Back in April, we wrote an article about Herman Miller (MLHR) suggesting a speculative position in the company, as we thought shares were undervalued and represented an investment opportunity.

The company reported fourth-quarter and full-year results a few weeks ago. As expected, MLHR felt the full effects of COVID-19 on its business compared to its third quarter, which was just feeling the impact of the pandemic in regions outside of China. In their fourth quarter, MLHR experienced significant disruptions in most of their business segments which included full or partial shutdowns of their major manufacturing locations and retail studios.

That said, results came in stronger than expected, with MLHR beating revenues and EPS expectations. However, the company is still in defense mode, suspending its dividend payment and share repurchases.

Shares are currently trading at $22 per share. From a valuation point of view, we believe MLHR is still undervalued and there is an opportunity for a speculative position. We are lowering our fair value estimate for MLHR to $33 from $40 per share, based on an EV/Sales multiple of 1x. Currently, the market is pricing in MLHR on a forward sales multiple of just 0.75x.

At this point, we believe the market is heavily discounting the business model of the company, as work-from-home is thought to become the new norm. If that’s the case, it would put MLHR in a tough position, as most of their revenues come from their contract side of the business, while only 16% of total sales come from their Retail segment.

That said, we believe it is too early to tell if that new trend is going to stay. It could take many years before businesses can find a permanent solution to adapt their workforce and culture to a work-at-home environment; not to mention the CAPEX needed in communication solutions needed to implement a seamless out-of-premises ecosystem. Either way, MLHR has the resources, research team, and experience to adapt to a changing environment. Their investments in their direct-to-consumer Retail segment could help the company in the short term, as businesses figure out the best working environment for their employees.

However, with expectations so low, a slightly better outcome could push the stock to our fair value estimate. We are keeping our bullish opinion about MLHR.

MLHR’s Retail business segment was the highlight of their last quarter

Demand for MLHR’s product in their Retail segment (in N.A. as well as internationally) was the highlight of the fourth quarter with new orders dropping by just 5% compared to the prior-year period. The strength in their Retail segment was attributed to growth in their e-commerce channels, which saw orders up 123% over the last year. Retail is still a small percentage of total sales, at just 16%, but still represents a growing opportunity for MLHR, especially in a work-from-home environment. The retail assortment of Design Within Reach (DWR), HAY, and HermanMiller.com which focuses on home offices saw an uptick in orders of 126% compared to last year, in support of work-from-home initiatives. The company started redesigning their DWR e-commerce site to improve customers' online experience.

That said, MLHR’s North American and International Contract business segments are still feeling the pressure of COVID-19

With much of their manufacturing and retail stores closed for most of their fourth quarter, it is not surprising to see sales and new orders from their Contract segment to drop by double-digit percentages. Organic sales for their North American and International segments dropped by 37% and 41%, respectively, during their fourth quarter compared to their prior-year period, while new orders fell by 31% and 19%.

During their fourth quarter, the company had to take goodwill impairment charges totaling $205M related to their DWR, HAY, Maharam, and Naughtone brands. Restructuring charges for the quarter came in at $17M, mostly related to the reduction of their workforce as part of their cost initiative strategy.

MLHR still has a solid balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with total cash of $454M, which includes the withdrawal of $265M from their revolving credit facility. They also issued $50M in notes at an interest rate of 4.95% maturing in 2030. The company is setting aside cash to repay their 2021 March notes, avoiding any make-whole provisions.

Lastly, as we said at the beginning of the article, management is suspending any dividends and share repurchases to preserve liquidity given the uncertain economic environment.

Offices are not disappearing, but a “hybrid” workplace might be the future

It is too early to tell if the “work-from-home” trend is here to stay. The trend really started as companies were caught by surprise and had to adapt quickly, using whatever resources they had on hand. We believe investors would get a better idea of knowing if the trend is here to stay when there is an actual solution to COVID-19. Once a solution is found, it would be interesting to see if workers feel secure working from offices again. For now, we are just left speculating for the outcome.

There were two interesting articles from the WSJ (here and here) that showed the positives and negatives of a work-from-home environment. The initial “experiment” was positive, as companies saw workers keep up with productivity, even with the distractions at home. However, the viability of working from home really depends on the nature of the business.

What is being discussed is a “hybrid” workplace, where people still come to the office but not as often as they used to.

MLHR’s extensive experience puts them in a good place

What we like about MLHR is their experience dealing with corporations in handling their office space setup. Even if the work-from-home trend stays longer than expected, MLHR can help its clients by advising them on the most productive setup for optimal productivity. The extensive product selection and different price points is definitively a plus, as workers can build a home office based on their budgets. MLHR also has an extensive distribution network:

"The last weeks, we’ve launched an insight access program that’s designed specifically to support our contract clients and their work-from-home needs for their employees. We are utilizing the distribution and fulfillment network we have developed for the residential retail channel against these new carpet client needs." – Q4 call

The "hybrid" workspace also brings other opportunities for MLHR. For instance, if social distancing guidelines are still implemented as precautionary measures, the company believes large offices can begin reconfiguring their workspace to more satellite locations, which would benefit MLHR as it would start a “refresh” cycle:

"We do believe that companies are going to need offices, and the question will be to what level do they need to be reconfigured and to what level do — is there any reality to what has been a lot of conversation around the potential for companies to maybe move out of Class A office space in large metropolitan areas and into more outside the city center and satellite hub and spoke type models." – Q4 call

A “hybrid” environment also presents the question: if employees work from home, is the employer buying their office needs and supplies? Management touched slightly on the subject during their last conference call, and are currently seeing more corporations reimbursing employees:

"Also we’re able to use the insight access program that’s quite easy in digital for all of our corporate clients that are offering reimbursements and stipends for their work-from-home employees today. ? So we were actually a little bit ahead of our contract customers in starting to get ready for this, so we anticipate there will be a second wave as people start to reimburse to people who have more longer term work-from-home situations." – Q4 call

Either way, we believe MLHR has the resources (knowledge, product catalog, distribution) to weather the storm and adapt to a changing workplace environment.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

Shares in MLHR are currently trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 0.74x, below their 5-year average sales multiple of 0.9x.

We believe a fair value multiple based on sales to be 1x. We come up with our fair value multiple and an intrinsic value per share for MLHR of $33, using the following variables:

Source: author estimates

At this point, we believe the market is pricing in a “doom and gloom” scenario. We believe MLHR’s future results need to go from “horrible” to “bad” for value to close the gap.

While shares are currently undervalued based on our intrinsic value calculations, investors should expect a very volatile ride. The company was still experiencing weakness in new orders and we believe it’s going to take a while before it returns to growth. With many businesses still uncertain about what the office in a post COVID world is going to look like, it is reasonable to expect companies deferring new purchases.

That said, we believe there is value in MLHR and are still bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.