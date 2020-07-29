While the ADT share price sits 16% higher since I last wrote about the company earlier this year, the past six months have been disappointing in a few respects. On the permitting front, the Urban Planning Permit, Veovaca Exploitation Permit, and Rupice Exploitation License have all been delayed into the second half of the year. These three permits were originally anticipated in either Q1 or Q2. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic no doubt has played a role, so these delays are not yet a red alert concern. However, the company can go a long way in assuring both investors and potential acquirers by showing some movement on this front. It is expected that both the Urban Planning Permit and Veovaca Exploitation Permit will be finalized in the coming 60 days.

Adriatic has also yet to be granted additional regional land concessions within Bosnia. The granting of these new concessions was expected to occur in Q2, but this has now been pushed into the second half of the year. Adriatic management is confident that the new land concessions will also be finalized in the coming 60 days. This would be a significant catalyst for the company – as it would allow ADT to utilize its extensive in country knowledge to hunt for new deposits while also increasing its attractiveness to potential acquirers.

Third, the pace of drilling at both Rupice and nearby targets has been significantly slower than expected. This is also largely related to the emergence of COVID-19 and the impact this has had on securing skilled labor to man the five drill rigs currently on site at Vares. The company is utilizing drillers from Bosnia, Serbia, and Macedonia and, as one can imagine, this has been logistically difficult to manage due to travel and visa restrictions. The company is due for a drilling update in the very near future, and it is likely that the first results from the undrilled Borovica target will be included in the next drill-related press release.

While progress on the ground in Bosnia has been slower than ADT shareholders will have hoped, there have been numerous developments on the corporate front. Most significantly, Adriatic announced the acquisition of Richard Warke-backed Tethyan Resources (OTCPK:TEYNF) in early May. This opportunistic all-share deal, set to close in August, will result in ~7% dilution for ADT shareholders. Under the leadership of CEO Fabian Baker, Tethyan was able to successfully consolidate the historic Raska District in southwestern Serbia – located just two hundred kilometers from Adriatic’s Bosnia operations.

The two most promising licenses within the Raska District are Kizevac and Sastavci. Both of these licenses host historic open-pit operations last mined in the late 20th century. As stated by Adriatic CEO Paul Cronin: “These are past producing mines, and the historical data we have reviewed provides ample confidence that we are adding significant value to our portfolio with minimal outlay and dilution to our existing shareholders.” In this respect, the Raska District is quite similar to Adriatic’s Vares Concession in Bosnia. The existing Kizevac and Sastavci deposits, both of which are polymetallic, offer low hanging fruit for Adriatic to quickly build tonnage. Additionally, the company now has the opportunity to employ modern exploration techniques to hunt for new deposits nearby that went undiscovered by the Soviet-era operators.

As an aside, the Raska District has a long mining history. In 1332, an anonymous author wrote that the Kingdom of Rascia hosts “five gold mines and an equal number of silver mines in which expert miners toil without interruption. There are also mixed deposits of silver and gold, which have recently been discovered at various and sundry sites, and huge dense forests. Whoever owns this kingdom will have a veritable jewel in his possession, select and precious for all times.” For the sake of Adriatic shareholders, let’s hope this author’s words prove prescient here in the 21st century.

There were a few other non-Tethyan corporate developments in recent months. In early May, the share escrow window lifted for Adriatic founders and seed stage investors. While there was some light selling volume from insiders such as former board member Eric de Mori, the market easily absorbed any loose shares. CEO Paul Cronin, Adriatic’s largest individual shareholder, has assured shareholders that he continues to hold his full position.

In early June, Adriatic announced that Milos Bosnjakovic was leaving the company after having been involved with the company since its acquisition of the Vares Project in 2017. Milos deserves substantial credit for helping the company get to this stage, however it’s unlikely that his departure will negatively impact the company. In the same news release, Adriatic announced that Dominic Roberts has come onboard as the company’s Head of Corporate Affairs. Dominic is perhaps the single most qualified person in the world for this position given his previous position as Group Operations Director at Mineco, which is one of the largest base metal miners in the Balkans. At Mineco, Dominic most oversaw the permitting and development of the Olovo Mine that is located in the same Bosnian Canton as Adriatic's Vares Project. As such, Dominic has strong preexisting relationships within the local community and government.

Also of note is the very recent resignation of John Richards from the board of Adriatic. Mr. Richard was the board nominee designated by Sandfire Resources (16% ownership in ADT), which has the right to nominate one board member under the terms of its original investment agreement. Interestingly, Sandfire (OTC:SFRRF) has chosen not to nominate somebody in Mr. Richard’s place. This signals to me that Sandfire may be very close to making a run at Adriatic. Upon seeing this news, we immediately added to our ADT position. While an acquisition offer has yet to materialize, this news saw Adriatic hit all-time highs within two days of the announcement. Those following the story closely understand that Adriatic is very much in play and that there is a reasonable chance that the company is no longer around come 2021.

I’ve provided below the Adriatic milestones that can be expected over the coming six months. As can be seen, the company has no less than six major catalysts that can be reasonably expected in the coming sixty days. From a news flow perspective, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Tethyan Resources acquisition officially closes by end August 2020

Urban Planning Permit in hand by end Q3 2020

Exploitation Permit granted at Veovaca by end Q3 2020

First drill results at Borovica Prospect by end Q3 2020

First drill results at Kizevac License in Serbia by end Q3 2020

New regional land concessions granted by end Q3 2020

Prefeasibility Study at Rupice by end Q3 2020

Exploitation Permit granted at Rupice by end 2020

Resource Update (10-14 million tonnes) at Kizevak by end 2020

Due to Rupice’s sterling economics, I continue to believe that Adriatic deserves to be valued at 0.5x of the after-tax NPV outlined in the November 2020 scoping study. This equates to ~A$3.00 per fully diluted share – a healthy 60% premium to the company’s share price. I’m aware that metal prices have increased since the scoping study and that it’s also likely the Rupice deposit has added tonnage in the meantime. Additionally, this A$3.00 target doesn’t include any value for the company’s newly acquired Serbian assets or regional targets within the Vares Concession such as Borovica. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will keep this number as is and reevaluate when the Rupice Prefeasibility Study is announced in the coming months.

