Preparing For An Income Cliff

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit’s Composite Purchasing Managers Index recovered to 50.0 in mid-July, which is the level of demarcation between growth and contraction. This is a six-month high, which was led by very modest growth in manufacturing, while the service sector remains in mild contraction. The economy stabilized as of this time frame, ending a five-month decline, largely due to the reopening of several state economies. Slowing or reversing the reopening process in July has yet to impact the top-line result of this survey, but it is clearly impacting new orders for service sector firms. Meanwhile, manufacturing firms continued an upward trajectory with respect to new orders. Employment also saw modest growth for the first time in five months, which is encouraging. Inflationary pressures increased with input and output charges rising at the fastest rate since October 2018. This is likely due to higher costs associated with the ongoing pandemic.

The improvement in July is clearly dependent on containing the virus in coming months. That is not going as well as hoped as we end the month. I have my reservations about further improvement in Markit’s PMI. The New York Fed’s Weekly Economic Index, or WEI, is an index of ten high-frequency economic indicators. It posted its first decline on July 18 since the end of April after peaking on July 11. We may be at an inflection point in the recovery.

Source: New York Fed

Existing Home Sales

As expected, existing home sales rebounded sharply in June, as the economy started to reopen. This was telegraphed by the contract signings we saw the months before. Sales rose 21% to a seasonally adjusted 4.72 million annual rate, but that is still down considerably from the monthly pace we saw last year. I would expect to see modest improvement next month, yet we may not see levels consistent with last year until the labor market improves considerably.

Source: TradingEconomics

New Home Sales

New home sales soared to the highest level in 13 years at an annual pace of 776,000, but this was clearly a function of pent-up demand from the plunge we saw in March and April. I would not expect this number to repeat in the months ahead. Although there is some influence coming from the middle-aged demographic looking to relocate from cities to suburbs.

Unemployment Claims

Last week I warned that initial unemployment claims would start rising again for the first time since March, reflecting a halt in the process of reopening in several states that reopened too soon. That came to pass as the states with the highest number of new claims for the week ending July 18 were California, Florida and Georgia. Claims totaled 1.42 million, which was an increase of 109,000 from the previous week. The number of unemployed filing for claims under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which includes the self-employed and gig workers, increased to 975,000. I expect another increase in tomorrow's report.

Source: Bloomberg

The more important number is continuing claims, but the financial media typically reports only the claims filed under state programs. That number has been declining to what is now 16.2 million through July 11. When we include the self-employed who have filed under the federal PUA program, the number rises close to 32 million. That is a staggering 20% of the workforce that is receiving some form of assistance.

Conclusion

The most important aspect of the next stimulus bill pending in Congress will be how much income replacement we see for the 20% of the workforce that is currently unemployed. The $600 weekly enhancement to unemployment benefits is what largely fueled the V-shaped recovery in retail sales to pre-pandemic levels. Instead of realizing a decline of approximately 6% in personal income from February through May as a result of the job losses, we saw a surge of 3.5% despite those losses.

Republicans want to lower the enhancement from $600 to $200, while Democrats want to continue the $600 through the end of the year. The final bill will likely be somewhere in between those two numbers. It is important to remember that it wasn’t just the unemployed who benefited from the enhancement, as small businesses and the employees of those businesses were also significant beneficiaries of the spending that resulted from the enhancement. We know that practically all of unemployment benefits are spent on goods and services, while a meaningful percentage of the $1200 checks that were distributed were saved or invested. Saving and investing doesn’t result in economic activity.

The potency of the next stimulus bill will be a function of how the stimulus is balanced between distributions that we know will be spent versus ones that may be saved or invested. That will determine how steep the income cliff will be in the back half of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.