Toll Brothers (TOL) is a high-end US homebuilder founded in 1967 and headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania. It develops largely self-contained communities with a clubhouse, and frequently a golf course that allow its residents to stay, work and play in a socially distant world. It stands to gain as people move away from cities towards suburbs. Low interest rates are a further driver for home sales. I believe the company's shares have 20% upside to fair value, with a 1% dividend yield.

Secular tailwinds

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, people are moving away from crowded cities towards suburbs both to avoid crowding and also to get more living space, especially to accommodate home offices. I believe this is a lasting change and even after there is a vaccine, the return to city offices will be slow. New home sales were the highest in thirteen years in June 2020. New homes are particularly attractive with people worried about infected surfaces and existing homeowners reluctant to have people traipsing through their homes to view them. The chart below shows seasonally adjusted annualized new home sales in '000s.

Mortgage rates are low, with 30 year mortgages going for less than 3%. Rates on jumbo mortgages are a little higher, which is a bit of a disadvantage for TOL given their focus on higher-end homes with an average price in the $800,000 to $900,000 range. However, workers with higher incomes have seen fewer job losses in the current pandemic as their jobs are more easily performed from home.

Interest rates: lower for longer

For the last ten years, as government spending in the US has expanded, doomsayers have been saying that it is bound to lead to rapid inflation and a rise in interest rates. They have been wrong as rates today are lower than they were a decade ago. The theory is faulty and there was never any empirical evidence to support it. Japan, with the highest debt to GDP ratio in the world had the lowest interest rates. Europe followed, with low rates as well. I'm going to posit a counter-intuitive theory: higher government spending in developed economies leads to lower interest rates. This is because the larger share of government in the economy makes it less efficient, crowding out private demand for credit. So the drawback of higher government spending is a weaker economy, not higher rates. I do not see any political appetite ahead for spending restraint and therefore believe that rates will be low for many years. In fact, a Democratic sweep in November could cause rates in the US to go negative.

Financial overview and outlook

In the three months ending April 30, 2020, the company's revenue of $1.55 billion was down 7% YoY while net income of $75.7 million was down 41% as a lot of home closings did not take place in March and April with stay at home restrictions in place. The share count was down 13% YoY as the company has aggressively bought back stock in the last year. EPS for the first half of the year came in at $1. The consensus estimate is for the company to earn $2.82 per share this year, although I believe that given the improving demand environment, it should come in at about $3 per share. The estimate for next year is $3.44.

The company has $740 million of cash and $4.3 billion of debt. Its market cap is $4.9 billion and Enterprise Value is $8.5 billion.

Valuation: Fair value of $45 for the stock

I believe fair value for the stock is $45, based on a 15x multiple on this year's earnings. This is lower than the market multiple and in line with homebuilder valuations over time. It would translate to 13x next year's earnings. Thus, the stock offers close to 20% upside from the current $38 price.

In a bull case, the company will increase its earnings more than expected and generate $3.30 of EPS. Using the same methodology as above, this would translate to a $50 target price or more than 30% upside.

In a bear case, the company's revenue and operating income will decline and the company will miss estimates, generating only $2.50 of EPS. Disappointed investors will assign a 12x multiple, resulting in a $30 stock price for 20% downside.

In terms of comparables, D.R. Horton (DHI) trades at 13x EPS, PulteGroup (PHM) at 11x EPS, Meritage Homes (MTH) at 15x EPS and LGI Homes (LGIH) at 16x EPS.

Risks are moderate

The biggest risk here is that the company's earnings will come in lower than expected due to macroeconomic, competitive, or execution factors.

A rapid increase in interest rates could prompt home buyers to pull back and equity investors to pay lower multiples. I believe that interest rates are unlikely to increase a lot with a weak economy and a dovish Federal Reserve.

Shareholders depend on a company's management being good stewards of their capital. There is a risk that the company will make an overpriced acquisition that is material.

