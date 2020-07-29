U.S. Composite PMI - A Stutter In The Recovery

A reasonable compromise is that the recession is definitely over, the question being how fast and how far the recovery.

It's not just which statistic we think most important but which provider of which version of it that seems to matter.

What's happening with the U.S. economy slightly depends upon who we want to believe.

The essential macroeconomic problem

There's an entire school of economics based upon the idea that we can't actually know, in detail, what's happening out there. The economy is simply too complex for us to ever be able to gain accurate and timely information about it. Hayek gained his Nobel largely for his investigation of this point and at a certain level of detail of course he's right.

It's also true that at a certain level of blurriness we can know useful things in good time about what is happening out there. Really the argument is over how much we can know, not whether at all. We might not know whether unemployment is truly 3.5%, or whether there's another hidden half or one percent in the economically inactive but we can certainly tell the difference between that and 35% unemployment.

This has political implications of course, those who would plan might need to know that they'll never have the information to do so in detail and people like me, who would not plan, need to agree that at some level it is possible to do so.

This does pose a problem about economic statistics though. When we'd truly like to know what's going on out there in the macroeconomy - ooooh, say, in the aftermath of a pandemic induced lockdown - we end up having to agree that at the level of detail we might want to know about we can't.

Which is, I would suggest, where we are right now.

Recovery or not?

We can insist, happily, that we're in a recovery. True, that might be knocked off course by further outbreaks and lockdowns but those are events in the future we can incorporate into our model if an when they happen. But we've enough data from enough different sources to be able to say that we've hit bottom and are coming back up.

The housing market is recovering in volumes of transactions. Retail sales are bouncing. Unemployment is falling swiftly. It's not just that things aren't getting worse they're obviously and clearly getting better.

And yet that's not enough for our information desires. What we want to know is how swiftly is it getting better? When can we say that we're back to normality?

Or even, when can we say the recovery is over so we know what the long term prognosis is? That being the actually important point here.

For us as investors what matters is have we just had a slump that disappears? Or have we moved to an entirely new basis for the economy? Some new starting point with a different growth path? The point being that stocks are the value of their future income streams. What happens this year - as long as they stay in business - isn't all that much of a determinant of stock prices. What happens over the next decade is. So, if growth is half a percent for a decade then that's bad for stock prices, if 3% then good.

We need details about the pace and distance of the recovery that is.

Our problem

Our best forward looking statistic is the PMIs. It's about what people are doing right now, sure, but by design it's a survey of people who aid in determining what future output is going to be. Thus what they're doing now is a peer into that future. And our problem is that this is providing conflicting views.

The ISM version for services showed substantial expansion only a few weeks back. Services are by far the majority of the economy so we can indeed project that - given the rate of expansion - onto the whole economy.

But that's not true of the other version of the same statistics, the IHS Markit PMI.

IHS Markit Flash PMI

Those results are here:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 50.0 (47.9 in June). 6-month high. ▪ Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 49.6 (47.9 in June). 6-month high. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 51.3 (49.8 in June). 6-month high.

Far from that being substantial expansion that's just bobbing along at no change. Which is a very different thing at this stage of the recovery game.

(US Flash PMI from IHS Markit)

Sure, we can explain this if we'd like to. Some states have been reimposing lockdown restrictions and so on. In some states bars have opened then closed again and so on.

But our worry is slightly different. We're trying to divine that future and it seems that we don't actually have even the one set of solid numbers to describe our present. Which takes us back to Hayek and the pretense of knowledge but isn't all that useful when trying to determine our investment policy.

My view

There's nothing much we can do about this fog of uncertainty. Everyone involved is doing the best they can to bring us the information we desire but no one actually has discovered a foolproof manner of peering through the veil to the absolute truth in real time.

We have to take the best balance we can of the information we've got. Mine being that while the PMIs are interesting they're not the be all and end all of the numbers available to us. Unless we see a significant slowdown in the fall in unemployment, start to see retail sales falling back etc., then I'd still say that we're growing again and swiftly.

The investor view

It's differences of view that make a market of course otherwise there would never be a seller for an eager buyer and vice versa. So we'll all have to come up with our own view of the balance. The markets are currently - roughly, you understand - correctly priced for my view of a swift and sustained recovery, Evidence that it isn't going to be like this should be taken as a warning of a likely fall in the indices. Confirmation that we are coming out of this speedily will be just that, confirmation that price levels in general are currently about right.

