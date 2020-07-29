The new CEO for the Dow Jones business should capitalize on the company's strength in customer engagement, particularly with WSJ.

The recent move in Australia's dollar provides a serious tailwind which could lead to an earnings surprise in their upcoming call.

News Corporation (NWS) has been hated by Wall Street with the emergence of huge competitors for consumer attention - Google, Disney, Facebook, Apple; the list goes on and on. Without a doubt, the traditional media publishing business is broken. However, News Corp has transformed itself into so much more, with one example being its legacy Wall Street Journal flagship subscription, which bridged the gap seamlessly into digital while also flexing pricing power.

The recent COVID-19 impact to the company has been minimal, with about a -7.8% drop in revenues YOY for the latest quarter. Of course, the period only included a couple weeks of shutdown and so the overall fallout may be worse, in which time will tell. But, the long term picture for the company is still intact, and with a few strategic decisions and continued strength in Australia the stock could provide decent short and long term returns for shareholders.

The Australian Impact to News Corp

For one, to understand NWS is to know the significant impact the company's revenues have to the relationship between the AUS-USD. As displayed in their latest 10-k, 41% of the company's revenues in 2019 came from Australia, with the remainder denominated in USD and the British Pound Sterling.

Using historical data can help understand the magnitude between these currency fluctuations and the resulting figures to the top line. As an example, the change from 2018 to 2019 was explained by management like this:

Revenues at the Australian newspapers were $1,197 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $82 million, or 6%, as compared to fiscal 2018 revenues of $1,279 million. The impact of foreign currency fluctuations of the U.S. dollar against local currencies resulted in a revenue decrease of $99 million, or 7%, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to fiscal 2018.

Looking now at 2 charts from the AUS-USD relationship over the last 5 years, the 1st showing AUS-USD at the beginning of the FY 2019 fiscal year (0.740), and the 2nd showing AUS-USD at the end of FY 2019 (0.703), representing a decrease of about -5%.

From these charts, we can see what appears to be a strong correlation (-7% vs -5%) between revenues for the company and currency fluctuations in their two biggest markets, Australia and the U.S.

As I mentioned in my in-depth SA blog post (for end of July 2020) covering the latest currency data since the COVID-19 crisis, Australia's dollar is rebounding quite strongly and appears to have reversed a longer term trend against the USD. Importantly, this reversal has not been reflected in the company's latest 10-q, with reported the time period ending March 31, 2020.

Since that time, the AUS has appreciated +17.7%, which could contribute to a nice earnings surprise for their next call in August.

The Elephant in the Room

On 3/31/20, the company sold their News America Marketing business for up to approximately $235 million-- leading to an impairment charge of $175 million for the latest quarter

for the latest quarter The company recorded an impairment charge of $931 million on the goodwill assets of its Foxtel business.

The company's explanation:

Due to the impact of adverse trends resulting from lower expected broadcast subscribers and the impact that COVID-19 is expected to have on advertising, over-the-top, or OTT, and commercial subscriber revenues in the near term, the Company revised its future outlook which resulted in a reduction in expected future cash flows of the business.

These are non-cash charges, and the stock has in fact performed pretty well since this announcement, having grown over 20% as the market digested the impact and looked forward, as they have done with many other stocks in the market today as well.

Short Term Liquidity Risks

News Corp has had a tough road in the short term when it comes to contractual obligations and commitments, of which the figures for the Less than 1 year time period will be baked into the next audited cash flow numbers. However, after the hurdle for this next call and the 1-3 years following, the company has great freedom in 3-5 years and all of the years thereafter.

The worst of the obligations have to be absorbed in the 12 months succeeding the ending date for the time period of their last 10-k, June 30 2019. With their next 10-k to come in the next several weeks, the full deterioration to cash flows should be recognized, and it will be seen exactly how the company was able to survive through those obligations.

As can be seen in the 1-3 year obligation time period, the company owes $2.5 billion, which when averaged over 2 years only represents about $1.25 billion and is a much lighter obligation than the preceding 12 month period of $1.838 billion. From the company's unaudited estimates in their latest 10-q, the cash flow statement reports a reduction in Capital Expenditures (from $417 million to $335 million), and an inflow of capital from $925 million in fresh borrowings, for the nine months representing the YTD numbers.

Focus on the Legacy Business for the U.S. Market

As reported on SA news, the last CEO for Dow Jones, the company's publishing business including their flagship Wall Street Journal, has left the company. The new CEO Almar Latour has his work cut out for him, but should be able to take a fresh approach that hopefully leads to a doubling down on company's strengths and a strategic exit to dying media forms.

A key metric that I believe should be watched during this new CEO's reign has to do with customer/ website user engagement. From the 10-k reporting some of the company's bigger consumer products of the Dow Jones business:

According to Littledata.io, the average pages per session for large websites is 2.8, with the bottom 20% reporting a 1.8 or less, and the top 20% ranking in at 4.4 or more. Using the company's reported data, we can calculate this metric quite easily:

WSJ = 2.99

MarketWatch = 2.43

WSJDN = 2.71

The higher WSJ metric is particularly impressive considering that the content is behind a paywall, thus naturally leading many of the website's visitors who aren't subscribers to leave the site with its limit on articles allowed to be read.

If the company wants to break through some of the difficulties it has seen in the past and moving forward, higher customer engagement needs to trend in the right direction rather than moving backwards, particularly as metrics like these and other can influence search engine rankings and subscriber churn, leading to longer term trends in revenues, EBITDA, and earnings.

Valuation: Growth Assumptions and Discount Rates

Next, I will utilize a reverse DCF to attempt to estimate the assumptions that are built into the market's current valuation of News Corporation, and then make a general comment on whether it sounds reasonable or not. For free cash flow estimations, I will use the FY 2019 cash flows from Gurufocus.

FCF = $0.61 FCF / share, Fair Value = $12.47

Growth rate = 7%

Discount rate = 6%

Estimating FCF at $0.61 per share (TTM from March '20) means that at $12.79, the current share price for News Corporation, Wall Street could be projecting 7.35% growth and discounting it at 6%, which are pretty aggressive estimates but fall close in-line with growth rates in operating income over the last 3-5 years (around 5-6% per year).

You can argue that a 6% discount rate is also very aggressive, but you can also argue that very low interest rates have made money cheap and easy, and call for lower discount rates across the board.

Conclusion

NWS needs to work on their strengths in digital and with the Wall Street Journal, while simultaneously capitalizing on their investments in Australia (real estate media and otherwise) and hoping for a continued trend in the AUS-USD relationship.

While I won't be personally buying the stock due to my policy of avoiding negative annual earnings, I can see where investors perceive a recovery and additional upside for the long term. The new $925 million in financing will help assuage any short term liquidity needs and buy the company time to re-focus and re-coup.

