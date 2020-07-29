Bearish Betting Suggests A Stock Market Correction Is Coming

Bearish betting continues to pile up, suggesting investors see stocks falling further over the next few weeks. Based on the current valuation, it seems plausible this could happen.

Since the beginning of July, I have been tracking bearish options betting in the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY). The activity shows that traders have been buying puts, an indication that the belief that equity prices are heading lower over the short term. It is important to note that these views are over the short term, as most of the options betting taking place with a view of over the next 2 to 3 months.

Valuations Historical High

The valuation of both the NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 are at very high levels. These valuations are very concerning; while they do not scream bubble like some would want you to believe, but they do suggest that markets are ahead of themselves at current levels.

The NASDAQ 100 is trading at almost 27 times next year's earnings, while the S&P 500 is trading at 19.6. The S&P 500 has a less concerning valuation, as it is slightly higher than the previous cycle peak in early 2018 of about 18.2. But not nearly as high as the dot.com bubble high of 24.5 in 1999. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 is trading at its highest level since 2004, but well below its year 2000 peak of almost 54. Based on the current level, it would seem the NASDAQ has the most at risk currently, should a correction come our way.

(Refinitiv)

Bets Are Building

It's probably why most of the bearish betting taking place has been on the NASDAQ 100 QQQ. Over the last ten trading days, the option for expiration on August 21 at the $230 puts has increased by more than 65,000. The majority of the options traded at this strike price were bought, trading for between $1.50 and $2.25 per contract. As of July 29, the options traded for about $1.20 per contract, which means that the trader has spent at least $8 million.

We have also seen the open interest level rise sharply by over 41,000 contracts for August 21, $250 puts. Again, these contracts mostly traded on the ASK and were bought for about $6.25. Additionally, there was also rising open interest for August 21 expiration at the $245 and $240 strike price.

Additionally, we have seen some options betting the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) recently. For example, over the past three trading sessions, open interest levels for the March 2021 $290 puts has increased by 150,000 contracts. It is a bearish bet that suggests someone is betting that the S&P 500 is below 2,900 by that date. Again, like the other transaction, the majority of these contracts were bought.

But that's not all because the open interest level for the SPY August 21 $315 contract has risen sharply as well, climbing by almost 60,000 contracts, as well as the $305 puts for the same expiration date, which jumped by a similar amount.

Risks

The bets seem to be very large and are directional bearish. It would seem to suggest that several institutional types of investors are betting or even hedging that the market overall takes a turn lower over the next three or so weeks. We have been seeing this starting to build at the beginning of July.

If the options bets do turn out just to be hedging, then it likely would mean that the market heads substantially higher, which is possible despite the very high valuation levels. However, it would still suggest that there is nervousness among these investors about the current outlook.

Overall, it seems hard to deny that the betting is overwhelmingly bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.