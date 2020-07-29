Currency markets tend to trend for long periods. The bullish pattern in the dollar index lasted from February 2018 through July 2020. After almost two-and-one-half years, the bullish trend ended last week.

The U.S. dollar is still the world’s reserve currency, as most central banks hold the most significant percentage of greenbacks in their reserves. The dollar is also the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. A falling dollar tends to cause raw material prices to rise. This week, gold, another reserve asset held by central banks, rose to a new high against the dollar as the yellow metal surpassed its 2011 high at $1920.70 per ounce. Gold was trading at over the $1950 level on July 28.

Other commodities have also climbed higher as the dollar moved to the downside. The silver price more than doubled in value since the March low at under $12 per ounce. Copper traded below $2.06 per pound in March as was at over the $2.90 level on July 28. Crude oil, which traded into negative territory in March for the first time in history, was at the $41 per barrel level.

The descent of the dollar has significant ramifications for commodities and markets across all asset classes. The break below a critical resistance level could mean that the U.S. currency will continue to decline for the foreseeable future.

The Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) is a product that moves higher as the value of the dollar index drops. The dollar index measures the greenback’s value against other reserve currencies, with a 57.6% exposure to the euro currency.

A technical breakdown in the dollar index

After trading to a high of 103.96 in March when risk-off conditions drove the dollar higher, the dollar index has dropped over the past three months.

As the monthly chart highlights, the dollar index fell below its first technical support level at the June 2019 low of 95.365 when it traded down to a low of 93.42 on July 27. The next level of support is at the September 2018 low of 93.395. A break below could clear the path of a test of the early 2018 88.15 bottom in the index.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators are both falling on the monthly chart. Monthly historical volatility rose from 4.16% in May to 5.77% as the monthly trading ranges have widened. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market nearly doubled from 18,606 contracts on July 3 to 36,583 contracts on July 27. Rising open interest and falling price tend to be a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. The technical picture for the dollar index is bearish.

Interest rate differentials disappear

The bullish trend in the dollar index that began in February 2018 and remained in place through March 2020 took it from 88.15 to 103.96 or 17.9% higher. Over that period, the dollar received significant support from the differential between U.S. and European interest rates. At the high, the short-term Fed Funds rate versus the European Central Bank’s Deposit rate reached a nearly 3% yield for holding dollars versus euros. After the outbreak of the global pandemic, the difference shrunk to only 0.50%, eliminating one of the compelling reasons for holding dollars over euros. The narrowing of the differential has weighed on the value of the U.S. currency and the dollar index. A 50 basis point yield for the dollar versus the euro is not enough to provide significant support for the dollar index.

The U.S. is ground zero for the pandemic

In February and March, the coronavirus took a brutal toll on many countries in Europe. However, the number of cases and fatalities have declined significantly, and the European economy has begun to reopen without a second wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, the U.S. became the nation with the highest number of cases and fatalities. The brunt of the virus moved from the East Coast south and westward. As of July 28, there were almost 16.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 660,000 deaths worldwide. The U.S. led in both categories, with over 4.468 million cases and over 150,000 deaths. Brazil is second, with approximately half the cases and fatalities. As the virus continues to claim victims in the US, it has likely weighed on the dollar’s value. At the same time, the U.S. has experienced protests, demonstrations, and periodic violent outbursts, which could be causing some of the aura of political stability to decline. With the U.S. as ground zero for the pandemic, the value of the dollar index is likely to continue to decline.

The November election causes lots of uncertainty

President Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have long favored a weaker dollar. Historically, U.S. administrations have pursued a strong dollar policy. In less than one hundred days, U.S. voters will decide if President Trump serves a second term or if former VP Joe Biden becomes the forty-sixth President of the United States. While the challenger currently has a comfortable lead in the polls, President Trump trailed by a wide margin at this time in 2016.

The U.S. election will have far-reaching consequences for U.S. domestic and foreign policy starting in 2021. The substantial differences between the candidates and potential for a political shift to the left when it comes to energy, tax, and many other policy issues are likely to create mounting uncertainty over the coming months leading to increased market volatility. The value of the U.S. dollar depends on stability, and we are entering a period where risk and uncertainty translate to instability and periods of selling in the dollar index.

Levels to watch in the dollar index- UDN is the bearish dollar index tool

The value of a currency tends to trend for long periods. The most recent bullish trend lasted for two years and five months before the dollar index broke below a critical support level. If the dollar continues to depreciate against other world currencies, the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) will rise as the greenback falls. The fund summary for UDN states:

UDN has net assets of $52.62 million, trades an average of 82,777 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. UUP is UDN’s bullish counterpart that moves higher with the dollar index.

The dollar index fell from 103.96 in March to its most recent low of 93.42 this week or 10.14%.

Over the same period, UDN appreciated from $18.96 to $21.10 per share or 11.29% as it did an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index on the downside.

The writing may be on the wall for the dollar index. It may only be a matter of time before the index falls below its critical technical support level at 93.395 and heads for the February 2018 low at 88.15. Gold, another reserve asset held by central banks, is at an all-time high against all fiat currencies, including the dollar. Meanwhile, as the virus continues to take a toll on the U.S. economy, an increase in civil discord and the upcoming election all combine to undermine the dollar’s political and economic stability. I expect the dollar index to continue to move lower over the coming months until at least the November election. A challenge of the February 2018 low at 88.15 could be on the horizon.

