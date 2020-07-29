Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

AT&T (T) is currently trading moderately lower following its highly-anticipated Q2 earnings report. This report comes after we highlighted the stock as one to buy following the COVID-19 fallout a month ago, in March, when shares had been pummeled to 52-week lows. We laid out expectations, and while there is a lot of pain for major companies, AT&T gave us some reasons to be positive. Make no mistake, there are few stocks that trade with such little beta as AT&T, yet draw praise and ire from a diverse investing community. Frankly, right now, it trades like a glorified bond. Relatively stable range, high-yield. It is great for income and for dividend reinvestment. Thankfully, it has more than just wireless activity and is a bit diversified, but, obviously, a locked-down world is not good for its business. We saw this in its entertainment line (i.e. WarnerMedia). We need to get through this so that we can start to analyze the company more directly once again. We continue to see immense challenges for AT&T's operations for the next few months. Make no mistake, it has been a chaotic few months for all of us, our families, and our nation. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact to AT&T's performance, along with so many other stocks. But if we set the COVID-19 impact aside for a moment, the second quarter was pretty much what we had expected and was decent. All things considered, we still love buying the stock in the $20s with a safe dividend that is yielding over 7%.

Top-line pressure remains

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q2, which really got hit hard by COVID-19, showed contraction from a year ago as expected:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more conservative relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $44.15 billion. Overall, we were looking for revenue to decline to about 7-11% or so and to come in somewhere in the $39.3-41.1 billion range. Revenue hit $40.9 billion at the higher end of the range. However, the posted result of slightly below consensus estimates by about $25 million. In fairness, it was really tough to handicap this quarter for many industries, including AT&T's massive global telecommunications operation.

There were declines at WarnerMedia. Declines at WarnerMedia included lower content and advertising revenues partly due to COVID-19. Revenues also declined in domestic video and legacy wireline services, and Latin America was impacted by foreign exchange pressure. It bears repeating that there continues to be a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. There were 17.7 million premium TV subscribers an 886,000 net loss. In mobility, we saw service revenues down 1.1% due to declines in international roaming while equipment revenues up year-over-year.

Earnings performance

Despite a lower than expected top line, the bottom line saw solid performance, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue miss. EPS was down from last year's Q2 but came in ahead of expectations. Based on our revenue range expectations, and expenses that fall in the single digits, EPS we saw between $0.72 and $0.83. The posted result hit the high end of these expectations and registered at $0.83:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share also were expected to be around $0.79 by analysts. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate stemmed from changes in share count, the well-managed expenses we saw, while factoring in our slightly more conservative revenue expectations vs. the Street's.

Moving forward on earnings

The company pulled guidance and we agree with this move. Again, handicapping performance with all of the unknowns on economic impacts from people losing jobs, businesses closing, cloudiness on reopening timelines, and inability to really foresee when theaters. Now, considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will still remain comfortably low, likely still in the 60-70% range for the year, unless there is real disaster.

With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results

We were projecting weaker cash from operations. Depending on the revenue result, operational cash we thought would come in around $10.2-11.3 billion. Operating cash flow came in well above this estimate. Operating cash flows had been flat-to-declining before Time Warner was brought in, then spiked. However, with the better than expected revenue, every other line down the report was improved relative to our midpoint expectations. We were slightly pleasantly surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. Operational cash that was generated was $12 billion, above our expectations. We presume that cash from operations will remain pressured the next few quarters. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow is critical

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We were eyeing $28 billion for the year in free cash flow thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $5.5-$6.5 billion considering capex spending of $4.5-5.5 billion and operational cash of $10-11.5 billion. Well, when we saw revenues, and then operational cash, we knew free cash flow would be solid. It exceeded our expectations, hitting $7.6 billion. Solid.

Looking ahead, it is tough to handicap where free cash flow will end up, but we suspect H2 2020 will be better than H1 2020, though Q3 is off to a tough start with continued theatrical release declines. We think if free cash flow comes in even flat to down the next 2 quarters, then free cash flow could still be a strong $24 billion this year, maybe even $25 billion. This is higher than our prior COVID-19 impacted expectation of $23 billion. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority for the company, but in these unprecedented times, it is just not reality. But it was better than we expected. And this better than expected free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio

We have to laugh when we see people question the dividend sustainability. It is about as secure as you can find as far as high-yield is concerned. Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. The COVID-19 crisis was not on anyone's mind starting the new year. My how things changed. For this quarter, we knew there would be about $3.8 billion in dividends paid. If our expectations for free cash flow of $5-6 billion came in, the running the numbers, we would have seen a payout ratio in the 63-76% range. Well, this was the best news of the quarter. The company crushed this expectation, coming in at 49%. The dividend is safe.

Although the dividend has been hiked again and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19. While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $24-$25 billion for the year, then we project the payout ratio will remain be 61-65% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. The dividend has been raised like clockwork every year and we see this as continuing. At approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by the projected $24-$25 billion in 2020 free cash flow, we arrive at the estimated payout ratio. This is very safe. It would take free cash flow to be cut in half year-over-year to not cover the dividend. This is not going to happen.

Final thoughts - stop the madness

One final piece of positive news was that debt declined $2.3 billion from the sequential quarter. Stop the madness with this stock and company. Things are improving, though it is tough to be buying a stock that has offered so little capital appreciation over the years. But, this is an income name. You have to take advantage of these selloffs and come in and buy this dividend yield. A safe 7%-plus is an attractive buy. Want capital appreciation? This becomes more likely as operations return to normal volume, movies are released, and debt gets paid down. It is boring, but we think it's a must own for the payout.

