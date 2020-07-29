United-Guardian has no debt yet seems to not have invested in growth at all. Revenues have been flat for 10 years.

Hidden gems in the stock market are quite the allure for many investors. Many analysts take a surface-level look at ratios and financial statement numbers and quickly declare that they have found a stock that the market “ignored “. They fail to dig deeper and truly analyze a company, its business strategy, and long-term growth prospects. After all, not everything that glitters is gold, and many prospectors in the Old West thought they have hit it rich yet only have Pyrite (better known as “fool’s gold”) to show for it.

One such company that can be mistaken for a “value stock” but could possibly be a “value trap” is United-Guardian (UG). On the surface, the company looks like a slam dunk due to its high dividend yield, lack of debt, and cash flow. Yet, after some due diligence, we can see why the company is priced as it is and is not really “cheap”.

I thought I should give a bit of a brief background on this company. United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, medical lubricants, and pharmaceutical products. According to its latest disclosures, the company essentially only has two products, Lubrajel, which makes up 67% of company revenue, and Renacidin, which makes up 26% of company revenue. The company’s Lubrajel product line is sold to distributors who then re-sell these products as ingredients to major cosmetic companies. Renacidin is sold directly to drug wholesalers and is used to treat bladder stones in the urinary tract.

Financials and Valuation

The company reported a sales increase for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020) of 4% compared to the same time last year. Sales increased from $3.18 million to $3.33 million. Income from operations increased by 4.8% from $1.25 million to $1.31 million. While having earnings growth during a time of pandemic is a good sign, taking a longer time frame perspective, we can see that the company’s revenue growth has been largely flat for the past 10 years.

The company has no debt, yet seems to not have invested in growth at all. It is surprising to me that, after all this time, the company only has two product lines instead of a portfolio of products. Looking at the company’s R&D expenses in 2019, the company spent $397,391. Compared against 2019 revenues of $13.6 million and net income of $4.8 million, this is a minuscule amount. In fact, R&D expense seems to have been decreasing in recent years. Without R&D, the company will not grow.

Management seems to not have been focused on growth at all but rather has been focused on dividend payments to reward shareholders. Being focused on dividends is usually fine for a large stable diversified company, though it comes with its pitfalls as well. However, United-Guardian is not a large stable mature company, rather it is a small company with essentially two products being threatened by low-cost competitors. Looking at the 10-year dividends paid of the firm, we can see that it has been consistently elevated, yet its dividend payout ratio (defined as % of net income that a company pays out as dividends) has been increasing as well to the point where it has become unsustainable.

In the past 5 years, we can see that the company’s dividend payout ratio has been hovering above 95% and, in certain years, even rising above 100%. This means that, in some years, the company has been paying out in dividends more than it has earned. Looking at the company’s trailing 12-month data, we can see that it had generated cash flow from operations of $4.2 million yet paid out in dividends $5.0 million. The company very recently cut its dividend by 24% to $0.42 semi-annually. The current dividend yield is 5.9%.

The company only has two products, giving it a concentrated portfolio. If any of these two products gets usurped by the company’s competitors, it would materially affect the bottom line. The company disclosed it is already beginning to experience pricing pressure from low-cost competitors in Europe and Asia. In its 10-K, the company did not name specific competitors but mentioned that,

"There continues to be competition in Europe from Asian and European competitors selling copies of the Company’s products at much lower prices".

The cosmetic manufacturing industry is highly fragmented with hundreds of firms competing.

Having competitors in China could also prove problematic for the company with regard to patents. The filling of a patent requires disclosing detailed information, which makes it easy for competitors to copy. If said competitors are operating in China, the enforcement of those patents becomes very difficult. The company has actually opted not to file a patent for its products but rather try to keep it a secret.

Because of this, I believe it is only a matter of time before a low-cost competitor would be able to figure out the company’s formulation. Therefore, I believe the company does not really have a long-term economic moat. This is the business risk to the company that is not reflected in the balance sheet.

Conclusion

While the company has no debt and generates cash flow from operations, it also has no growth, a high payout ratio, concentrated product portfolio, and is facing competition from low-cost providers. Currently, the company has a TTM P/E ratio of 15.3x which not necessarily “cheap” and a book value of $2.49 per share. With a forward yield of 5.9%, you can easily find safe and stable REITs with similar yields. Apart from myself, other authors in Seeking Alpha have written about such REITs as well. I don’t think this stock is worth the risk, and as a long-only investor, this is a very hard avoid.

Key Risks to Thesis

1) The company's R&D spending has decreased, yet there is still the possibility of it developing a new blockbuster product. This will greatly increase revenues.

2) No low-cost competitor was able to usurp the company's product, thus sales remain stable and start to increase. The company has no debt and pays a healthy dividend. Under this scenario, United-Guardian can be considered a good income-generating investment. However, as detailed above, I don't think this is the case.

