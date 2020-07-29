The catalyst will be when the market stops fretting over 2021 and 2022 debt maturities and recognizes the vast free cash flows that Antero can generate at future projected commodity prices.

Since that publication date, after an initial rollercoaster ride, Antero Resources shares are higher by 64.5%, with the S&P 500 Index down 4.5%.

Introduction

On February 19th, 2020, I published an article with the headline, "Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Dispelling The Myth Of Antero As High-Cost Producer". This article generated a spirited discussion and debate, for which I am thankful. The following is a snapshot of the headline introduction of that article.

(Source: Author, February 19th, 2020 published article)

Since that article was published, Antero Resources (AR) shares have appreciated 64.5% cumulatively, with the S&P 500 Index (SP500) lower by 4.5% and dry natural gas prices lower by 5.9%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The strong absolute gains were preceded by a harrowing fall in March and early April of 2020, with Antero's share price falling below $1 amidst persistent restructuring rumors.

Not only did these potential restructuring rumors turn out to be false, when Antero Resources reported their first quarter 2020 results on April 29th, 2020, the company made substantial progress chopping away at their 2021 and 2022 debt maturities, repurchasing $383 million in notional value during the three months ending March 31st, 2020, which came on top of substantial fourth quarter 2019 repurchases.

On this front, all together, Antero retired over $608 million of 2021 and 2022 debt, buying these notes back at a 20% weighted average discount, reducing the par value of the debt by over $120 million.

More importantly, Antero continued reducing its capital expenses, and targeted positive $175 million in free cash flow for calendar 2020, when the sell-side analysts were in aggregate looking for a negative $500 million in free cash flow for 2020.

Fast forward three months later, and I think Antero is going to raise its free cash flow forecast for 2020, and 2021, when they report earnings results after the close on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

Why?

One simple reason is behind this projection. Natural gas liquids prices have been very strong, the outlook for future natural gas liquids prices has improved, and Antero, as the second-largest domestic producer of natural gas liquids, behind Occidental Petroleum (OXY), after Occidental bought Anadarko Petroleum, is uniquely positioned to benefit.

Adding to the bullish narrative, I expect dry natural gas prices to follow their natural gas liquids peers, rising substantially, as production continues its long decline, and demand, which is relatively inelastic, bounces back. As the fifth-largest current dry natural gas producer in the U.S., with a path to becoming the second-largest, Antero should be at the center of the two strongest energy commodity price rallies.

In summary, I personally can see Antero generating over $500 million in free cash flow in 2021, and exceeding this in 2022. These free cash flows will accentuate their available existing liquidity, both from visible and hidden assets, like their stake in Antero Midstream (AM), which is presently worth roughly Antero Resources' current market capitalization right now ($750 million).

The combined forthcoming free cash flows and additional asset sales, on top of the overriding royalty sale that was announced on June 15th, 2020, will officially, finally, eliminate the 2021/2022 debt wall worries and allow Antero to reprice favorably versus peers and the broader market. Upside from these levels is still substantial, and that is why I am reiterating the generational investment opportunity in Antero shares today.

The 2021/2022 Debt Wall

From page 17 of Antero Resources' first quarter 10-Q, this is a snapshot of the company's debt maturities as of March 31st, 2020.

(Source: Antero's Q1 2020 10-Q)

In the introductory paragraphs of this article, I discussed how Antero had repurchased debt in Q4 of 2019, and Q4 of 2020. Here are those two paragraphs again with emphasis added on the debt reduction.

Not only did these potential restructuring rumors turn out to be false, when Antero Resources reported their first quarter 2020 results on April 29th, 2020, the company made substantial progress chopping away at their 2021 and 2022 debt maturities, repurchasing $383 million in notional value during the three months ending March 31st, 2020, which came on top of substantial fourth quarter 2019 repurchases. On this front, all together, Antero retired over $608 million of 2021 and 2022 debt, buying these notes back at a 20% weighted average discount, reducing the par value of the debt by over $120 million.

From Antero's June 2020 Investor Presentation, which can be found here, we saw that Antero repurchased an additional $196 million in notional principal, using $163 million of cash. For the record, the company increased its gain on the buyback of debt to roughly $153 million over the past three quarters, not too shabby for a company supposedly on the restructuring block and sporting a market capitalization of roughly $750 million.

(Source: Antero Resources June 2020 Investor Presentation)

This additional debt repurchases brought the remaining notional value of the 2021 notes, which were due on November 1st, 2021, down to $540 million, which easily fits under Antero's revolver, even prior to the overriding royalty sale proceeds.

Adding the potential liquidity pool is a plethora of somewhat hidden assets on Antero's balance sheet, which is generally already less leveraged than peers like Range Resources (RRC), or Southwestern Energy (SWN), two companies I like quite a bit, as I articulated here, and here. These hidden assets include land, minerals, a hedge portfolio that was roughly $1.1 billion in the money at the time of the June Investor Presentation, and a roughly 29% ownership of Antero Midstream shares, which are again valued at approximately Antero Resources' current market capitalization.

(Source: June 2020 Investor Presentation)

The end result is that Antero's 2021 and 2022 debt wall, which includes December 1st, 2022 maturing bonds, is not really a formidable debt wall at all anymore.

(Source: Antero Resources June 2020 Investor Presentation)

With forecasted free cash flow of $175 million in 2020, as of their April 29th, 2020, earnings release, which is already trending higher, as we will examine below, Antero is closer to approaching a self-funding model supported by free cash flow generation than many investors appreciate today.

Over The Free Cash Flow Hill

Interestingly, with their June 2020 presentation, Antero increased their projected free cash flow generation from $175 million at the end of April to $190 million.

(Source: Antero Resources June 2020 Investor Presentation)

The estimated free cash flows for 2020 were based on 5/29/2020 strip pricing (remember the June 2020 Investor Presentation was initially published on 6/4/2020).

Looking back to that time frame, Antero's weekly indicated weighted price average was closer to $16 per barrel.

(Source: Antero Resources Weekly International LPG Pricing Update)

Since then, natural gas liquids prices have continued to increase, rising to an indicated almost $22 per barrel for Antero's mix, which is going to serve to increase Antero Resources 2020 free cash flows further.

(Source: Antero Resources Weekly International LPG Pricing Update)

While 2020 free cash flow forecasts should continue to ratchet higher because of higher natural gas liquids prices, the biggest change is going to occur with Antero's 2021 free cash flow forecast, because as strip prices rise, Antero Resources' production is relatively unhedged for 2021 natural gas liquids (roughly only 10% hedged). Personally, I think Antero is going to trend towards generating over $500 million in free cash flow in 2021, as relatively tighter supply/demand dynamics for natural gas liquids prices drive higher prices and result in higher free cash flow generation.

Keep in mind, that, as of the of the 4/29/2020 earnings release, the change in natural gas liquids prices is a significant delta, as Antero was guiding towards a flat free cash flow profile in 2021. However, indicated pricing for their natural gas liquids basket, at the time of their forecast, was around $14 per barrel, and now, we are closer to $22 per barrel.

Initial Overriding Royalty Transaction

In the first article in this series, I laid out a prospective writing path that I have deviated from at this juncture.

(Source: Author, February 19th, 2020 published article)

The second planned article is this public series was set to outline why Antero Resources had a royalty sale in hand, and to explain why this virtually eliminated the 2021 & 2022 bond maturity and refinancing risk.

This planned article had already been written as a private member article, and even though this was never flushed out into a public article, the thesis proved accurate, as Antero announced they effectively sold a 1.0% to 1.5% overriding royalty interest on June 15th, 2020.

(Source: Antero Resources June 15th, 2020 ORRI Announcement)

There was a lot of confusion post this royalty sale; however, the salient points are these points from my perspective.

This is more of a financing transaction than a traditional royalty sale.

There is an 85% reversionary interest to Antero following the return hurdles.

The ORRI does not burden Antero's well completions beyond 2023.

As described earlier, the ORRI proceeds help bridge the liquidity gap.

At the end of the process, Antero still has a much higher net well interest (82.5% at the low end of calculations) than peer Range Resources (79.5%), who has already executed four royalty sales, and Antero and Range both have materially higher net well interests than their Permian peers on average.

The end result is, the overriding royalty sale demonstrated that Antero has another source of liquidity, though their higher than anticipated forthcoming free cash flow generation from higher natural gas liquids prices relieves the pressure to have to do another royalty sale.

Antero Sports A Relatively Lower Levered Balance Sheet Combined With Higher Production Than Direct Peers

Compared to many of their Appalachia peers, Antero sports a less leveraged balance sheet, specifically in regard to its net debt ratios, and a higher production profile, with Antero projected to end 2020 tied for fifth largest independent producer, with Ovintiv (OVV), sitting behind Occidental Petroleum (OXY), ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), EQT Corp. (EQT), and materially ahead, on the production front, of Devon Energy (DVN), and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG).

(Source: The Contrarian, Author's Calculations, RBN Energy, 10-K's & 10-Q's)

The table above shows the top-19 independent U.S. energy producers, which of course trail the energy giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), in terms of overall production.

Building on this narrative, if you use the multiple that Chevron paid for Noble Energy (NBL), which is the twelfth ranked E&P by 2020 production in the table above, the share price implied for Antero would be off the charts. For now, I am keeping this calculation and comparison private for members of The Contrarian; however, enterprising investors have most of the data they need in the table above to jump to their own conclusion.

Revisiting this valuation comparison, we have had a lot of discussion among informed investors in the past several days, and some of the pushback I get on the institutional side is the oil/gas mix of Noble versus Antero. However, many are surprised to find out that Noble Energy had roughly 50% of their proven reserves on the dry natural gas side, so the production profiles and proven reserves were not as different as many investors have thought at first glance.

Thinking Out Loud About Stock Price Targets

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder here, and coming to a fair value stock price target for Antero is dependent on your views about future free cash flows, what an appropriate discount rate, and what you think an appropriate free cash flow yield would be for a company with Antero's risk profile.

My discounted cash flow models spit out much higher prices right now, depending on assumptions used.

Keeping those private for now, I am going to share a discounted cash flow model and sensitivity analysis that one of our members recently put together,, which is more conservative than my base case model (remember, I am looking for $500 million in free cash flow generation potentially in 2021) to set the table on possible valuation ranges.

(Source: The Contrarian)

Given where natural gas liquids prices are today, which we illustrated reside at close to $22 per barrel earlier in this article, and given where dry natural gas prices are right now, with the 2021 strip over $2.60, and just recently moving over $2.80, which I think will rise to above $3 in 2021, this model implies a much higher share price for Antero Resources common shares.

(Source: Brynne Kelly)

Again, Antero Resources common shares closed at $2.83 on Tuesday, July 30th, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Providing some perspective, I think the $18.33 target in the model shown above, which would be a 548% gain from Tuesday, July 28th's closing price, is actually fairly conservative, as Antero was last at this price level of in the fall of 2018, when the long-term prospects for natural gas liquids prices, and dry natural gas prices were nowhere as robust as they are today.

Risks

The primary risk for Antero now that we are moving past the near-term debt maturity concerns is that oil directed drilling resumes full bore, similar to what happened in the energy recovery following the 2015/2016 price collapse, and related natural gas liquids and dry natural gas production floods the market, and impairs prices going forward.

We have studied this intently, and we do not think that is a high probability, given that both dry natural gas production and liquids production from shale basins was rolling over all the way back in 2019.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian)

As my colleague Lothar Grall's charts above show, dry natural gas production has been rolling over for some time, and the collapse in oil directed drilling rigs, combined with production shut-ins, has served to immediately impact oil production, which was already rolling over too. On this note, it is important to point out that rig counts, frac spreads, and completion crews all declined roughly 20% in 2019, and that was with $WTIC oil prices in the $55-$60 range.

From a bigger picture perspective, according to Baker Hughes (BKR), gas directed rig counts are down roughly 60% year-over-year, and oil directed rig counts are down a staggering 77% year-over-year.

(Source: Baker Hughes)

Importantly, gas directed drilling rigs are making new lows, and oil directed drilling rigs are near their lows, so there has not been a rebound in drilling related capital expenditures, even with markedly higher liquids prices over the past two months.

Adding to the bullish narrative, rig counts have been falling since the first quarter of 2019, with dry gas rigs peaking at 202 for the week of 1/11/2019, and oil directed rigs clocking in at 873 for that week, so the rationalization in capital spending has been ongoing for far longer than the COVID-19 headlines would have you believe.

With a delay in production of 6 to 9 months from when rig counts rise, the risk of an immediate surge in production is falling by the day. This is something we will continue to monitor closely, however; all indicators that we follow continue to flash a bullish signal.

Closing Thoughts - Antero Resources Is Still A Generational Buying Opportunity

From the time, I first published my generational buying opportunity research perspective on Antero Resources in mid-February, it has been over five months, and while we have seen significant price appreciation, with shares moving from below $1 per share at their lows, to close to $3 per share recently, the train is just getting started leaving the station, in my opinion.

Higher natural gas liquids prices are driving increased free cash flows, supplementing the targeted asset sales, allowing Antero to continue to retire debt at a discount, via open market purchases, and serving to eliminate the November 2021 and December 2022 debt wall. With the progress Antero has already made at this juncture, there is no longer a potential liquidity issue, and thus shares of Antero should continue their recovery from their spring of 2020 death spiral.

Upside potential from here is significant, and potentially very significant, depending on your views for future dry natural gas prices, crude oil prices, and natural gas liquids prices.

Simply returning to their fall of 2018 stock price levels, when Antero actually had materially more shares outstanding, as the company has aggressively bought back shares in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, would yield a stock price gain of roughly 550% from today's levels, firmly qualifying Antero as a generational buying opportunity in my book.

In closing, I have been reiterating a similar refrain at the end of my articles as follows (with an updated relative performance chart).

Bigger picture, economically sensitive and inflationary sensitive assets are quietly outperforming since the March 23, 2020, broader market low. (Source: Author, StockCharts.com) This outperformance has included the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), and the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), which have all outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and three of the four have outperformed even the red-hot Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), as the performance chart above illustrates. Building on this narrative, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is, of course, the energy sector. (Source: Bloomberg) With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure. More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago, yet they can be purchased at bargain basement prices, something that was true last year, and remains true today, even after the market-leading gains of the past four months. As a result, net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitability.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, AM, COG, DVN, EQT, OVV, OXY, RRC, SWN, XOM, AND SHORT SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.