It has not been a good year for automotive to be sure. Indeed, it’s been even worse for Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) investors. First, the dividend was cut upon executive change and restructuring initiatives, and then COVID-19 halted the industry for a couple of months. Although core revenue took a large hit, though it is seeing encouraging recovery after the initial shocks, our jubilance around Daimler’s Q2 results came with their mobility segment results. Robust performance demonstrates that their leading mobility VC portfolio is rather intact and keeps the Daimler thesis alive. With more promising partnership initiatives being unveiled, we continue to be long Daimler.

Paradigm Shift Threat

As detailed in our original thesis on Daimler, the alpha relative to other companies comes from its substantial portfolio of VC investments. All of these lie at the cutting edge of mobility. However, the companies that are responsible for the lion’s share of the VC valuation are mobility companies that rely on communal driving, specifically Share Now and Free Now, as well as ViaVan. By either rendering taxi-like services or ride-sharing services, we were deeply worried that COVID-19 would have customers entirely eschew these means of transportation, similar to public transport in general. However, the decline in the mobility segment, which is the segment that tracks revenues from these businesses, was fairly limited.

(Source: Daimler Q2 2020 PR)

Some decline was expected, as inevitably the lockdown measures were precluding any possibility of revenue for periods of time in Europe. However, the overall revenue, measured in gross merchandise volume, only declined 10% in Q2, offsetting the otherwise substantial growth trajectory that the segment usually has. Since a paradigm shift, which would seriously damage the long-term prospects of their VC portfolio, seems relatively unlikely (perhaps a consequence of overwhelming European exposure), we are at ease regarding the core idea we had around Daimler.

New Additions

What’s more is that these growth exposures are also expanding through new mobility initiatives. A very in-vogue initiative is the partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) for developing self-driving in Daimler vehicles. Of course, we remember a similar partnership being conducted with Tesla (TSLA) for a while, although that came to an end a few years ago when Tesla decided to go it alone. Indeed, a rollout destined for 2024 is still a pie-in-the-sky for the most part, but it nonetheless signals that Daimler is moving in the right direction towards an autonomous driving future. In another very Tesla-esque move, Daimler has also entered a partnership with Farasis Energy, a Chinese battery maker, in a similar supply arrangement to what Tesla has with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). They are also taking a 3% stake in Farasis.

Concluding Remarks

Overall, our thesis has not changed. The situation with Daimler’s VC portfolio continues to be promising, where COVID-19 has not proven to be the doom of the communal riding concept. What’s more is that they have taken further initiatives to shore up potential problems they might have competing in the move to electrification, with additions to the business through partnerships with battery makers and Nvidia for self-driving computing. Although we still see upside in Daimler, there continue to be risks. First, Daimler continues to be more beleaguered than peers in the best of times shown by their typically lower margins. Restructurings need to go well for these gaps to be closed. Secondly, automotive in general is a riskier prospect now that we are entering a recession, and the threat of a second-wave of COVID-19 looms. Nonetheless, if one were to move aggressively into still discounted automotive exposures, Daimler is the clear winner in our eyes. For a high alpha play that we expect will pan out over the next 5-7 years, we would opine that this stock is the worthiest exposure among automotive manufacturers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDAIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.