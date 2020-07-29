The results should help the business with momentum, but it still needs to prove it can fix nutrition.

With its lineup of hygiene brands like Dettol and Lysol, U.K.-listed consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF, OTCPK:RBGLY) has been expected to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, it reported its interim results, showing that indeed the pandemic has benefitted it, but that headwinds remain, notably in its infant care business.

The Business Overall Has Had A Great Quarter

No doubt about it, Reckitt has been on a tear since the start of the year. Revenue is up in the double digits, and hygiene by a strong 16.1% like for like. This has been profitable growth, which makes sense since while COVID-19 may have imposed additional costs, it has also allowed full price sales in many cases, without the normal level of promotional spending required across the market.

Source: Company half year results and Q2 trading statement

The company’s brands have dealt it a good hand in this regard, with their clear resonance in a pandemic, but the company also has done some impressive work to drive demand and availability. Its Dettol handwash campaign on a social media platform was viewed an incredible 125 billion times!

Compared to Unilever’s (UL) recently reported and very well-received six-month results, for example, while the businesses may not be directly comparable, the strength of Reckitt’s performance shows.

Source: Unilever half year results and Q2 trading statement

One interesting point is the geographic spread of this improvement. Looking at the hygiene segment, for example, while North America performed strongly, the performance in other developed markets while still strong was markedly lower than in North America. Meanwhile, the performance in developing markets was fairly weak. Like for like sales were still up 7.8%, which is no mean feat, but weak compared to other markets.

Source: Company half year results and Q2 trading statement

The company said that underlying sales trends are also performing above its plan, independently of the pandemic impact.

This Translated Into Strong Financial Results – But A Flat Dividend

Financial results were solid across the board, the only disappointment given that with such a strong six months, the board didn’t see fit to raise the interim dividend.

Source: Company half year results presentation

The company continues to have a high debt burden, with net debt of £10.2bn. It is targeting an A-grade rating, which longer term may reduce its cost of borrowing, but the debt remains a key watchout with Reckitt, not because there is any question mark over its ability to service it, but because it is a drag on returns. The lack of an increase in the interim dividend illustrates that point – a less-indebted company ought to have been able to offer even a modest increase in the dividend given the knockout first half it was reporting. With its (U.K.) share price at 7,960p, the yield is 2.2%, already below large consumer goods peers.

Nutrition Continues To Be A Problem

Part of Reckitt’s travails in recent years have been getting return on its deal to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition, which saddled the company with a lot of debt and has struggled to show its business or strategic value at the right rate ever since.

That continues. The nutrition segment continues to be the company’s problem child.

Source: Company half year results and Q2 trading statement

The company’s discussion of this was uncompelling for me, saying that it “largely reflect(ed) known headwinds; momentum expected to improve in the second half.” The basis for this optimism seems to be what was described as a number of key product innovations and production transitions in both Greater China and Latin America during the course of 2020. Some of those are detailed on page nine of the trading update, but they don’t mean much to me being primarily descriptive with no numbers attached at this stage.

I don’t find the guidance very specific or helpful in assuaging concerns about this part of the company. Although there are a lot of unknowns in end markets right now, reading that doesn’t inspire confidence that the company has a firm plan to fix its nutrition business. Maybe it does: we’ll have to wait to see.

The ongoing challenge in the nutrition business didn’t get detailed examination in the earnings call either except broadly positive-sounding notes including about the growth, price premiumization and market share performance of the Enfinitas brand in China.

Conclusion: Reckitt’s Strong First Half Gives A Springboard For Momentum

These interim results were not especially surprising – going into a pandemic with assets like Dettol and Lysol – but deserve appreciation nonetheless as they represent a strong performance. This gives the business momentum which it will seek to maintain.

I am less impressed by some aspects: a lack of sense of urgency in fixing nutrition, the relative underperformance in developing markets and the lack of a dividend increase, which is not a good signal to shareholders given that the dividend is amply covered and yield while acceptable is not overly exciting.

The developing markets point probably doesn’t matter longer term – maybe the spread of COVID-19 was later or reaction was different, for example. But to show it is making real progress, the management needs to show that they have a solid, full-on approach to turning around the nutrition business and that their balance of debt paydown and dividend payout will not lead to further frozen dividends. That is what I will look out for from the company’s second half.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.