Monitoring And Reviewing A Start-Up Portfolio Is A Must

Stock price performance is not a consideration for me. I have retained a stock that has continuously hit new lows as well as two that have gained 100%+.

I dropped from my portfolio due to extreme promotion resulting in volatility from one and capital raises that defy logic from another.

Growth patterns in start-up companies are not a straight line to success with many stumbles along the way for even the most successful.

I previously wrote an article on how I select start-ups for my portfolio. In this article, I will discuss why I have dropped and retained in my portfolio the stocks that I've most recently written about. Start-up companies are high risk and require more due diligence than large cap stocks. I closely monitor the stocks that I write about and maintain communication with management in order to understand the business plan and to ensure that the company remains on course. I am a long-term investor and will retain and add shares if a company is performing well on its stated goals regardless of the market response.

Crexendo (CXDO)

This is a well-run company with an impeccable balance sheet which is probably unique to its peer group as I described here. The company's revenues are recurring and fairly predictable despite some disruption from COVID-19. CXDO is geared up to add growth by acquisition to their organic growth. It could be that the pandemic has made work at home solution companies more expensive, and that's the reason we have not seen any acquisitions here. More likely is that they were waiting to complete the uplisting to Nasdaq which was accomplished at the beginning of July.

Source: TIKR.COM

There are 15 million shares. The market cap is $106 million at today's market price. The EV is $104 million. EV/S ratio is 4X. The company has a pristine balance sheet with no debt and about $4 million in cash. The ROIC is 14%, which demonstrates management's solid performance in running the company.

Share price has been on a nice uptrend, which should continue. The majority of revenue is highly predictable recurring. CXDO second quarter report is expected August 10th.

I've written several articles beginning by forecasting the company's turnaround and depicting how the turnaround has taken place to forecasting that this is just the start. ENG has placed itself in the renewable diesel industry and has a strong partnership with global reach. Slumping O&G commodity prices held ENG's stock price down, but this is not a commodity play.

This is an underfollowed stock by analysts and institutions. I look for another strong quarterly report and the continued uptrend that has been taking root on the stock price.

Source: TIKR.COM

There are 27 million shares. The market cap is $32 million at today's market price. The EV is $28 million, and the EV/S ratio is 8X, which is expensive, but I look at the growing revenues which lowers this ratio going forward and the positive ROIC at 7% as evidence of a well-managed company. The last two quarterly reports have been very positive, and I expect that to continue and for the stock price to rerate at an EV/S ratio of at least 2X. Second quarter report is expected August 6.

Jerrick Media Holdings (OTCQB:JMDA)

JMDA is a second mover in digital media, an industry that has not seen a profitable company. They have created an ecosphere where the success of contributors, audiences, and brand is built in, and the company is built to run on opex much lower than predecessors.

There are two very recent SA articles on JMDA, so no update here. The uplist to Nasdaq is expected to take place in early August.

Source: TIKR.COM

mCloud has gone on a financing adventure that has diluted shareholder value and deflated the stock share price. I understand that management has a stake in the shares as well as a long-term goal, but I am wondering why not wait for an uplisting to Nasdaq to get better financing terms than they have been getting. Plans to uplist to Nasdaq were announced late last year.

The capital raise frenzy got to me, and I want to thank SA reader Straight Shooter 85 for his critique on the financing despite my arguments. I now believe he is correct.

mCloud has a competitive advantage in how they offer their product at no upfront cost, which has to be attractive to customers as mCloud is able to immediately offer cost savings by improving efficiency and lowering labor requirements. I will look for an opportunity to add shares subsequent to their Nasdaq listing and once the balance sheet is cleaned up.

Source: TIKR.COM

MTBC (MTBC)

MTBC keeps on growing by acquisition and improving margins on the acquired companies. They added telemedicine services at the beginning of this year, and unlike most other companies, management upped revenue guidance for the year, calling for Y/Y 65% growth.

The issuance of double interest preferred shares to fund acquisitions is puzzling to most. I attributed this activity to the company betting that the market would rerate the stock and then buy out the preferred shares, which are callable beginning in November. Looks like management knows what they are doing as the market loves it when new preferred are offered as it is a signal that another acquisition is coming up. It's been working, and no sign that there's a slowdown.

Source: TIKR.COM

Management has forecasted $105 million in revenue for this year. There are 12.6 million shares resulting in a market cap of $126 million at today's market price. The EV is $135 M. EV/S is about 1x, implying that the stock is still very cheap.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) [CN:NTAR]

Seeking Alpha has a wealth of recent takes on this company. There are my two recent articles as well as a short thesis and a well-written blog that was recently posted. I decided to sell due to too much promotion by the company and too much volatility. Will reconsider when and if an SEC F-1 is filed, which is required for their stated aim to list on Nasdaq. The company is now flush with cash and likely to make a new acquisition which could turn out as intriguing as their prior one, but there was too much uncertainty for me, created by the recent capital raise. Beats me why the company could not wait to do a capital raise after listing on Nasdaq goes through and obtain better financing terms.

Source: TIKR.COM

I wrote an article on OneSoft in late June that was selected by SA for exclusivity to Pro subscribers. The article described how well planned out the company's strategy is in that there are no direct competitors, there likely never will be a direct competitor, and how they are a complementary technology company that can provide vital data and cost reduction to a variety of companies.

One thing I will paste here from my article in The rule of 40 test which is used to evaluate SaaS companies by measuring revenue growth and profit margins. Companies must be high growth/unprofitable or low growth/highly profitable in order to score well. A company with a score of at least 40% is considered healthy.

OneSoft gained its first two customers in 2018 and added four in 2019, resulting in strong recurring revenue growth. Since the majority of revenue is recurring revenue, I used growth in recurring revenue for the Rule of 40 test.

Year Rec. Rev. Change 2020 $5 M* 100% 2019 $2.5 M 250% 2018 $1 M** -------------

Created by author from company earnings reports.

The upcoming quarter revenues will be lower than the first quarter numbers as uploading schedules vary from client to client and create unevenness in when revenue is received.

OSSIF reports tend to have loads of material, so I look forward to reading about progress on adding on pipeline miles, progress on the non-peggable solution, new projects from the idea lab and progress on gaining new clients.

Source: TIKR.COM

There are 155 million shares. The market cap is $56 million C at today's market price. The EV is $46 million C, and the EV/S ratio is about 4x. I don't know how to properly value this stock. The company has potential for explosive growth as it expands its customer base in O&G and adjacent sectors.

Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) [CN:SIM]

I've provided a lot of coverage on this stock and remain bullish despite the fact that the price has been on a steady and continued downslide. The fundamental picture has not changed. Siyata is trying to leverage its partnerships with major Tier 1 wireless carriers, FirstNet and other telecom and technology companies into a revenue bonanza.

Revenue for the bulk of the government tender should be included in the upcoming report. As this was the largest contract in the company's history, the numbers should be very good. A good earnings report and the upcoming Nasdaq listing should provide some reverse thrust. Looking to see continuing margin improvement and progress in the hiring of someone to lead Verizon (NYSE:VZ) sales.

Source: TIKR.COM

There are 124 million shares. The market cap is $14 million C at today's stock price. The EV is $20 million C, which is about equal to expected sales for the year. At an EV/S ratio of 1x, I expect that the stock will shortly reverse course. The company isn't far from profitability and just needs to demonstrate that the sales network that has been established can deliver revenue growth.

VerifyMe (VRME)

VerifyMe revenues have been myopic as the company has been in proof of concept mode. Each upcoming quarter for the foreseeable future should see high percentage revenue boost as the company's technology gains traction. In my last conversation with the CEO, he mentioned how the company expects to get the word out about its product capabilities and ease of use through innovative methods.

Source: TIKR.COM

There are 5 million shares outstanding. The market cap is $19 million, and the EV is $13 million. The valuation ratios all come in very expensive and will probably remain so for this fiscal year. Revenues have the potential for explosive escalation as the company gains new customers.

You are not likely to find many companies listed on Nasdaq with this low a market cap or EV. Why is this company on Nasdaq paying a listing fee that is higher than its projected annual revenue? The company is pursuing a contract with Homeland Security to provide an anti-counterfeiting solution at every port. The Nasdaq listing gives the company more credibility than an OTC listing. Meanwhile, the company is exploiting its partnerships and its virtual business plan as I described here.

VIQ Solutions (OTCQX:VQSLF) [VQS]

The company currently has more cash available than it had in its entire history, but has held back from making an acquisition. I think this was a wise move as they can grow their cash pile even higher while they complete migration of acquired customers to their cloud platform. That should be about 75% completed. Questions I have for this upcoming quarterly report include:

Are they on target to meet revenue guidance of at least $35 million C for this fiscal year?

Are they on target to meet positive EBITDA of at least $4 million C for the year, with EBIDTA being at least 10% of revenue?

Has the company's revenue generation provided financial strength to refinance debt to a lower rate?

Has the co. begun its white-glove service?

I am expecting a yes to all of the above.

Source: TIKR.COM

There are about 18 million shares. The market cap is $70 million C, and the EV is $85 million C. The EV/S based on management revenue guidance is about 2x. This company is under the radar and should start to get noticed due to their revenue growth and margin expansion. Company guidance has been that they would pursue a Nasdaq listing once EV approaches $100 million, which appears to be now. Second quarter report is this coming Thursday.

Risk

I enjoy investing in micro caps, particularly companies that are just starting their commercial stage. Most start-ups fail, and micro caps are riskier than large-cap stocks due to lack of liquidity and usually micro caps lack product diversity and are dependent on just a single revenue stream.

Conclusion

I narrowed down the stocks that I've written about that I believe should do well on their upcoming second quarter reports and explained what gives me a positive outlook for each respective stock. Thank you for reading my articles, and please click to follow me if you haven't already and wish to receive updates on the stocks included for continued coverage as well as new additions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXDO, MTBC. VQSLF, VRME. SYATF, PSSIF, JMDA, ENG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.