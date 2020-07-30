I believe that AMZN is expensive for very good reasons, and I remain firm in my convictions that the stock can still move higher from here.

Some weakness could be observed in cloud, while temporary expenses associated with COVID-19 will likely shoot through the roof.

US retail sales have ebbed and flowed in 2Q20, but e-commerce should have performed much better.

Amazon will be one of the stars of "Super Thursday." I think that second quarter results will reinforce bullishness on this name.

Big tech earnings week is about to heat up. On "Super Thursday," at least 35% of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) will report second calendar quarter results, all within a matter of minutes after the closing bell. Other than Apple (AAPL), a company that I follow closely, I will be certainly paying attention to Amazon's (AMZN) numbers.

In February, I believed that 2020 would be "Amazon's comeback year" and I doubled down on my optimism last month. I believe that the second quarter will reinforce bullishness on this name, even if some investors may be justifiably concerned about valuations at current levels.

A great quarter for e-tail

I would be very surprised to see Amazon post anything but strong results in its large e-commerce segments (61% of total 2019 revenues in North America, 27% in international markets). My optimism is based less on a hunch than an observation of the available data.

US retail sales have ebbed and flowed in the second quarter, as the chart below suggests. April marked what was perhaps the worst month of retail sales in the country's modern history. But the recovery in May and June was swift, and much better than expected. Of course, regarding Amazon's e-commerce business, a closer look under the hood is needed.

Even in April, when the general retail sector seemed to be falling apart, non-store sales still increased by a healthy 8% as the country sheltered in place and shopped from the safety of home. The month of May saw a similar increase that, granted, paled in comparison to the performance of other retail channels. In June, non-store sales skyrocketed by more than 23%. These are all macro-level numbers that do not take into account Amazon's likely market share gain over competitors.

I also expect Amazon's international division to produce solid results in the second quarter. In many countries across the world, the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting economic impact have been addressed better than in the US. Therefore, 1Q20 momentum, when revenues increased by 17%, should carry forward into the most recent period.

Cloud growth could slow down

Amazon's cloud infrastructure and platform business experienced impressive revenue increase of nearly 33% YOY in the first quarter. However, judging by the results reported by key competitor Microsoft (MSFT), growth may fall a bit short of early 2020 numbers.

The graph below shows the quarter-to-quarter acceleration and deceleration in Azure's revenue growth rate since the start of calendar 2017. Notice that the dip in the most recent quarter was the most pronounced over the three and a half-year period (all numbers below are in percentage points). While Microsoft has labeled the results "in line with expectations", the pick up in cloud adoption in the March quarter may have eased this time around, both for Azure and for AWS.

I would not be too concerned about potential softness in cloud for a couple of reasons. First, the COVID-19 crisis has created short-term distortions that may not hold up over the longer term. Also, AWS is still a small business from a top-line perspective - only about 12% of total revenues in 2019. AWS' contribution to Amazon's operating profits is far more significant.

Therefore, a bit of revenue growth stagnation in the foreseeable future should be less of a factor to Amazon's financial results than margin trends, which I expect to be positive over time as the business continues to gain scale.

Pricey for a reason

In the end, I expect 2Q20 to be a great quarter for Amazon. Sure, cloud may not impress investors this time, and the costs associated with operating amid a global pandemic (e.g. supply chain redundancies, increased payroll, higher wages and front-line bonuses, protective equipment, facilities cleaning) will make earnings look unusually weak. Still, the strength of e-commerce should push revenues substantially higher, likely leading to top-line growth achieving the high end of management's guidance range.

Looking further down the road, I continue to see Amazon as a compelling buy-and-hold play. Yes, valuations have shot through the roof, as the chart above suggests. EV-to-free cash flow, for example, has spiked from an already rich 40x in March 2020 to over 75x now.

Still, I believe that AMZN is expensive for very good reasons. Not only is the company a dominant force in e-commerce and cloud, two businesses that are unlikely to see momentum wane any time soon, Amazon also has proven to be a great performer in times of macroeconomic weakness.

I remain firm in my convictions that AMZN can still move higher from here - maybe even to $2 trillion before Apple and Microsoft can reach the same milestone.

