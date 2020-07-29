Intel (INTC) delivered a bombshell second-quarter earnings report, not necessarily the report itself but more the message which has been included in the report. While the message could not be predicted, I was fearful in April that the big coronavirus-induced boom would be short-lived, providing just a one-time boost to the reported results.

Second-quarter results have held up relatively well in terms of sales yet margins were already disappointing a bit, as the big shock are further delays on the development side, warranting a cautious stance, although further sell-offs will be used to initiate a small position.

The Investment Thesis

Late April, Intel reported its first-quarter results with revenues up 23% to nearly $20 billion, driven by a 34% increase in data-centric revenues towards $10 billion, in its turn driven by the Datacenter Group which saw revenues up 43% to $7.0 billion with workers across the globe working from home.

Other growth engines were NSG with sales up 46% to $1.3 billion, and a 22% increase in revenues of Mobileye which came in at $254 million. PSG sales rose 7% to $519 million, with only IOTG sales down a modest 3% to $883 million. The core PC business enjoyed a boom as well for the same reasons as the Datacenter Group benefited, with revenues up 14% to $9.8 billion thanks to great demand for desktops and notebooks across the globe.

Operating profits jumped 69% to $7.0 billion driven by incredible operating leverage with gross margins up 4 points, while the cost structure was very flat, resulting in very impressive operating leverage as operating profits rose by $2.8 billion on the back of a $3.7 billion increase in sales. Net earnings jumped from $0.87 per share in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.31 per share in the first quarter in 2020. The company already warned that the strongest momentum might already be seen with second-quarter sales seen at $18.5 billion (up 12% year-over-year) and GAAP earnings seen at $1.04 per share, both marking serious declines on a sequential basis.

Recognizing that things might be weaker in the second half of the year, I was pleased with the company being able to earn close around $5 per share, although the run rate would be lower in the second half of the year. I pegged net debt at $19 billion, with that definition excluding $7 billion in equity investments, being very manageable leverage ratios with EBITDA seen at $10 billion in the first quarter alone.

With shares trading at $58 late April, I noted that multiples looked cheap and leverage is not so much of an issue, yet I warned that most of the hoarding might actually take place in the second quarter and was fearful about the pending impact of the lower economic activity on the third and fourth quarter. This comes as Intel has typically been reporting lagging free cash flow numbers in relation to earnings, due to large upfront capital spending requirements.

Based on all of this, I concluded that I regarded shares to be fairly valued as shares have basically traded around the $60 mark until the second-quarter numbers were causing a massive sell-off.

The Second-Quarter Numbers

Second-quarter results were a bit stronger than anticipated which is comforting as revenues of $19.7 billion were similar as seen in the first quarter, and up $1.2 billion from the guidance outlined when the first-quarter results were released. Data-centric revenues rose 34% driven by 43% growth at the Datacenter Group and 76% growth at NSG, offset by 32% fall in OITG and 27% decline in Mobileye revenues, with PC sales up 7% to $9.5 billion.

The issue is that gross margins took a huge beating, down 650 basis points, which stands in sharp contrast to the first-quarter numbers when margins exploded. Despite the near 20% revenue growth, the company actually cut operating expenses by high single digits, yet the big pressure on gross margins limited operating leverage. Only as a result of strong control in operating expenses, operating earnings were able to grow largely in line with sales growth, up 23% to $5.7 billion.

Comforting is that net debt has been cut to $12.5 billion, and that is even excluding $6.8 billion in equity investments and alike securities. For the current quarter, the company sees strong demand cool off a bit with revenues seen at $18.2 billion and full-year sales seen around $75 billion. Nonetheless, it should be a decent year with earnings seen at $4.53 per share on a GAAP basis and $4.85 per share on an adjusted basis.

Yet shares basically fell from $60 to $50 overnight, wiping out more than $40 billion in value. The real disappointment stems from the announcement that the company is only accelerating the 10nm product transition for a sad reason: that is that the 7nm product transition is being delayed by an estimated six months as a result of the yield being 12 months delayed vs. internal targets, causing a massive internal restructuring. Worse, investors and it seems the company are really fearful about really fierce competition from notably Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with 7nm from Intel now only arriving late 2022 or early 2023.

Current Thoughts

After considering shares fairly valued in April, shares are down approximately 15-20%, or down $40 billion in actual dollar terms, on the back of the delay of the 7nm. While technological leadership is very important as Intel's loss of edge in this space is well documented, the trouble is that this technology leadership position gradually being eroded does not show up in the figures for years, and that quite recently shares have just seen a big boost from a transitory thing, of course COVID-19.

Reality is that Intel has a very resilient balance sheet and is quickly returning to operate with nearly a flat net cash position while earnings multiples come in at just 10-11 times, or perhaps just slightly above that based on the run rate expected in the third and fourth quarters.

The current value and cash flow yield is apparent, yet, on the other hand, it is just guessing how much the loss of technological leadership position can have an impact on sales let alone earnings in the coming years, certainly if more headwinds are seen on the development side.

Weighing it all together, I am slowly getting a bit more constructive on the shares, yet despite the current low multiples, I am not pulling the trigger just yet as I recognize the importance of the technological progress (not) being made. But if shares fall further towards the mid-forties, I would be happy to start accumulating there.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.