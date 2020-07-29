While the headline numbers reported last week were strong, chip giant Intel (INTC) saw its shares drop as the company announced a delay in its 7nm product roadmap. When I submitted that earnings reaction article, shares were down about 9% to $55, but they've lost plenty more since then as seen in the chart below. At this point, it seems like everyone thinks that Intel is dead, yet the numbers out there seem to suggest otherwise.

It's been a while since I've seen a giant in its sector get beat down so much, and I'm not just referring to stock price. There were several negative analysts' notes out, with one firm suggesting this was the worst Intel earnings call in their more than 11 years of covering the name. Looking purely at the numbers, as someone who has written about this stock since late 2011, I disagree wholeheartedly. I can surely find many earnings reports where the overall numbers reported and guidance given were much worse. Remember, the Q2 results were very strong and guidance did come in better than the street was expecting. Of course, everyone seems to be piling on even more after AMD (AMD) reported a strong quarter this week, with that company finally giving current quarter above street expectations for the first time in more than two years.

With all of these people out there ready to bury Intel, you would think the projections moving forward would be quite bearish. It turns out that's not really the case, as the graphic below shows. Even if AMD is able to come in say 25% above current 2023 revenue estimates, Intel is still expected to be doing more revenue in a quarter than AMD will be doing in an entire year! With the dramatic moves in stock price recently, the price/sales ratio for AMD is also substantially higher even three years out. The valuation gap using price to earnings is even more staggering (8.8 versus 29.0), given Intel's massive profitability.

Just to hammer home the point about how different these names are, Intel management has guided to free cash flow of $17 billion this year. That's nearly twice the amount of total revenue AMD is forecast to generate. In the first half of 2020, Intel generated more than $10.6 billion in free cash flow, which turns out to be more than $58 million per day. AMD in the entire six month period generated total free cash flow of $32 million.

It is that strong cash flow that will help Intel continue to reward shareholders in a big way moving forward. The fall in the stock price has the annual dividend yield up to 2.75%, and the buyback should resume in the coming months. As the chart below shows, Intel has done a tremendous job of reducing its share count over the last decade, while AMD's share count is up by nearly 75% over the same time. With Intel shares down more than 20% in just a week, management has been presented an opportunity to use that buyback to its advantage, and that will help with future dividend raises.

Intel shares have taken a major hit since the Q2 earnings report, but let's not dig a grave for the company just yet. While the 7nm delay was not a welcome announcement, this is still a company that is generating plenty of revenue, net income, and free cash flow. Investors have certainly shifted their dollars towards AMD in recent days, but the valuations are looking questionable at this point especially given Intel's capital return plan. Street analysts seem to be really bearish, but their estimates don't seem to be showing too much skepticism over the next few years. Intel looks a lot different now that it is down another $7 from where it was when I covered it right after earnings.

