, I spent much of my teenage and early-20s playing (and overpaying for) video games. What's interesting about the industry is that it combines the most lucrative elements of all other forms of entertainment.

Source: Play Station / God of War

Like music, games tend to be hotly-anticipated pieces of content that can create enduring fanbases. Like sports, these games can be streamed to millions who would watch others playing it. Hollywood's strategy of creating cinematic universes and expanding audiences over time also works for the video games industry. Every sequel to Doom or the Witcher is more profitable and popular than the previous release.

However, some characteristics are truly unique to the gaming industry. These elements tend to make the industry far stickier and more lucrative. Games, for example, have network effects. Platforms such as Minecraft, PUBG and Fortnite have the sort of network effects you would expect from social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram. Gamers can also sell digital products or modifications in-game which adds an extra layer to the business model. There's an entire marketplace for sophisticated guns and fancy outfits that cost little to create, zero to distribute, and create a fortune in revenue for the seller.

The gaming industry also eliminates some of the downsides of traditional content. The intellectual property (IP) is easier to protect than songs or movies. Producers don't need to hire expensive actors (although they often do). You don't need to visit a stadium or cinema to enjoy the game in all its glory. Also, you don't need to build an expensive stadium to host an esports tournament watched by millions across the globe.

Games, in other words, are a low-cost, high-margin combination of traditional forms of content. It's also one of the most underrated and fastest growing forms of mainstream entertainment on the planet. Here's a few stats to highlight the industry's promise:

In short, this is a massive industry that's rapidly expanding. Some segments of the market are already dominated by the most powerful corporations in the world. Google's (GOOGL) Stadia, Apple's (AAPL) Arcade, Microsoft's (MSFT) XBox and Minecraft and Sony's (TYO:6758) Playstation are the gatekeepers of this lucrative industry. However, the content creation and production segments are still fragmented and could present better opportunities for investors.

Indeed, four of the largest video game producers are profitable and publicly-listed companies with a track-record of tremendous growth.

The Four Horsemen

Source: Verge / Red Dead Redemption

Four of the most prominent game developers are publicly-listed. All four are pure-play video game publishers who derive the bulk of their revenue from selling new titles every year. As such their business model is only as lucrative as their most popular IP.

Just like in the movie business, it's impossible to predict how long a game franchise will remain popular. It's also impossible to predict which new titles will click and become lucrative franchises in the future. For example, when the James Bond franchise became stale, it pushed its studio MGM into bankruptcy. That makes valuing these gaming companies incredibly difficult.

With that in mind, I'm going to focus on three aspects of each business - strength of their balance sheet, number of AAA titles in their portfolio and the diversity of their income streams. A confluence of these factors makes the gaming industry worth a closer look for investors.

Here we go.

EA Sports

Right off the bat, Electronic Arts seems to be in a great position. The company has $6 billion in cash reserves and a balance sheet with very little debt. In fact, the stock trades at just 13.5 times earnings, which is unusually low for this environment.

What makes EA even more compelling is the fact that its flagship title, FIFA, is a recurring cash flow juggernaut. There's a new version of FIFA every single year and each copy flies off the shelf at roughly $60. As I mentioned before, soccer is the world's most popular sport. Nearly half the world's population watches the FIFA World Cup, so it's no surprise that this title inspires such fandom. In 2020, EA sold 280 million copies of FIFA, making it one of the most successful franchises in the world.

However, EA's portfolio includes a broad range of other sport and non-sport titles with equally passionate fanbases. Here's a brief overview of their lengthy franchise portfolio:

As you can see, it's wide-ranging basket of titles with very unique audiences. Coupled with the fact that the balance sheet is in great shape, EA looks like the ultimate blue chip gaming stock that would fit neatly into any long-term investor's portfolio.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

While EA's target market could be described as mainstream sports fans and casual mobile gamers, Activision's target market is what I would call the "core gaming community." This company's titles wouldn't be familiar to non-gamers, but are absolutely adored by fans across the world.

Call of Duty, Overwatch, Warcraft, Diablo, and Hearthstone collectively have hundreds of millions of fans, and tend to dominate the egaming and pro-gaming circuits. The one big exception to this is Candy Crush, a mainstream mobile game the company acquired in 2015. Nevertheless, Activision's portfolio isn't as diversified as EA's.

As for the balance sheet, Activision is surprisingly on-par with EA. The company has $5.98 billion in cash on hand and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Despite its $1.5 billion in net income, the company is hyper-conservative with cash flow and tends to pay very little in dividends. The dividend yield is a mere 0.5%, which I admire considering the unpredictability of this industry.

However, Activision seems to be more richly valued than its counterpart. The company is worth $61 billion, compared to EA's $40 billion, even though the latter is more profitable and has a more diversified portfolio. In short, I would recommend EA over Activision if you were picking between the two blue-chips.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Take-Two is comparatively much smaller than the behemoths mentioned above, but it's on the verge of becoming another blue-chip gaming stock.

Like Activision, Take-Two's portfolio of titles seems more focused on core gamers. BioShock, Borderlands, Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Red Dead are all instantly recognizable games for people who own consoles or are remotely interested in gaming. The studio doesn't seem interested in mobile or casual gamers from the mainstream. That's perfectly fine and has worked out well for long-term shareholders. The stock is up a jaw-dropping 1,591% since 2012. That's better performance than either EA or Activision over the same period.

However, just like its larger competitors, Take-Two seems to be in excellent financial shape. The company has $2 billion in cash on hand, a debt-to-equity ratio of just 7% and $400 million in net income over the past twelve months. While the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 44, its P/FCF ratio is much lower at just 14.

This one seems like another solid pick for growth investors.

Emerging players

It's worth mentioning some gaming companies that are still private or listed abroad. Poland-based CD Projekt is worth a mention, mainly because it demonstrates the potential of the gaming industry. The Warsaw-listed stock is up 5,600% since 2013. The company's best-known franchise, The Witcher series, has driven much of that growth. That single title is popular enough to generate hundreds of millions in revenue for the company every year and helped the team secure a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for a series starring Henry Cavill.

Their upcoming title, Cyberpunk 2077, is hotly anticipated and could spark another lucrative film, streaming and gaming franchise.

Meanwhile, privately-held Epic Games has been making a different sort of splash. The company developed what is now considered the most popular and lucrative online game in history, Fortnite. The franchise had roughly 250 million players last year, 70% of whom spent an average of $85 a year on virtual goods within the game. The franchise generated $2.4 billion in revenue in 2018 alone. The company also owns the Unreal gaming engine, which is used by game studios and movie producers to create digital landscapes.

Yesterday, Sony invested $250 million in the company, placing its value at $17.86 billion. The company could eventually IPO.

Source: BikeRadar

Finally, I should mention cycling platform Zwift, which is looking at a potential IPO. Zwift provides a virtual platform for cyclists to connect and compete with each other in simulated reality. It's like a cross between Peloton, a social network and a fitness tracker. The inherent network effects and potential for expansion into other esports make this potential IPO worth keeping an eye on.

Summary

Gaming studios could be the movie/streaming studios of the future. My top picks are EA (diverse portfolio) and Take-Two (compelling content / reasonable valuation). However, there are several smaller, emerging players worth your attention. Don't overlook this fascinating industry.

