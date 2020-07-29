Amgen reports better than expected Q2 numbers, raises guidance

Amgen (AMGN) reported its second quarter earnings, generally besting the market estimates. The company’s earnings per share stood at $4.25, up 7.05 percent on a year-over-year basis. It also surpassed the market expectation of $3.84 in earnings per share.

Amgen reported that despite the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, its revenue grew 6 percent on a year-over-year basis to $6.2 billion for the second quarter of the year. However, its GAAP earnings per share declined 15 percent to $3.05, owing to amortization costs associated with its acquisition of Otezia. The company also accounted for its share of BeiGene’s net loss in its books.

Amgen’s Non-GAAP EPS increased 7 percent on account of higher revenue and decreased the number of weighted average shares outstanding. There was a 9 percent increase in non-GAAP operating income of the company to $3.2 billion. The company also reported a 22 percent increase in its total operating expenses while its operating margin decreased 8.7 percentage points to 39.3 percent.

The company also boosted its cash flow, providing more liquidity to the business. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter stood at $2.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion in cash flow it had generated for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, its cash and investments as on June 30, 2020 were reported at $11.4 billion, down $10.3 billion from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The decrease is mainly attributed to BeiGene and Otezla transactions.

Amgen also revisited its guidance for the financial year, tweaking a few of the metrics in response to the change in environment. The company expects its full revenue to be in the range of $25 billion and $25.6n billion, reaffirming its previous guidance. Amgen expects the GAAP EPS to be between $10.73 and $11.43 while its earlier estimates were in the range of $10.65 and $11.45. The company revised its non-GAAP EPS estimates marginally upward to the $15.10 and $15.75 range, from an earlier prediction of $14.85 and $15.60.

The company also focused on providing an update for its drug candidates. Amgen is looking to obtain initial data from its Phase 2 monotherapy study of AMG 510 or sotorasib. The company is also working on enrolling participants for 6 Phase 1 combination cohorts. Data from its Phase 3 NAVIGATOR study for severe uncontrolled asthma is also expected later this year. The data from the Phase 3 GALACTIC-HF study will likely be out in the fourth quarter of this year.

Despite surpassing market estimates, the company's share price dipped upon the earnings announcement. The company maintained the dividend of $1.60 per share. Amgen’s capital expenditure was reported at $600 million. It is also working on developing COVID-19 therapeutic antibodies and has the option to review and potentially pursue antibody candidates identified by Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Amgen recently announced making an additional investment in BeiGene. The new investment is to the tune of $421 million and has been made through the company’s registered direct offering of ordinary shares. Amgen will maintain its current pro-rate ownership of BeiGene at close to 20.3 percent.

Moderna looks to price COVID-19 vaccine in the $50-$60 range

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is reportedly looking to price its COVID-19 vaccine in the $50 to $60 range. The company already has nearly $1 billion worth of commitment from the federal government. It is believed that the company plans to price each dose between $25 and $30, taking the price of the two-dose course to $50-$60 range.

Moderna bucks the trend by adding premium to its pricing. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has kept the price of its vaccine at $20 a dose or $40 per treatment course. Reportedly, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has charged $3 to $4 per dose of its vaccine to a group of European nations. Moderna has come under fire for its practices. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat claimed that Moderna “is already contemplating how to turn [its] federal funding into sky-high profits.” The company was also asked whether it would sell the vaccine at cost. Moderna asserted that it will seek a profit.

Moderna is a recipient of two separate cash commitments for supporting its COVID-19 vaccine development activities. These collaborations are through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company has also received support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, part of the National Institutes of Health.

The company is keeping its cards close to its chest. It refused to provide any comment to the Financial Times report. However, it issued a statement, “We are having discussions with a number of governments and governmental entities about potential supply of mRNA-1273. These discussions are private and as such we cannot comment, given the confidential nature of the discussions and contracts.”

However, Moderna is not the only company looking to sell its vaccine on a for-profit basis. Pfizer also plans to factor profit in its pricing. However, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will be selling their vaccines at an on-cost basis.

Eli Lilly provides positive data for Alzheimer’s test

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) reported that its experimental blood test for Alzheimer’s diseases has provided better results than other blood-based biomarkers and magnetic resonance imaging. The data has strengthened the hopes of developing a simple test for diagnosing this most common form of dementia.

Eli Lilly stated that the test was able to identify people with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia or no dementia with accuracy ranging from 89% to 98%. The company is working with one of its subsidiaries Avid Radiopharmaceuticals Inc. to evaluate P-tau217 as a biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study involved 1402 patients spread across three cohorts in Arizona, Sweden, and Colombia. The test was performed using plasma samples. In cohort 1 & 2, it was able to accurately identify Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative diseases. In cohort #3, P-tau217 was higher in mutation carriers' blood for 20 years before expected symptom start and was connected with memory performance.

However, the assay did not provide significantly better performance than cerebrospinal fluid - or positron emission tomography (PET)-based tau biomarkers. Jeffrey Dage, Ph.D., of Lilly said, "As research progresses and we are able to identify AD earlier, we hope to tailor future treatment advances to the right patients at the right time. Lilly and Avid remain committed to conducting robust research in AD, from diagnostic tools through treatment opportunities."

The study has been sponsored by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Swedish government health groups, the Alzheimer’s Association, among others. The company intends to keep working on optimizing the assay. Such blood tests have high potential to transform Alzheimer's research, treatment and prevention trials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.