The company should still do well with the secular tailwind blowing and the shares are not expensive, but we expected more.

The company is the market leader with its online video platform, but we find a curious disconnect between the optimistic language and the company's results and guidance.

Video traffic already had secular tailwinds and now a host of institutions and companies have been forced by events to make much greater use of video.

Streaming video, whether it's live or archive events or shows or programs, is of course a rising trend on the Internet and Brightcove (BCOV) has the leading cloud platform for that, Brightcove Video Cloud. But they offer a lot more (from the 10-K):

Brightcove Video Marketing Suite , video marketing solutions.

, video marketing solutions. Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite , an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing and ecommerce videos.

, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing and ecommerce videos. Brightcove OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to rapidly deploy high-quality, direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

a service for media companies and content owners to rapidly deploy high-quality, direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms. Brightcove Zencoder , a cloud-based video encoding service.

, a cloud-based video encoding service. Brightcove SSAI , an innovative, cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service that addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology.

, an innovative, cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service that addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology. Brightcove Player , a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. Brightcove Beacon , a purpose-built app that enables companies to deliver and launch premium OTT video experiences.

, a purpose-built app that enables companies to deliver and launch premium OTT video experiences. Brightcove Campaign, a purpose-built app that enables marketers to easily create video-driven marketing campaigns.

The one thing they don't have is video communication like Zoom, which is a pity as demand for these services has skyrocketed since the pandemic. Nevertheless, there is sufficient secular tailwind blowing to expect the company, the market leader, to do well.

Growth

The company has a number of recent growth initiatives and favorable developments:

Global Partner Program

Master License Program

Brightcove Beacon

The rise of virtual events

The Global Partner Program opens up it's services to channel partners, developers and agencies increasing the contact surface with potential customers.

The Master License Program offers a managed service aiming to draw in a broader set of customers.

The company launched Brightcove Beacon late last year, it is a SaaS based OTT app on which it's Play TV initiative was built (see below) and it is already raking in deals like one with a global pharmaceutical customer.

OTT initiatives are popping up left, right and center even before the pandemic as a result of cord cutting, and with the advent of 5G this will only increase.

The pandemic has provided a considerable amount of tailwind as a host of stuff has moved online, like education, marketing communciation and even events, for instance like

CES 2021 will be taking place as an online-only event next January, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today.

Management named a whole list of companies whose virtual events and streaming business it handles, like the Real Hip-Hop Network, Arthur J Gallagher and Company, Masterclass, Tastytrade and others.

In a pretty clever ploy, Brightcove itself turned its annual PlayTV event which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic into a permanent fixture (albeit free, for now, from the PR):

Instead, Brightcove will launch PLAY TV, an innovative, over-the-top streaming experience with the most, must-watch content focused on video. Launching in May, PLAY TV will be available to viewers globally, at no cost, on mobile devices and the web.

Management expects the boom in video to last past the pandemic (Q2CC, our emphasis):

this really is an evolutionary moment for video, not revolutionary. It is natural for people to gravitate, to find new and better ways to connect with one another, video is a very natural way to do it. So that certainly while we see some initial pops from the COVID crisis, we also see that this is very, very sustainable for us.

Management sees tremendous growth in virtual and live events (Q2CC):

We're seeing a clear shift in the use of video in the enterprise, as organizations are now looking for media grade solutions for internal communication, virtual and live events, marketing and sales efforts and training. Brightcove’s Q2 Video Index will show enterprise video increased by 93% in the second quarter compared to a year ago and 132% for the first half of the year.

Video is how business gets done today, according to management and they believe in hybrid model even when physical events return post-pandemic (Q2CC):

Physical events will have to have a virtual experience to reach attendees that are unable to attend in-person, hybrid invest, increase ROI, and expand reach. It's no longer an either or, it's both. Companies have seen the vast opportunities ahead with virtual events and there is no going back.

There is steady revenue growth but operationally, things are not where management would like them to see:

Data by YCharts

Management expects the boom in video to last past the pandemic (Q2CC, our emphasis):

this really is an evolutionary moment for video, not revolutionary. It is natural for people to gravitate, to find new and better ways to connect with one another, video is a very natural way to do it. So that certainly while we see some initial pops from the COVID crisis, we also see that this is very, very sustainable for us.

Q2 results

These came in better than expected and produced quite a rally in the shares (a good deal of which was given back the next day) with revenue 1% above last years quarter (but $3M better than expected) to $47.9M and non-GAAP EPS at $0.07, 4 cents better than expected.

95% of the company's revenues comes from subscription and support, the other 5% from professional services (which earn somewhat lower gross margins).

There was a dip in the dollar net retention rate to just 80.1% but this was mostly the result of one-off factors; a Japanese customer moving solutions in-house and Ooyala (which the company acquired last year), customers not renewing.

Guidance

Despite pandemic uncertainties (especially with respect to timing of closing of deals), management felt confident enough to provide a FY2020 outlook, as well as for the next quarter:

Q3 revenue: $46M-$47M

Q3 non-GAAP operating income: -$500K to breakeven

Q3 adjusted EBITDA: $800K-$1.3M

FY2020 revenue: $186M-$188M

FY2020 non-GAAP operating income: $5.3M-$6.3M

FY2020 adjusted EBITDA: $10M-$11M

FY2020 non-GAAP EPS: $0.08-$0.10

FY2020 free cash flow: $1M-$3M

Still, given FY2019 revenue was $184.5M, that boom in video use isn't really translating into much growth for the company, at least not yet, which is a curious disconnect with management talk (Q2CC):

we saw a nice uptick in deals getting closed literally from the very, very beginning of the quarter. And it didn't let up throughout the quarter. Also very, very healthy pipeline marketing pipeline generation in quarter, and a very, very healthy close rate which we believe [can] be repeated, one of the key reasons why we were comfortable reinstating guidance.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The graph is GAAP based, non-GAAP gross margin came in at 60%, 200bp below the Q1 figure but this was due to lumpiness in certain cost categories which should correct during the rest of the year.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow has been recovering for a while, but the guidance only provides for $1M-$3M in free cash flow this year, which is a bit of a step back.

The company sat on $27.8M of cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 during which it repaid $5M of its $10M revolver so $5M of debt remains. There has been a fair amount of dilution:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

On an (adjusted) earnings basis the stock is expensive as this year's EPS is exepected at $0.09, rising to $0.21 next year. Two times sales seems reasonable to us for a company generating 60%+ gross margins.

Conclusion

While video might indeed be the way business gets done these days, as management claims and enterprise video demand is growing near triple digits, we have a hard time consolidating that with the 1% revenue growth in Q2 and even that exceeded expectations.

The future looks to be a bit better, but only a bit. Revenue growth is guided in the low single digits, it's hard to get excited about that, even if operationally there is some improvement. While we are aware of the secular tailwinds and see some upside for the shares, we see better opportunities elsewhere, to be honest.

If you are interested in similar small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a wachtlist of similar stocks. We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.