Seasonal factors are indicating that there's a good chance that the VIX will rally between now and October.

Short-term probabilities are starting to turn to the upside in the VIX which suggest that we may see a rally over the next month.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) has continued to hold its ground despite a substantial pullback in the VIX.

It is my belief that while in the short run, VIXM is likely bullish, in the long run, VIXM is headed much lower. For this reason, I suggest that investors take profits on open VIXM positions to prepare for the long-run downside of this instrument.

VIX Markets

If you've been reading my articles for some time, then you're likely aware that I'm largely bearish the VIX. That is, I believe the long-term statistics overwhelmingly suggest that most pops in the VIX are reverted in short order and in the long run it pays to fade the crowd and sell the VIX when most are buying it.

However, at present, I am starting to become slightly bullish the VIX over the next 1-3 months. I say slightly here because I believe the probabilities which were suggesting that the VIX would decline have moderated somewhat and bullish seasonal factors are starting to come into play.

Specifically, one of my primary metrics for determining the most likely direction of the VIX in the short-run is the outright level of the VIX itself.

This simple chart takes the past 27 years of data and calculates what percentage of time the VIX was higher over the next month, given its outright level at the time of the observation. At present, we have seen the VIX fall into the territory of 22-24, meaning that historically speaking, there's about a 60% chance that volatility will fall over the next month.

What is important to note about the above chart is the clear relationship between the level of the VIX and the directional probability associated with that level. In other words, the more extreme the VIX is to either the upside or downside, the greater the odds that it'll revert to the mean. At present, we are rapidly approaching the long-run mean of the VIX which means that most of the current reversion is likely almost completed.

Seen another way, we are only about 0.6 standard deviations above the 30-year mean level of 19.

Again, while this chart shows that the odds do favor continued downside from here, the odds are less convincing than the 1+ standard deviations from the mean readings seen as little as a month ago.

Ultimately, these data points tell me that traditional mean-reversion forces can't be relied on as heavily at these levels as months prior. In this light, I believe we should look at other metrics like seasonality and market movements to gauge probability.

One of these studies is simply a measure of the monthly trend in the VIX compared to the probability of the next month rising.

This chart shows that given that the VIX has fallen over the last month, the last 30 years of data would say that there's a slight chance (about 56%) that we'll see the VIX rally over the next month. This may seem like a very slight probability, but combined with other metrics this can help form a holistic view on the VIX.

One of these metrics which I am examining at this point is seasonality. I have never really read a convincing fundamental explanation for this, but volatility tends to be lowest during the summer and rally into the fall.

Purely based on historic medians, the numbers say that on average the VIX rallies by about 13% between July and October. This is a fairly small median movement between these time periods, but the directional probabilities are fairly strong with 70% of all years seeing an increase in the VIX between July and October.

As can be seen in the prior chart, there's a lot of volatility associated with this trade. Indeed, volatility itself is most volatile in the back part of the year with October and November historically associated with the largest swings in the VIX.

And again, the VIX tends to have the greatest variance - with most of it to the upside - during the last quarter.

What this data tells me is that there's a moderate possibility that volatility will rise between now and the end of the year based on seasonality as well as the trend in the VIX. If it were possible to directly trade the outright VIX number (for example buy at 24 and sell at 26), then I'd be bullish the VIX. But we've got a very big problem - you can't precisely trade the VIX and instruments like VIXM are holding futures contracts and these futures contracts move differently than the VIX itself over time.

VIX Futures

VIXM's methodology is relatively straightforward. It is holding and rolling exposure across the fourth through seven month VIX futures contracts and it maintains this position in perpetuity. Here is the long-run return of this index.

Numerically speaking, this index has declined at an annualized pace of a little over 20% per year for the past decade. In fact, if you look at the "bump" at the end of the chart, this is what happened to the index when the VIX rallied to some of the highest levels ever seen. A rally in the VIX of several hundred percentage points only erased about 2 years of losses. So put simply, if you're holding VIXM, you are holding something which is structurally in decline.

This said however, the VIX has actually reverted by about 70% since the highest of this spring - and since then, VIXM is only off slightly. The reason for this has to do with where VIXM is holding exposure.

What this chart shows is the general relationship between levels in the VIX and the percentage differential between the spot level of the VIX and major futures contracts. This data basically says that when the VIX rallies strongly, the spot level of the VIX tends to rally much more than futures - and this differential to futures increases with time until expiry.

In other words, since VIXM is holding the fourth through the seventh month futures contracts, it is generally lagging changes in the VIX to both the upside and the downside. This lagging of performance is why we've seen VIXM remain at elevated levels while the VIX itself has corrected. Seen another way, here is the correlation between 1-month changes in the VIX and 1-month changes in these same four futures contracts.

Again, a very clear relationship in which longer-term futures are correlated to a less degree than short-term futures contracts.

The implication of this data is this: if you're trading VIXM, you're trading something which tracks the VIX, but it does so to a much less degree than the prompt futures contracts, so if you're expecting to closely mimic changes in the VIX, unfortunately you're out of luck.

All this said however, I believe the most convincing bearish argument against VIXM is the driver of the long-run decline in the index VIXM tracks. And this is of course roll yield.

This chart shows the average differential between these four futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX by number of days until expiry of the front contract. This chart shows a clear relationship in that through time, futures contracts converge towards the spot level of the VIX and this convergence is directly correlated with the time until expiry - that is, short-term futures converge much faster than long-term futures.

Ultimately, this data conveys two key things. The first implication is that yes, futures convergence is greatly reduced through holding exposure in the fourth through seventh futures contract. But unfortunately, there still is convergence as seen by the mild decline throughout the month in each contract. We can see the long-run decline here by referencing the 20% annualized loss over the past decade. Put simply, this is the base expectation for this ETF since VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX about 85% of the time which leaves me highly bearish VIXM in the long run.

Conclusion

Short-term probabilities are starting to turn to the upside in the VIX which suggests that we may see a rally over the next month. Seasonal factors are indicating that there's a good chance that the VIX will rally between now and October. Despite the bullish short-term probabilities, roll yield is likely to continue pulling VIXM down through time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.