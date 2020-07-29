Dividend growth has been high in recent years until a COVID-19 suspension, but yield is low.

Rentokil Initial (OTCPK:RTOKY, OTCPK:RKLIF) is a U.K.-based cleaning and pest control specialist with a mixed history. Recently, it has done well, with solid growth and dividend growth. But at its current share price, I see it as overpriced, so rate it as a sell.

The Company

Historically, there were two companies, and the brands remain strong in their respective fields. Rentokil was in pest control and Initial provided cleaning supplies and services in a B2B context. In the 1980s, they were brought together by a boss known as “Mr. 20%” because under his long leadership, the company was able to produce growth at that level each year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, later leaders struggled to keep up the momentum and the company has had mixed performance in the past couple of decades.

It’s now the world’s leading commercial pest control company, which represents just under two thirds of revenue. It is also a strong commercial hygiene provider and also has a third strand to the business based on its presence in commercial workspaces – property care including such diverse services as plant rental, waste disposal and property services.

Why Rentokil’s Business Model Is Attractive

There are a number of things I like about the company’s business model. They are in basic services but where there is a high pain point. If you run a restaurant and have an infestation problem, for example, you’ll be willing to spend what it takes to get rid of it.

Secondly, I like the fact that they have decided to cluster around services in the workplace on the principle of if they come into clean the toilets, why not take care of the plants at the same time. In practice this might not work as smoothly as it sounds, depending on how connected the activities are, or are not. But nonetheless as a principle, I think it’s a good organizing principle.

Branding also helps. The company is highly acquisitive and often purchases fairly small local players, although sometimes it makes bigger deals. With a well-recognised brand, client base and sectoral expertise, it is able to integrate well and offer a consistent one-stop-shop in different areas. The branding adds some premiumness over local small-scale operators.

These strengths are reflected in the company’s financials. The company has a proven track record lately of improving revenues and profits, while sustaining its operating margin at roughly the same level.

There Is Room For Continued Growth

The company operates in a number of highly fragmented markets, such as cleaning, and I expect it can continue to post strong growth both organically and via acquisition for decades to come.

The addressable market continues to grow. Compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2027 is estimated at 6.7%, a healthy rate. Events like COVID-19 only serve to drive customers to pay more attention both to pest control and hygiene.

Indeed, the company has identified COVID-19 as having three phases:

1. requirements during the Crisis Phase

2. the clean-up required in the Recovery Phase; and

3. strategic opportunities in the medium-term.

All offer business opportunities to the company.

The Company Had A Good Recent Record Of Dividend Growth

The company stopped dividends for a couple of years in 2009-2010. Since restarting them, it has grown them at a double-digit percentage rate every year until this year, when the final dividend was scrapped due to COVID-19.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Interim dividend (P) 0 0 0.67 0.7 0.77 0.87 0.99 1.14 1.311 1.51 Final dividend (P) 0 1.33 1.43 1.61 1.82 2.06 2.38 2.74 3.16 Total dividend (P) 0 1.33 2.1 2.31 2.59 2.93 3.37 3.88 4.471 1.51 Growth 58% 10% 12% 13% 15% 15% 15% -66%

That sounds impressive and on one level it is, but note that the last full year total dividend was still less than the final dividend alone had been before dividends stopped in 2008.

Additionally, at the current share price of 545p, the yield for the last full year (2018) would equate to a yield of only 0.8%.

The Company’s Debt Is A Bit High

I don’t love the balance sheet. The company has £1,673 million of assets, which I think is high for a company which is largely laying rat poison, changing toilet towels and such like. Long-term borrowings of £1,059 million look high.

It doesn’t have liquidity challenges, with £737m of funds and available undrawn committed facilities at the end of 2019. But the debt remains high. The company is able to borrow at attractive rates – last May, for example, it issued a €500m bond maturing in 2026 with a coupon of 0.875%, to refinance a 2019 expiry bond. However, the debt level is higher than I find comfortable.

The Current Share Price Is Rich

As the 0.8% yield after years of double-digit dividend growth may suggest, the company's share price is quite rich. The P/E ratio of around 35 looks pricey to me.

I expect the company to grow and dividend growth has been good, though the dividend is now suspended. But a multiple of 35 suggests a higher-growing, possibly higher-margin business than Rentokil.

Conclusion: Good Business In A Good Area, But Overvalued

Rentokil Initial has strong performance in an attractive set of businesses, so is an attractive investment option at the right entry point. For now, it is not just priced for growth, it is exuberantly priced, so I see it as a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.