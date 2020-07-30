I estimate the stock is currently weighting the no vaccine scenario with a ~25% probability versus my estimate of a <1% probability, resulting in the current mispricing.

I create three scenarios: no vaccine, partially effective vaccine, and fully effective vaccine. Only in the unlikely no vaccine scenario would shorts suffer.

Investment Thesis

Quidel’s (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock is up about 240% YTD (versus the S&P 500 about flat) as the company gains prominence as a pandemic diagnostics play. The stock is now mispriced because investors are overestimating the durability of a pandemic-driven earnings spike. The short thesis is that a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will be available sooner than Quidel bulls are anticipating, which will cause Quidel’s revenue and EPS to decline materially from the pandemic-driven levels that are already factored into the stock price.

This article will explore three scenarios:

No vaccine (<1% probability). In this scenario, annualized EPS could ramp quickly and substantially to over $35 and stay elevated until a vaccine is found. In this scenario, a $575-600 end-of-year (“EOY”) 2021 price target is plausible (15x EPS plus cash generated in the meantime). This scenario represents the risk bound for shorts, but it has a low probability. A partially effective vaccine by EOY 2021 (~45% probability). In this scenario, annualized EPS could experience a temporary spike to ~$25 per share but would normalize to ~$6 per share once a vaccine is widely distributed. Less-than-ideal vaccine effectiveness means Quidel retains some residual testing benefits (and potential growth) and thus can command a higher multiple. In this scenario, a $125-150 end-of-year (“EOY”) 2021 price target is plausible (20x EPS plus cash generated in the meantime). A fully effective vaccine by EOY 2021 (~55% probability). This scenario also has a temporary EPS spike, but EPS normalizes back to ~$3 per share (similar to 2018/2019 levels), with any residual revenue benefits (e.g., influenza market share) offset by a higher pandemic-oriented cost structure. In this scenario, a $75-100 end-of-year (“EOY”) 2021 price target is plausible (25x EPS multiple plus cash generated in the meantime).

The probability-weighted expected value of these scenarios is an EOY 2021 price target of $100-125, or ~50-60% downside from current levels. Admittedly, the no-vaccine case represents >100% loss for a short, but this asymmetry is a structural reality of shorting, where the maximum upside is limited to 100%, and the maximum downside is always infinite.

With this reality in mind, I like Quidel as a short because, unlike a stock such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), where irrational exuberance can persist as long as management keeps an open-ended growth narrative alive, Quidel’s growth is functionally capped by manufacturing capacity and by the arrival of a vaccine. Also, after a temporary, pandemic-driven EPS spike, EPS will likely decline materially – a tangible reality that will likely deflate over-exuberance.

Theoretically, positive vaccine news should be a catalyst for Quidel to sell off. This has not happened yet, as the narrative has been focused on flaring pandemic hotspots. Nonetheless, I am recommending shorting now for three reasons:

The stock has reached a level where only the unlikely no-vaccine scenario offers fundamental upside. A growing acceptance of preventive measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing could turn the tide of the recent spike in cases. A growing wave of positive vaccine news could soon dominate investor sentiment.

Understanding Quidel

Quidel is a market leader in rapid diagnostic tests for seasonal respiratory viruses (primarily flu) as well as strep. If you’ve had a quick flu or strep test done in the doctor’s office or walk-in clinic, it may well have been a Quidel test. Quidel claims to have about 40% market share in the influenza testing market.

Rapid testing overall was 36% of Quidel’s revenue in 2019 and is a seasonal business that grows in proportion to the severity of the flu season. These rapid tests rely on immunoassay technology, which is a type of test that uses antibodies to detect the presence of certain molecules (such as proteins) in blood, urine, or in this case, swabs from the nose and throat.

Quidel also has a small molecular testing business, which was only 4% of revenue in 2019 but which is the fastest growth business (10%+) in normal times. Molecular tests are a more recent technological development relative to immunoassay tests. Molecular tests detect specific sequences of DNA or RNA and are often more accurate than other technologies. Quidel aspires to grow this business materially in the future with the launch of a new platform called Savanna.

Rounding out the portfolio is the cardiometabolic business (50% of 2019 revenue), a mature business acquired from Alere in 2017 as an attempt to diversify away from flu, and a hodgepodge of specialty tests (10% of 2019 revenue). These businesses are both low-growth and thus not a meaningful source of EPS upside, in my opinion.

From a financial standpoint, the company did $535 million of revenue in 2019, with a 62% gross margin, a 28% operating margin, and $2.97 in EPS (all non-GAAP metrics). Non-GAAP exclusions suggest fairly low earnings quality, with only 84% of non-GAAP net income converting to free cash flow (as typically defined), though this may improve over the next few years as the company completes the integration of the cardiometabolic acquisition.

With expertise in both rapid testing and molecular testing, Quidel was in a good position to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has announced three relevant tests:

(1) The Lyra molecular test is sold to diagnostic laboratories for use on third-party instruments and is largely undifferentiated from a host of competing tests that have been launched. It was first granted Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) by the FDA on March 17, 2020, and then received another authorization on May 18, 2020, as a faster test without an upfront extraction step.

(2) The Sofia antigen test (granted EUA on May 8, 2020) is a rapid, point-of-care antigen test using immunoassay technology that was the first of its kind to market, has limited competition, and thus is differentiated.

(3) The Sofia antibody test, which is still in development, would face substantial market competition from a host of other antibody tests on the market.

Of these three, it is the second one – the antigen test – that represents Quidel’s most substantial opportunity. This test is relatively inexpensive, convenient for the test subject, and easy to use. It has limited competition in the U.S. and seems to have the blessing of high-placed voices, including Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the FDA, who has called the test “a real game-changer,” as well as Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, who has publicly cited the need for an antigen test.

Quidel anticipates selling rapid antigen tests not only to physician offices, clinics, and other traditional testing locations where its instruments are already located, but also to universities and office locations where it anticipates rapid testing will be needed to reopen.

The No-Vaccine Scenario: Understanding Quidel’s Mispricing

For reasons I will discuss further in this article, I estimate a probability less than 1% that no vaccine will be approved by the end of 2021. However, based on the assumptions I laid out in the introduction to this article, I estimate the current stock price is factoring in a ~25% probability of the no-vaccine scenario. This is the source of Quidel’s current mispricing.

Since any short position has theoretically infinite downside, managing the risk of a short position is paramount. That’s why I want to start by digging into the no-vaccine scenario.

Currently, Quidel management believes the company can sell nearly all tests it can manufacture. Thus, the revenue opportunity is constrained by manufacturing capacity, which management has disclosed at recent conferences.

Volume

Based on recent management commentary, I estimate the company currently has manufacturing capacity for over 60 million annualized Sofia tests (all test types, including antigen, antibody, and legacy flu), which can ramp to about 140 million by mid-2021 and then to 200 million by 2022 if necessary. As for the Lyra molecular test, management anticipates holding capacity at 20-25 million tests annualized. Beyond this level, the company would have to open a new manufacturing location, which carries the risk of over-build, and thus is unlikely, in my opinion. I am comfortable assuming Quidel’s manufacturing capacity at its current locations represents a reasonable cap on growth.

Pricing

Management disclosed that Quidel receives just under $30 per test for the Lyra molecular test. Based on prior volume disclosures, I estimate Quidel receives about $10 per test for its Sofia flu tests. The company indicates the antigen test will be priced higher than Sofia flu but has not specified how much higher. I estimate Quidel will receive between $15 and 20 for the antigen test, given the need to maintain a discount to the more accurate Lyra molecular test. Meanwhile, the antibody test would likely be priced lower than the flu test due to intense competition. Putting these factors together, I estimate Quidel’s average revenue per Sofia test will be $14-16, depending on the mix in any given quarter.

Margin

Historically, Quidel’s best gross margin quarters are its highest volume quarters, with gross margins in the high 60% range. Management indicates the antigen test and Lyra molecular test will have a “90% gross margin” (I assume this is a contribution margin before overhead absorption). The antibody test would likely be less than this due to competition. Taking these numbers as given could produce a consolidated gross margin of 75-80%, but there are several other factors to consider. First, the company’s own long-term gross margin target is 65% (though this would be on volume that varies seasonally, and in this upside case, we are not assuming pandemic seasonality). Second, the company has alluded to some incremental costs to protect factory workers from the pandemic. Given these factors, I am comfortable assuming a consolidated gross margin in the 70-75% range for this upside case.

On the operating margin side, incremental operating costs aren’t zero (costs might include more sales reps, contracting costs, commissions, executive bonuses and consulting), but the incremental margins are likely quite attractive on the pandemic revenue bump. I expect the company to accelerate R&D spending as it attempts to bring new products to market to offset the inevitable decline of pandemic testing. The company targets a long-term EBITDA margin of 35%, but it’s not out of the question that the pandemic revenue surge could produce temporary EBITDA margins of 55-60%.

Upside Scenario. If Quidel truly can sell almost all it can manufacture at the prices and margins outlined above, the revenue and EPS opportunity based on my model would look like this:

This is clearly an enormous step-up in fundamentals. If Quidel could sustain revenue and EPS at 2022/2023 levels permanently, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to put a 15x forward multiple on earnings – the low end of the 2018/2019 range, since growth beyond this level would be unlikely, and downside risks would be an overhang. Adding the cash generated in the meantime, this scenario suggests an EOY 2021 price target of ~$575-600. Remember, however, that I am assigning a probability of less than 1% to this scenario, as we will explore later.

The Partially Effective Vaccine Scenario

Taking the no-vaccine scenario as the maximum risk for a short, I now want to dial this back, assuming a partially effective vaccine is approved in early 2021 and widely distributed by the end of 2021. A partially effective vaccine would need to be repeated at regular intervals (e.g., booster shots) or would confer incomplete immunity. The virus could also mutate, necessitating regular updates (like the flu), though this scenario currently seems less likely.

The key question in this scenario is what type of recurring revenue benefits Quidel would receive. I outline several below.

Accelerated Sofia placements

Quidel’s early-mover advantage in the rapid market for SARS-CoV-2 testing will likely result in accelerated placements of the Sofia analyzer, which could ultimately allow share capture in other markets post-pandemic. At the end of Q1 2020, the company had placed 43,000 Sofia analyzers (36,000 of which are in the U.S.). Historically, the company could place about 1,000 new analyzers per month but intends to ramp this up to 7,000 per month by September 2020. Notably, the company doesn’t receive revenue for these placements; they are placed on a “reagent rental” basis. In simplistic terms, this means the company places the instrument at no cost to the customer in exchange for a certain volume commitment.

If Quidel places the maximum number of Sofia analyzers through mid-2021 before they start tapering off, placements could total about 125,000 by the end of 2021. It’s tempting to consider the revenue opportunity on a pull-through basis. Historically, each instrument has produced $3,000-4,000 of revenue, which suggests up to $500 million of post-pandemic Sofia revenue (compared to $130 million in 2019). While some of the new instruments will be at schools and offices and thus not likely to participate in non-pandemic testing, traditional locations like clinics and physician offices could see sustainably high respiratory testing volume, since we are assuming a vaccine is only partially effective.

Respiratory market expansion

A partially effective vaccine means ongoing SARS-CoV-2 will be necessary. A reasonably positive outcome for Quidel is that SARS-CoV-2 becomes like the flu market, with seasonal or periodic outbreaks that require testing. Quidel plans to integrate the SARS-CoV-2 test into the influenza test, possibly also with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (“RSV”). Thus, if a patient presents with respiratory symptoms, one test could determine whether it is influenza, SARS, or the common cold.

How large will this respiratory market be? As a baseline, consider the flu market. During the most recent flu season, Quidel sold about 20 million influenza tests across all its product lines for total revenue of $172 million at average revenue per test of about $8.60. Quidel claims to have about 40% of the market, suggesting the company’s addressable influenza market is about 50 million tests annually. I estimate the rapid RSV market is a small fraction of the influenza market, so it would not add much to this calculation.

It is not unreasonable to imagine the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 testing market could be at least as large as the influenza market. Thus, Quidel’s total addressable respiratory testing market could plausibly expand to 100 million tests.

I would expect a respiratory virus panel to be priced at a premium to the standalone tests. Assuming, Quidel can achieve a ~30% premium to the standalone Sofia influenza test (for which Quidel receives about $10 per test), the total annual respiratory market could be worth $1.3 billion.

Market share capture

Quidel currently has about 40% of the rapid influenza testing market, and given limited competition, it will also have a large share of the rapid SARS testing market. By using its first-mover advantage in SARS to place Sofia analyzers, the company could ultimately improve its influenza share. If Quidel executes well, I expect it can ultimately capture 60% of the total respiratory market, which would translate to $750-800 million of revenue under the assumptions laid out thus far – a larger revenue base than the $500 million suggested by the pull-through calculation. I am using the higher figure (~$800 million) in my model for this scenario.

Lyra awareness

Given the strong uptake of the Lyra molecular SARS-CoV-2 test, management expects Lyra brand awareness to increase post-pandemic. However, the molecular market is highly competitive, and I expect this test to become commoditized over time. Additionally, if the rapid antigen SARS test becomes widely adopted (as I am modeling), the molecular test will likely be used only for reflex testing (to confirm positive reads of the antigen test with higher accuracy) and severe cases. Thus, I am modeling Quidel’s total molecular business at about $100 million post-pandemic, up from ~$20 million pre-pandemic, but a decline from the ~$600 million level that is hypothetically achievable in 2021.

Realistic scenario

Using the assumptions outlined above, and assuming that Quidel can sustain its target 65%/35% gross/EBITDA margins post-pandemic, revenue and earnings would look like this:

The takeaway is that EPS could plausibly double from ~$3.00 pre-pandemic to ~$6.00 post-pandemic, given residual benefits. In this scenario, downside risk would be more manageable, and additional growth opportunities could still move the needle, so I could see the stock trading at the midpoint of the historical range, or ~20x. Adding the cash generated through 2021 suggest an EOY 2021 price target of ~$125-150 (40-50% downside from current levels).

Fully Effective Vaccine Scenario

The final scenario to consider is one in which a vaccine is fully effective, meaning that an initial dose (or perhaps two) confers effective, long-term immunity. This is simpler to model. The only residual benefit to Quidel would be whatever market share it could take in flu/strep due to having more Sofia instruments in the field.

In this scenario, I assume it is difficult for Quidel to pare its cost structure back to pre-pandemic levels. Thus, despite some incremental revenue, the company also has incremental ongoing costs, and EPS would return to pre-pandemic levels.

With EPS at $3.00, I assume a 25x P/E multiple (the high end of the historical range) due to potential growth opportunities. Adding the cash generated through 2021 suggest an EOY 2021 price target of ~$75-100 (60-70% downside from current levels).

Why I Am Confident In a Vaccine

The arrival of a vaccine is the lynchpin of a short thesis. I have previously discussed my prediction that a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will be approved by 3/31/2021. In that May article, my confidence level in that prediction was 90%. If we extend the date to 12/31/2021, my confidence level in a vaccine rises to ~99%.

Why is my confidence so high, given that humanity has failed to find vaccines for multiple diseases, including, HIV, herpes, and even the common cold? And why am I confident it can be achieved in an unprecedentedly short time horizon?

First, according to the Milken Institute, 199 vaccine candidates are currently in development. That is an unprecedentedly large number of programs.

Second, many different technologies are being pursued at once. These include DNA-based vaccines, RNA-based vaccines, inactivated viruses, live attenuated viruses, replicating viral vectors, non-replicating viral vectors, protein subunits, virus-like particles, gene-encoded antibodies, and more.

Third, technology has progressed immensely in the last few decades. Since the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, the cost to sequence DNA and RNA has fallen by a factor of at least 1,000,000 (not a typo!). Some of the technologies being pursued would not have been possible 20 or even 10 years ago.

Fourth, despite vaccine development beginning in March 2020, a handful have already reached Phase III – a mere four months later. This means they have already been through the Phase I and Phase II safety stages, where most drugs fail. Phase III vaccines include a collaboration between AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and the University of Oxford, an RNA vaccine by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), an RNA collaboration between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Fosun, and efforts by several Chinese companies, including a vaccine by CanSino Biologics (OTCPK:CASBF) that has already been approved for use by the Chinese military.

Fifth, some developers are on record anticipating a vaccine in 2020. The Astra/Oxford vaccine could potentially be approved in an emergency function by October. Also, U.S. government has already reserved 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech/Fosun vaccine to be delivered by December.

Sixth, SARS-CoV-2 has more in common with viruses for which we have found a vaccine than viruses for which we haven’t. Viruses that have so far eluded our attempts at a vaccine each have idiosyncratic features that have thwarted our efforts. Take HIV, for example, which is the disease with arguably one of the most sought-after vaccines.

The immune system doesn’t respond effectively to the HIV virus (not the case with SARS-CoV-2), Almost nobody has recovered from HIV to demonstrate an effective antibody response (not the case with SARS-CoV-2), HIV mutates rapidly, even within one person (not true of SARS-CoV-2). HIV has a long dormant period during which it “hides” in the body (not the case with SARS-CoV-2)

By contrast, SARS-CoV-2 shares features with viruses for which we have found vaccines. Two such features are (1) the virus enters the body via the respiratory or gastrointestinal system and (2) killed or weakened viruses can be used in the vaccine.

Rolling all of these factors together, a hockey metaphor seems appropriate. With nearly 200 shots on goal, it would be more surprising if none makes it into the net, especially since many of the players have deep experience, they are taking shots from many different positions on the ice at once, several have advanced quite close to the net, and they are using the most up-to-date offensive strategies against a well-understood goalie. The chance of a goal in this game is very high!

But don’t take my word for it. Experts are widely optimistic that a vaccine will be available. Here is Dr. David Baltimore, a Professor is Biology at Caltech who holds a Nobel prize for his work on gene flow in viruses and who has authored the widely used Baltimore Classification scheme for virus, speaking on a recent episode of the Mindscape podcast:

“I am optimistic [that we will get a vaccine]....It looks to me like this is a pretty ordinary virus, and against most ordinary viruses we have been able to make vaccines. So we have vaccines against measles, mumps, chickenpox, never mind things like smallpox and polio. And so I’m reasonably confident that they will find a way to make a vaccine within the next couple of years.”

The outstanding question for Quidel shorts is more about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Will the vaccine require regular boosters, and if so, how often? Will the immunity it confers be effective? Will the virus mutate? These questions will require large, long-term studies and probably won’t be answered until a vaccine is already on the market. My own opinion of the data thus far suggests a vaccine may require periodic boosters, but it is likely to confer effective immunity. I was particularly encouraged that leading vaccine sponsors have found T-cells in vaccine recipients. All of this leads me to ascribe a slightly higher degree of confidence to the fully effective vaccine scenario, but based on my estimates, shorts would profit either way.

Catalysts

Timing is critical for any short position. I have been watching the stock as a potential short for about a month. I believe the time is now right to begin building a position for three reasons.

Unmet quarterly expectations

Quidel will report Q2 2020 earnings on 7/30. On 7/6, the company pre-announced revenue of $201-202 million, which was above consensus of $151 million (though it’s not clear consensus had fully reset for the pandemic). Despite the revenue beat, the stock fell immediately after the announcement. This could be because the number of Sofia instrument placements in June (1,500) was less than what it could have been (Quidel had previously noted 5,000 instruments in inventory). It could also be because expectations have simply become too elevated. The stock has since recovered, but the reaction to the pre-announcement left the impression that the stock is vulnerable. Disappointing margins or forward-looking commentary could be a downside catalyst.

Vaccine progress

The clearest negative catalyst should be progress toward a vaccine. Remarkably, recent positive vaccine news has not materially impacted Quidel’s stock. In my view, this is because the narrative in the market is more focused on growing caseloads in new pandemic hotspots. This narrative will likely turn as positive vaccine news gains critical mass – something I expect to see in Q3.

Antigen test competition

Quidel has already seen competition arrive. On 7/6, Becton, Dickinson (BDX) announced Emergency Use Authorization for a rapid antigen test on its Veritor platform, which has 25,000 instruments in use. Becton expects to ramp annualized manufacturing capacity to about 100 million by the end of September. In the near-term, this competition will keep pricing rational. In the intermediate term, as both Becton and Quidel ramp manufacturing to capacity, it is possible the market could become oversaturated.

Beyond Becton, OraSure (NASDAQ:OSUR) expects to have a 20-minute at-home test ready sometime between August and October. E25Bio, a start-up, has also raised money to produce a rapid antigen test but hasn’t yet delivered.

Risks

Timing risk

The primary risk to this short thesis is that the stock price could become even more irrational, a risk well-encapsulated in the adage “the markets can remain irrational longer than you remain solvent.” This risk seems particular pertinent at a time of historically low risk-free rates, a resurgence in the power of small retail investors, and evidence of price-insensitive or momentum-driven buying in “trend” stocks around the pandemic. Quidel’s stock has exhibited some of this behavior, with recent retail-focused articles driving daily abnormal returns of 5%+.

No vaccine

Despite my high confidence in vaccine development, there is still a small possibility that Phase III trials reveal systemic issues, such as side effects or a lack of efficacy, that derail vaccine progress. This would be the most substantial risk to a short thesis, in my opinion.

Technical risks

Quidel could become difficult or expensive to borrow, which could make the trade unprofitable. While I have been able to execute a short position in my relatively small personal account, it may be more difficult or expensive to establish large positions.

An R&D breakout success

Quidel has ambitions to expand the market for its Sofia and Solana instruments and to launch a low-cost, sample-to-answer molecular platform called Savanna. Savanna will primarily address the market for molecular panels, which is led by BioFire, and which has become somewhat crowded. I estimate Quidel could address about $1 billion of this market, but share capture is likely to be difficult.

In the past, Quidel’s ambitions for the molecular market have been slow to materialize, but it is possible Quidel could realize a breakout success story with Savanna or some other test in the pipeline. Management aspires to achieve at least $250 million in organic revenue growth through 2023 off the 2019 base (a pre-pandemic goal). Notably, even in my fully effective vaccine case, I am giving the company credit for $220 million of organic growth through 2023.

Accretive tuck-ins

Management has a stated goal of adding $150-250 million of revenue by 2023 via acquisitions. The company has some history of success with this strategy, having acquired the Alere assets in 2017 that proved to be meaningfully accretive and helped improve the stock’s multiple. Quidel was able to acquire this asset at a very attractive price (~1.5x revenue), but attractive assets at attractive prices are not common in today’s market. Also, the company has indicated it is pausing its acquisition strategy while the market is disrupted. Nonetheless, if the company is able to source another attractive tuck-in, it could bolster the stock price.

A buyout

While an acquisition of Quidel seems like a lower probability event, given the nature of their products (lumpy/seasonal), the uncertainty of pandemic testing, and the large amount of capital necessary to consummate a deal, it is impossible to completely rule out a deal. A buyout is always a risk for shorts, and Quidel is no exception.

Management buy-in

On 6/11, CEO Douglas Bryant bought 5,000 shares at a price of about $160. In my opinion, Quidel’s management team are prudent stewards of capital who understand their markets and are not prone to promotion. Thus, the trade stands out as a vote of confidence, and bulls have indeed latched onto it. Still, over a long period, Quidel has sometimes overestimated the speed to market for new products or the degree of share capture it could achieve. Similarly, management may now be overestimating the durability of pandemic-driven revenue.

Valuation

In my scenario analysis, I am using P/E multiples on non-GAAP EPS ranging from 15 to 25x, which roughly corresponds to the multiple range in which Quidel traded through 2018-2019 - the most relevant time period because, prior to this, Quidel did not have the same business mix, and it offered different non-GAAP metrics.

In my own valuation work, I tend to avoid P/E multiples and focus instead on normalized free cash flow (NFCF) multiples, which I explain in this blog post. NFCF is the cash flow stream “owned” by a shareholder without diluting that shareholder’s ownership. I calculate it by taking operating cash flow, less stock comp, less capex, less any other necessary adjustments.

I estimate only about 75% of Quidel’s non-GAAP earnings will convert to NFCF. That means the 15-25x P/E range used in my scenario analysis translates into a 20-33x NFCF multiple, or inverting the multiples, to an earnings yield of 3-5%.

Bulls might argue that companies with consistent growth can command higher multiples in today’s market, including many companies in Quidel’s sector. However, I expect Quidel’s revenue and earnings to continue to be lumpy and unpredictable due to its lack of control over seasonal virus trends. This will likely limit multiple expansion.

If the company can grow earnings at a mid-single digit rate over the next decade (starting at my post-pandemic numbers), the multiples I am using to generate my price targets suggest the stock would be priced to return 6.0-7.5%. In a recent article, I estimated the S&P 500 was priced to return 6.0-6.5%. Quidel is a higher-risk investment than the overall market, thus I believe the multiples I am using are appropriate.

Specific Predictions

I make specific, verifiable predictions that help identify whether my thesis is on the right track or needs to be changed. The key prediction for this short is a vaccine approval. I predict with 85% confidence that a vaccine will be approved by the FDA by the end of 2020. My confidence rises to 95% that an approval will come by 3/31/2021 and rises to >99% by the end of 2021.

Conclusion

Shorts are difficult in any market but especially now, with low interest rates and a number of pockets of irrational exuberance. I like Quidel as a short because the fundamentals are likely to show tangible and immediate deterioration after a pandemic spike that is already more than priced in. Additionally, the arrival of a vaccine offers a clear catalyst. The risk/reward seems as attractive: a high probability of 40-70% downside, with a very small probably of large upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QDEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.