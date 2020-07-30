Introduction

After checking up on Banco Santander’s (SAN) Q1 results, I was pleased to see Santander recorded a 1.6B EUR COVID-19 related loan loss provision, but given the size of the company’s loan book, I was pretty certain this wouldn’t be nearly enough and I was awaiting the Q2 and Q3 results before making up my mind. As expected, Banco Santander added more loan loss provisions in Q2 but the entire issue appears to be very manageable. The loan loss provisions itself weren’t high enough to push Santander in the red, but the bank also recorded a huge impairment charge, and that caused the massive Q2 net loss. However, on an underlying basis, Santander still appears to be solid – although higher loan loss provisions can be expected for the next few quarters.

Data by YCharts

Don’t let the goodwill impairment charge fool you: The underlying result of Santander remains strong

I admit I had to rub my eyes when I saw the headlines of Banco Santander’s quarterly update. The bank reported a net loss of 11.1B EUR or about 68 cents per share, a massive blow compared to the breakeven result in Q1 (331M EUR net income) and the net loss of 10.8B EUR in H1 2020 appears to be disastrous when compared to the net income of 3.23B EUR in H1 2019.

But upon checking the income statement, it became clear the Q2 results were severely hit by non-recurring impairment charges. Surprisingly, these weren’t even related to COVID-19 loan loss provisions but to Santander cutting the value of its goodwill. The bank recorded a 10.2B EUR impairment charge to its intangible assets, referring to a worsening economic outlook. There still is a considerable amount of intangible assets on the balance sheet (15.95B EUR, down from 25.6B EUR a year ago), but this impairment charge does not have an impact on the capital ratios nor the tangible book value per share, which came in at 4.00 EUR at the end of June.

The net interest income in Q2 was hit hard as it decreased by 9% to 7.72B EUR while the net fee income decreased by 20% to 2.28B EUR. Fortunately Santander was able to report strong increases in the investment income (up 174% to 786M EUR) and dividend income, although the latter is just a seasonal effect as more companies pay an annual or semi-annual dividend in Q2 compared to Q1. Looking at the H1 dividend income, the 265M EUR is indeed a decrease of almost 27% compared to H1 2019, so Santander clearly has to deal with a negative fallout of companies suspending dividends.

Source: financial statements

The total income came in at 10.46B EUR, roughly 1.35B EUR lower than in Q1 2020 (as the bank also recorded 533M EUR in losses of equity accounted investees and other operating expenses), but Santander was also able to cut its operating expenses by almost 500M EUR which mitigated the impact of the lower income side. The banking income on a pre-provision and pre-tax basis came in at 5.34B EUR. Definitely not bad, and in line with my expectations in my previous article where I mentioned Santander should be able to cover 20-25B EUR in loan losses this year without having to record a net loss.

Fortunately these intangibles were excluded from the capital ratio calculations, which remain unharmed. As of the end of June, Santander’s CET1 ratio increased to 11.84%.

Source: H1 2020 report

I was a bit surprised by the low loan loss provisions (as the COVID-19 related provisions in Q2 appear to be just 7-800M EUR on top of the "normal" loan loss provisions), but looking at Santander’s Non-Performing Loan ratio (down) and coverage ratio (up), it’s understandable the bank feels comfortable with its current rate of loan loss provisions.

Source: H1 report 2020

Is a scrip dividend really a dividend?

Although the ECB now seems to be pushing for banks within the Eurozone to suspend dividends until next year, Santander is trying to bypass this by announcing a 10-cent scrip dividend that won’t be attributable to the 2020 profits, but retroactively to the 2019 profit. And as it’s a scrip dividend (stock only), no cash or capital will leave the bank, so the ECB should have no objections.

This doesn’t mean it’s a good deal for shareholders. I prefer a bank to not pay anything (including a stock dividend) as that could create a taxable event (although stock dividends should be tax free in Spain, the country where an investor has his/her fiscal residence could still enforce the payment of dividend taxes. And a scrip dividend will obviously lead to an increased share count (approximately 800M extra shares will be created) which means the TBV per share will decrease by a corresponding percentage. It looks like Santander wants to keep its perception of a dividend payer in place, but it’s nothing more than that: Just a perception.

Investment thesis

The pre-provision, pre-tax income in H1 2020 was 11.56B EUR and this confirms my thesis from a few months ago. As long as Santander will be able to gradually record loan loss provisions, the bank will be just fine as it will be able to apply its banking income against provisions. Hardly ideal, that’s true, as it means the bank won’t necessarily be profitable, but at least the gradual approach should keep the capital ratios intact.

After seeing a more moderate loan loss provision in Q2 (3.1B EUR vs. 3.9B EUR), I'm now very confident the underlying banking income will comfortably take care of the loan loss provisions. Assuming a stable provision of 3B EUR in the next few quarters (consisting of a traditional provision of 2.3B EUR and an extra COVID-19 provision of 700M EUR per quarter), the pre-tax income (excluding impairment charges) should come in at approximately 7B EUR. After applying the applicable taxes and the shares of non-controlling interests, Santander should be able to post a net income of 3.6B EUR or approximately 20 cents per share. That’s clearly a painful result compared to the previous years, but keep in mind this includes almost 4B EUR in extra COVID-19 impairment charges.

Of course, that would be my projection for the underlying income as it's very unlikely Santander will overcome the extra goodwill impairment charge, and the bank will very likely report a net loss in 2020. That’s another reason why I don’t agree with the scrip dividend. Not only is it a "fake" dividend as the future profits and book value will have to be distributed over more shares, it also doesn’t really help the bank itself other than creating the perception it is still paying a dividend.

I have a long position in Santander as a long-term investment in the financial sector and with an average purchase price of 2.50 EUR. I think I’m well positioned for the longer term future. 2020 will be a dud with a reported net loss, so if anything, Santander should just take additional loan loss provisions and "get it over with" to start 2021 with a clean slate.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.