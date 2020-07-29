Compared to more owned midstream firms like Energy Transfer Partners, there is still significant room for further outperformance.

Not only has Antero outperformed the S&P 500 Index, it has outperformed almost all of its midstream peers.

Since then, shares are higher by 26.9% on a total return basis, with the S&P 500 lower by -4.3% over this time frame.

"If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail." - John Bogle, May 2017 "I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings." - Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." - Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

(Source: Author Photo)

Introduction

On February 20th, I wrote a public article on Antero Midstream (AM) titled, "Antero Midstream Shares Are Significantly Undervalued Too". Since that time frame, AM shares have risen by 26.9% on a total return basis, which is significantly ahead of the S&P 500 Index (SP500), which returned a negative 3.6% over this time period.

In the aforementioned article, I made a step-by-step comparison of Antero Midstream to Energy Transfer (ET), and the outperformance of Antero Midstream shares over Energy Transfer shares has been far greater than the relative and absolute performance over the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, Energy Transfer shares are down -47.8%, a stark contrast in performance to Antero Midstream shares, which are up 26.9% since February 20th, 2020.

Building on this narrative, Antero Midstream shares have outperformed a majority of their midstream peers, as I will illustrate below.

Ultimately, the single basin exposure and exposure to an upstream producer, which primarily produces dry natural gas and natural gas liquids, which have risen strongly in price over the past four months, alongside lower relative leverage ratios, are all factors that have driven outperformance in AM shares thus far and will likely drive significant upside performance going forward.

The Backdrop

In the February 20th, 2020 Antero Midstream article, I included the following table from East Daley Capital's Guidance Outlook for 2020, which was published at the tail end of 2019.

(Source: East Daley Capital)

Obviously, East Daley had no idea what the forthcoming year would hold; however, looking at the stock price performance in 2020 year-to-date for these firms suggests that their adjusted EBITDA rankings had some merit.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) - Down 52.3% year-to-date

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) - Down 56.5% year-to-date

DCP Midstream (DCP) - Down 46.7% year-to-date

Western Midstream Partners (WES) - Down 47.5% year-to-date

Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN) - Down 25.6% year-to-date

Williams Companies (WMB) - Down 16.9% year-to-date

Energy Transfer - Down 47.1% year-to-date

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) - Down 54.1% year-to-date

MPLX LP (MPLX) - Down 23.0% year-to-date

Kinder Morgan (KMI) - Down 30.9% year-to-date

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE

CNX Midstream (CNXM) - Down 48.9% year-to-date

Plains All America Pipeline (PAA) - Down 55.6% year-to-date

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) - Down 72.7% year-to-date

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) - Down 30.9% year-to-date

Enbridge (ENB) - Down 18.6% year-to-date

Genesis Energy (GEL) - Down 64.9% year-to-date

TC PipeLines Partners (TCP) - Down 25.4% year-to-date

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) - Down 32.9% year-to-date

Antero Midsteram - Down 13.8% year-to-date

NuStar Energy (NS) - Down 41.1% year-to-date

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) - Down 50.5% year-to-date

Of all the midstream firms covered in East Daley Capital's Midstream Guidance Outlook, Antero Midstream shares are down the least, with a loss of 13.8% year-to-date, and a total return gain of 26.9% from February 20th, 2020 through yesterday's close, Monday, July 27th, 2020.

Why are Antero Midstream shares down the least?

Basin Exposure Matters

On a percentage basis, natural gas volumes have been far more resilient than crude oil volumes, and the leading natural gas basin in the United States, which is Appalachia, specifically the core Marcellus, has been the prime beneficiary.

Since the March 23rd, 2020 bottom in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the leading Appalachia producers all have strong price gains, as shown in the chart below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

With the SPDR S&P 500 ETF up 41.9% since March 23rd, 2020, Antero Resources (AR), which I have labeled a generational buying opportunity, is up 194.3%, Range Resources (RRC), the most leveraged company with the highest short interest, is higher by 96.1%, EQT Corp. (EQT), which is the largest dry natural gas producer in the U.S., ahead of even Exxon Mobil (XOM), is higher by 80.0%, CNX Resources (CNX), which is higher by 29.9%, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), which is higher by 21.1%, and Southwestern Energy (SWN), a misunderstood company from my perspective, is higher by 17.3%.

The outperformance for this group of companies is even more noticeable dating back to March 9th, 2020, which was the Black Monday for energy equities, with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and many energy companies losing over 50% of their share price values in a single day.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since March 9th, 2020, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF up 9.8% over this time frame, and OXY shares down 35.9% over this time frame, all the leading Appalachia natural gas producers have outperformed, signifying that the market is pricing in a relative revival of dry natural gas prices, buoyed by the downtrodden crude oil prices, and the resulting loss in associated gas production.

Adding to the relative and absolute bullish narrative, as I wrote in my February 20th, 2020 article, Antero Midstream's leverage ratio is considerably less than peers.

Looking out to 2020, on a net debt to trailing twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio, Energy Transfer is going to come in closer to 5.0, than 4.5, IMO, as the following snapshots from their earnings report and financial statements illustrate. Conversely, Antero Midstream had a net debt to trailing twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.5 at year-end 2019. For reference, Antero's 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $830 million, highlighting the much smaller size compared to Energy Transfer, and this is forecast to grow in 2020, with an estimated range of $850 to $900 million.

Given the developments in 2020, which are constraining both gas and crude volumes, particularly outside of Appalachia, Antero Midstream's leverage advantage is poised to grow over the next year or two, as their EBITDA is going to be more resilient than many peer companies, including Energy Transfer, which itself will be pressured on the EBITDA front.

An Epic Bear Market Comes To An End

Dry natural gas prices have been in a roughly 14-year bear market, as the long-term price chart shows below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Over the course of this bear market, the leading producers have had a whole sale turnover, with Appalachia producers now claiming 10 of the top 13 production spots, after being non-existent in the top-10 producers a decade ago.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

These leading producers have seen their stock prices outperform their energy peers in 2020 year-to-date, and the related midstream companies have outperformed, as the volume drop-off in the core Marcellus has been minimal compared to other energy basins that are disadvantaged.

Building on this narrative, if you think of the pipelines like toll roads, you want to own the ones with the most consistent, growing traffic, and Appalachia stands out in this regard, and Antero Midstream stands out even more, as Antero Resources, the parent company, is growing volumes in 2020, by roughly 9%, while many of the top energy producers are cutting back the size of their production.

Closing Thoughts - Location Matters & Volume Matters Too

Midstream firms have had a rough start to 2020, as both overall oil and gas volumes have declined, driven by rock bottom energy prices, including some extremely rare events that have occurred in the energy markets, specifically negative crude oil prices, and dry natural gas prices that made fresh 20-year lows.

Antero Midstream shares have stood out from the pack, as the company's lower relative leverage ratios and their reliance on parent company Antero Resources, which is still growing volumes in contrast to many explorers and producers which are shrinking volumes, have turned into significant positive tailwinds for AM shares, with most market participants now coming around to the potential bullish absolute and relative narrative for dry natural gas prices.

In closing, I have been reiterating a similar refrain at the end of my articles as follows (with an updated relative performance chart).

Bigger picture, economically sensitive and inflationary sensitive assets are quietly outperforming since the March 23, 2020, broader market low. (Source: Author, StockCharts.com) This outperformance has included the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), and the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), which have all outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and three of the four have outperformed even the red-hot Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), as the performance chart above illustrates. Building on this narrative, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is, of course, the energy sector. (Source: Bloomberg) With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure. More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago, yet they can be purchased at bargain basement prices, something that was true last year, and remains true today, even after the market-leading gains of the past four months. As a result, net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitability.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM, AR, RRC, SWN, EQT, COG, CNX, ETRN, WMB, KMI, MPLX, ET, NS, ENLC, OXY, XOM, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.