The video game industry is exploding, but it is hard to find a good way to expose your portfolio to this trend. The most prominent players of the industry are big companies that only get a small portion of their revenue from gaming. The gaming consoles are made by Microsoft (MSFT), and Sony (SNE), the CPUs and graphics cards are designed by Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) and the gaming content platforms like Twitch or YouTube belong to Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). While the increase in gaming may favor these companies, it is not the main driver behind them.

In contrast, CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLY) is a pure gaming stock. It is a rare company that not only develops videogames but also publishes them, which enables them enormous flexibility and simplifies the process of delivering quality videogames.

CD Projekt is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $8 Billion based in Poland. The company is famous for the development of the three Witcher games based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The last installment sold over 50 million copies, it is regarded as one of the best games of the current console era and even inspired a Netflix (NFLX) series. The company will release its much-anticipated videogame Cyberpunk 2077, on November 19th. If it meets the success it is expected to, it will change the valuation of the company drastically.

Cyberpunk and the future of the company

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most, if not the most, anticipated videogames of the year. The game will have a single-player campaign and online multiplayer version, which will be released by 2022 at the latest. The single-player portion is an open-world game rumored to have a length of about 50 hours with enormous replayability value as the game will have many endings and options to customize the main character, which will impact the game's history.

Source: Cyberpunk

Besides the exciting possibilities of the game, the company will grow significantly with the launch of the title. Adam Kiciński, CEO of the company, confirmed in the Q1 earnings call that as soon as Cyberpunk 2077 is released, the expected growth will allow them to start developing two AAA titles at the same time. By developing two games at a time, the company should increase revenue exponentially and transform the company from a relatively small company to a videogame titan.

The obvious risk of the stock is that it is putting most of its eggs in one basket. If Cyberpunk 2077 were to flop, the company would find itself in a difficult financial position. Without Cyberpunk's revenue going in, the expenses of developing and publishing another game would likely exceed the company's total revenue or leave minuscule earnings for some time. However, the game reviews and game demos that have come out have been met with increasing expectations and approval from the gaming community. These would suggest that the likelihood of Cyberpunk being a flop is small.

Valuation

As the company is from Poland, their results are in Polish Zloty (PLN), the results in dollars will be presented with an exchange rate of PLN 3.9 per dollar. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 75.3% in line with what the company has delivered in the past. The estimate considers that the G&A as a percentage of revenue will reduce to an average of 26% of revenue from the past average of 30%. This assumption was taken because as the company grows as it will be able to manage inefficiencies better, thus reducing costs of development compared to the revenue coming in.

Source: Author's Charts

The data in USD considering the represented value of the ADR is the following:

Source: Author's Charts

These revenue approximations are slightly different from the market expectations for the company. This difference is caused by the recent delay of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 from September to November, which will push more revenue towards 2021 than previously expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts (USD)

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 62% and, at best, overvalued by 23%. So the stock is overvalued considering its current results.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta PERT risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 8.61% probability that CD Projekt will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 9%

Conclusion

The downside potential of the company in the short term is high. Based on its current results, the stock is overvalued, and if Cyberpunk is a flop, the company will hurt for some time. However, the potential upside and the solid financials make it the perfect stock to expose any portfolio to gaming.

It is rare to see a stock with so much upside potential and unreasonable to expect such an opportunity to come with no risk at all. After Cyberpunk, as the company develops two titles at a time, revenue growth will be more stable, allowing them to allocate costs better and reduce the risk of putting all the eggs in one basket. This play is not for the faint of heart, but it could be the best videogame play of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.