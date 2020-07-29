How To Short Volatility When Volatility Of Volatility Is High

With ratio spread it's possible to protect the short position partially against next volatility spike but it can also profit from decreasing implied volatility of options.

It's better to use options to short volatility but it's important to take the implied volatility of the options into account.

There are three main reasons for shorting volatility ETPs. These are cost of contango, mean reversion of volatility and eventually tracking error.

I've already covered the topic of shorting volatility here and here. In these two articles I've explained, what is the edge of shorting volatility ETPs over the long term. I've also mentioned that directly shorting these products can be very dangerous and expensive since borrowing fee is relatively high. To effectively short volatility ETPs I suggested using options because with options there is a limited risk if the trade goes in the wrong direction.

Today I'd like to summarize the main edge of shorting volatility at first, then I'll take VXX as an example and I'll show the importance of implied volatility of options on this volatility ETN. At the end I'll introduce the approach to short the VXX and also the implied volatility of VXX.

The edge of short volatility strategy:

There are multiple reasons, why shorting volatility is profitable strategy over the long term. I'll summarize them below in few bullet points.

Cost of contango: VIX futures are in contango for the most of the time and volatility ETPs create the exposure to VIX by buying and selling these futures. They simply roll the position in the front futures contract to the next one. This causes the negative roll yield for the most of the time.

Mean reversion of volatility: The volatility tends to revert back to its mean. Therefore, when there is a spike in volatility, it doesn't last long in extreme values.

Tracking error: There is one more reason for short that is connected with leveraged ETPs (UVXY). Leveraged ETPs underperform its underlying over the long-term. It's because they leverage only daily performance and this inefficiency together with compounding and negative roll yield causes its value to decay faster.You can see the impact of leverage in the chart below. It compares the performance of VXX (candles) and UVXY (red line) since the beginning of 2019. As you can see VXX lost more than 37% while UVXY lost more than 68%.

Source: tradingview.com

The importance of implied volatility:

After I have described the reasons, why short volatility is profitable strategy I'll move to the implied volatility of VXX options now.

Source: tradingview.com

I've marked two days in the VXX chart above. These are two days when VXX closed almost at the same price. The first one is April 24th and the second one is June 11th. On these two days VXX closed at 41.52$ and 41.61$, respectively. Therefore, one could think the price of options with identical time to expiration and strike price should be the same.

Source: Thinkorswim

That's unfortunatelly not the truth. There is one more important variable which affects prices of options and it's implied volatility. If you look at the picture above you can see two option chains. The first one shows prices of options with 21 days to expiration on April 24th. The second one shows the same but on June 11th. I have marked with green color the price of underlying and time to expiration. As you can see they both are almost the same for both option chains. With red color the implied volatility is marked. It differs by 30% between each option chain. That's relatively big difference. I've also marked at the money (ATM) strikes. As you can see in the picture on April 24th ATM put option with 21 days to expiration cost between 340$ and 355$ and on June 11th the identical option cost between 380$ and 450$. This difference is caused only by the higher implied volatility.

The next important thing is that implied volatility on out of the money (OTM) strikes rises faster than on ATM strikes. This can be used to develop strategy focused not only to profit from decrease of implied volatility measured by VIX but also to profit from decrease of implied volatility on VXX options and also to partially hedge against next volatility increase.

For this purpose I'd use combination of long put and call ratio spread. Put option can profit from decrease of VXX and call ratio spread allows the strategy to profit from slight increase of VXX up to the price of 51$. On the other hand, ratio spread would also profit if VXX and its implied volatility goes down. I'd open the position on June 11th with 21 days to expiration.

Source: Thinkorswim

The main disadvantage of ratio spreads is potentially unlimited loss if the price rises too much (above 61$ in this case). Then it's necessary to make adjustments to the strategy. For example to buy one more option and create butterfly from ratio spread.

Long put + Call ratio spread:

I opened the position on June 11th when VXX was at 41.61$. After eleven days the price of VXX was 35.09$ and the P/L of the position looked as follows:

Source: Thinkorswim

You can see on the right side of the picture that put option profited from decrease of VXX price and generated 352$. Call ratio spread was less successful but it was slightly profitable too.

Conclusion

Short volatility strategy can be highly profitable over the long-term but it's also important to think about implied volatility of options when going short volatility. Today I've introduced one of the possible option combinations that can be used in times of high implied volatility to partially protect the position against next spike of VXX and also to profit from decrease of implied volatility. There are many different approaches to shorting volatility so please let me know in the comments, what you use in your trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.