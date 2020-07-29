FEMSA shares now appear to carry a meaningful conglomerate discount, and sentiment will remain weak until OXXO same-store traffic improves and the value of the M&A plan is proven.

Management is using the crisis as an opportunity to review its OXXO store base and cull lower-margin locations, while still aiming for long-term expansion into other LatAm markets.

One of the primary appeals for FEMSA (NYSE:FMX) for some time has been its status as a "defensive growth" stock. Rising populations and incomes in Central and South America meant growth opportunities for the Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) beverage operations, as well as the company's multiple retail formats, with incremental opportunities also available simply from out-executing smaller players with less scale and operating efficiency. Along with that, the company's status as a retailer of "staples" was supposed to provide some downside protection, as people still need to eat in recessions.

COVID-19 has thrown out a lot of the conventional wisdom about "defensive" names, and FEMSA is no exception, as mobility restrictions (stay at home orders and the like) have hit the business harder than expected. Even allowing for the worse-than-expected economy in Mexico, FEMSA has lagged the Mexican index by about 10% on a year-to-date basis and the S&P 500 even more significantly (close to 25%). While I do continue to believe that FEMSA is undervalued, this is a "show me" story that will require meaningful improvement in the outlook for OXXO same-store sales and margins before investors are willing to reconsider the name.

Weaker Than Expected Results As COVID-19 Takes Its Toll

If there's good news to the FEMSA numbers, and I'd say there isn't much, it's that the results were what they were against a worse-than-expected backdrop, as the rapid spread of COVID-19 in many countries led to significant operating restrictions in many geographies and a rapid shift in consumer behaviors. At the end, FEMSA ended up missing by 5% on the revenue line and about 3% on the EBITDA line.

Revenue declined about 11% as reported, and closer to 14% on an organic basis. Coca-Cola FEMSA revenue declined about 10%, with Mexico/Central America down about 6% and South America down 17%, including a 14% decline in Brazil. Volumes were weaker, hurt by mobility restrictions impacting foodservice demand, as well as weaker consumer confidence (sodas and similar beverages are still comparative luxuries), but the volume declines were limited to about 6% in Mex/CA and 5% in Brazil, though worse in other regions like Colombia.

FEMSA's flagship OXXO operation saw an 8% decline in revenue, with same-store sales down a worse-than-expected 12% on a painful 24% decline in traffic (partly offset by a 15% increase in average ticket). Traffic was hurt by mobility restrictions (about 50% of stores were meaningfully restricted in the quarter), but also supply interruptions like a beer shortage that I'd previewed in my last piece. In the drug store business, same-store sales were down 10% on strict mobility restrictions, and fuel same-store sales were down 49% on a sharp decline in demand driven by those mobility restrictions.

Gross margins held up a little better than expected overall, with gross margin up 60bp. KOF did the worst, with a 280bp decline on weaker price/mix and higher concentrate costs, while OXXO held serve. Health gross margin actually improved 80bp (largely in Ecuador), while Fuel improved 250bp.

EBITDA declined 20% as reported and 23% on an organic basis, while operating income declined 40% in organic terms. Coca-Cola FEMSA EBITDA declined 10%, while OXXO plunged 35%. Health was up 3% and Fuel declined 51%, but these two businesses still account for 9% and 2% of total EBTIDA, respectively.

Waiting For The Recovery

FEMSA management said the business bottomed in May and has been improving since then, but about one-third of OXXO stores are still under restrictions. Given recent data on COVID-19 incidence across Latin America, I wouldn't expect a sharp turnaround or reversal in public policy. Latin America continues to lead the world in cases, with Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia all seeing significant case numbers. In fact, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru are all in the top 10 for confirmed/acknowledged cases, as well as recently-reported cases.

More specific to FEMSA, the beer shortage has improved, but the pandemic has dramatically slowed the company's OXXO store expansion, leading to a 40-store reduction this quarter. While none of this is a welcome development, management is using this as an opportunity to review store operations and permanently cull some lower-margin stores. At the same time, management reaffirmed its long-term interest in growing the concept outside of Mexico (including Chile, Colombia, and Brazil).

While I'm not expecting a sharp reversal in the third quarter, I believe FEMSA has seen the worst of the mobility restrictions and business disruption. I do expect store traffic to recover in the coming quarters, but I also do expect some lingering impact on consumer confidence and spending, given the economic damage COVID-19 has caused.

The Outlook

While mentioning the possibility of further acquisitions to support its new U.S. janitorial/sanitation operations, management appears less interested in large-scale M&A at this point. That's for the best, as the Street has not liked the direction the company has gone with M&A, and now appears to be factoring in a conglomerate discount. That's not entirely unfair, given that these new acquisitions are perceived as well outside the company's proven competence, and it will take likely years of execution to change minds on this.

With COVID-19 hitting traffic more than I'd expected, I've trimmed back my expectations for FEMSA in 2020. Unfortunately, given the nature of what FEMSA does, there's really no "catch-up spending" later on to compensate, or at least not to a meaningful extent. With that, my long-term revenue growth rate goes down a bit, but is still in the 7%'s, with a similar growth rate for free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the core cash flows and factoring in the more volatile impact of currency and the company's stake in Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), my fair value for the ADRs is still above $80 (closer to $81, actually). With that, I see these shares as meaningfully undervalued, but I do acknowledge the damage done to the stock's reputation by recent M&A expansion into new markets, as well as the less-defensive-than-hoped nature of the business during this outbreak. For patient, long-term investors, I think this is a good entry point, but it will likely take a little while for the shares to regain the ground they've lost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.