The portfolio has lagged its peers, but that isn't reason to not pay attention to this fund at all.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) is another interesting tech fund similar to BlackRock's Science and Technology Trust (BST). STK hasn't performed nearly as well as BlackRock's tech offerings. However, the underlying portfolio can provide some different exposure that helps diversify an investor further. Its long-term performance has also been very respectable. There have been several years where STK far exceeds BST's performance as well. For example, 2019 saw STK's total return on NAV at 51.06% and share price total return at 53.18%. That is exactly what greater diversification can present to an investor - varying outcomes over the years.

(Source - Annual Report)

STK's investment objective is "growth of capital and current income." They intend to deliver this by "seeking long-term capital appreciation by constructing a concentrated, conviction-weighted portfolio of technology stocks." On top of this, the fund utilizes "a rules-based call option writing strategy designed to provide current income and mitigate downside volatility."

This rules-based option strategy is based on the CBOE NASDAQ Volatility Index. Seeking Alpha doesn't provide the index ticker, but this can be Googled by searching "VXN Index."

What this means is that they don't blindly write calls on a notional value of 0-90%, without referring to where volatility is at for the overall index.

(Source - Annual Report)

What this does mean is that as volatility is increased - their portfolio can get more and more defensive. They are relying on the historical notion that once volatility starts to kick off, that it is here to stay for a while. This can be a positive.

Additionally, they note that; "the Fund may write additional calls with aggregate notional amounts of up to 25% of the value of the Fund's holdings in Common Stock (to a maximum of 90% when aggregated with the call options written pursuant to the Rules-based Option Strategy) when Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager) believes call premiums are attractive relative to the risk of the price of the NASDAQ 100. The Fund may also close (or buy back) a written call option if the Investment Manager believes that a substantial amount of the premium (typically, 70% or more) to be received by the Fund has been captured before exercise, potentially reducing the call position to 0% of total equity until additional calls are written."

This is essentially what most call writing funds are employing, they just break it down into detail. Besides the actual rules-based breakdown, this is essentially just quite similar to all of the other call writing funds we maintain coverage on.

The fund is on the smaller size with only $343.622 million in total managed assets. They charge an expense ratio of 1.15%. The portfolio turnover for the fund has ranged from 34% in 2018 to 61% in 2016 and 2015 both.

Performance

The fund last closed at $22.32 per share, with a NAV of $21.64 per share. This was good for a small premium of 3.14%. As far as performance on a YTD basis, the fund has certainly come back from the depths of March. However, for a tech-related fund, this has been relatively lackluster.

Data by

YCharts

Its longer-term performances have been much more attractive than what we are seeing this year. Of course, this year has been a struggle for many funds with COVID-19 putting a quick end to the longest bull market in history.

(Source - Fund Website)

When stacking the fund up against some of its peers, we can see some sharp divergences in performance. That is precisely why a position in STK can still be lucrative. Its portfolio is differentiated enough to produce different outcomes. We can also take a look at the fund's performance relative to the passive Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). We will be comparing the total NAV return numbers to best represent the true portfolio performance.

Data by

YCharts

As we can see, the fund holds up the rear when compared with BST and QQQ both. However, this was only since going back to BST's inception in October 29th, 2014. Additionally, we do see periods where the fund outperformed.

One other performance measurement I wanted to run these three through was the February 19th high, to the March 23rd low.

Data by

YCharts

Once again, we see the fund as the bottom performer. I didn't necessarily expect that. However, my belief is the sell-off came so sharp and veraciously before rebounding significantly - that they weren't able to really implement their rules-based option strategy. The sell-off was just too brief for them to put it into force. In this case, BST just headed into the sell-off on better footing, plain and simple. That is just further evidence for me that their portfolios are offsetting enough that you aren't going to just get the same exact positioning.

The fund is also looking at just a slight premium of 3.14%. As far as a 1-year z-score basis, this puts the fund at right about parity or -0.01. Similar to its 1-year average, its 5-year average premium sits at 3.12%. Right at about the typical trading range. Although, in looking back at this fund's historical premium/discount levels, we can see some significant ups and downs.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Primarily, we do see the fund trading at premium levels typically. That is, at least since 2014 onward. This does mean that overall, the fund isn't a screaming deal, nor is it blatantly overvalued. Relatively speaking, its underlying holdings haven't participated in the same type of aggressive rebounding that other areas of tech have.

Distribution

The fund currently pays quite an attractive $0.4625 quarterly distribution. They have been fortunate enough to keep this same rate since their inception on November 25th, 2009.

(Source - CEFConnect)

That rate currently works out to a distribution rate of 8.29%, with a NAV distribution rate of 8.55%. In 2017 and 2018, the fund was able to offer investors a special distribution of $0.7806 and $0.6521, respectively.

As an equity fund, we see much of the distribution coming in the form of capital gains. However, as a tech fund, we see this reliance go even more heavily on capital gains. Similar to BST, net investment income actually comes in negative. This is because the dividends from tech companies are rather low, or they do not pay dividends at all. With that being the case, it isn't cause for alarm.

(Source - Annual Report)

We then need to look at the fund's unrealized appreciation that they have on the books. This was last listed at $147,966,080 at the end of December 31st, 2019. However, we know that at that time the fund had assets of $364,978,529. Meaning that roughly $21 million of unrealized appreciation has been lost in that time. Using that as a number, we can subtract the $21 million from the $147,966,080 to arrive at $126,966,080.

The fund was paying $29,351,348 out to shareholders for all of 2019. All else being equal, we should have roughly 4.33 years' worth of built-in coverage for the distribution. Of course, this can fluctuate from day to day.

(Source - Annual Report)

When looking at the tax considerations for investors holding in a taxable account, we can see a benefit in capital gains rates rather than ordinary income. For the last two years, as we would expect, the distribution has been largely classified as capital gains. This is exactly what we would expect as we saw the numbers above as well, and where the fund is actually having a negative NII.

(Source - Annual Report)

Holdings

The fund is most heavily invested in semiconductors and software when looking at the sector breakdown. The chart also goes to show just how far away from its benchmark STK is. At this time, it is quite significant in that semiconductor category.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

This is where we can start to understand what is holding STK back from other tech funds that are blowing performance out of the water. Semiconductors have actually not been performing as well as the broader tech space overall. The revenue in the space is actually anticipated to decline, according to IDC. This was after a drop in 2019 global revenue as well. This is at a time when most software companies and other "work from home" tech plays have been in huge demand.

Taking a dive into the fund's top ten holdings and we do see some of the usual suspects. However, we also see a lot of variances as well. The top ten is particularly important for STK as they represent 44.88% of the fund's overall portfolio. This gives significant weighting towards a top-heavy portfolio.

(Source - Fund Website)

Right off the bat, Lam Research (LRCX) is a semiconductor company. With that being said, LRCX has actually been able to perform quite well on a YTD basis - up 16.27%. They "engage in the design, manufacture, marketing and service of semiconductor processing equipment."

In their last quarterly earnings on April 22nd, the company was able to beat on EPS. They fell ever so short on revenue, however.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), on the other hand, has been pretty much flat for the year. Returning only an ever so slightly positive performance of 1.08%. This is another semiconductor company. They released their latest earnings on June 4th, 2020. They were able to meet EPS and revenue beat slightly.

Another sore spot in STK's portfolio is Micron Technology Inc. (MU). On a YTD basis, the company was down 5.73%. In the earnings department, MU was able to beat on both EPS and revenue. They last announced their earnings just recently on June 29th, 2020.

Although with that being said, MU was up almost 70% the prior year. Being quite the contributing factor to STK's own total NAV return of 51.06%. That also included an even more impressive total price return of 53.18%.

Data by

YCharts

This might be just the time worth jumping into some of these names as they have been lagging their broader tech peers. They provide a useful section in their Fact Sheet as well that can give further evidence of its more overall undervalued portfolio.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

At a quick glance, we can see that STK's portfolio is weighted at more of a value than its benchmark it is tracking. In this case, the P/E ratio and P/B ratio are averaging significantly lower. Additionally, the fund is also holding companies that are much smaller than its benchmark. Finally, the fund has 72 holdings - this highlights again that the fund is weighted more heavily towards its top positions.

We can also see that the fund at the end of March had a 90% portion of the portfolio overwritten. That means they were fully in defensive mode at the end of the quarter. This is consistent with their "rules-based" approach described above. Being that defensive can be greater if volatility had kept up. However, the rebound came almost as swift as the sell-off. That means the fund had to close out most of their option positions at a loss.

In contrast, BST only goes overwritten by 30 to 40% of its assets. This means that BST had much less of a 'drag' on performance when it came to rebounding. Combine that with STK's unfavorable portfolio mixture in the rebound, and it starts to make sense why STK has been so lackluster in comparison. That doesn't necessarily mean that it is uninvestable though, just that the portfolio and options strategy has played a huge role in a lagging performance.

Conclusion

Overall, STK's portfolio might not be performing quite as well as its peers on a YTD basis. However, the portfolio is also sufficiently different that we should expect the fund to perform in a similar manner. The fund was able to outperform BST and QQQ significantly in 2019. This was among other years where STK was able to outperform these two peers too.

The fund did have a steeper sell-off in March than the tech ETF QQQ. That was a bit surprising, I do attribute that to the fact that they weren't able to implement their strategy quickly enough. In comparison, BST was able to have less of a drawdown on a total NAV return basis. Again, pointing to the fact that these two funds could possibly be held in the same account for greater diversification.

Finally, the fund has an attractive distribution. It is quite a bit higher than BST's 4.91% current rate. The current rate for STK comes out at 8.29% and is paid quarterly. This is even as tech stocks yield almost nothing if anything at all. That does make it accessible for an income investor. Although as any equity fund, we are going to be taking the bulk of the distribution as capital gains. If these dry up there is a possibility the fund would have to reduce its payment. Additionally, the fund's premium currently sits at 3.14%. This isn't expensive, but nor is it showing a true bargain either.

At this time, I do find BST to be just a bit more attractive as far as valuation. Though, I could see picking up a partial position in STK at this time and waiting patiently for a more opportune time to add down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 12th, 2020.